High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 19, 2022

By:

Friday, August 19, 2022 | 10:35 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Football

Saturday’s scrimmages

Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 9:30 a.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep, 11 a.m.

Central Catholic at McKeesport, 9 a.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 10 a.m.

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 10 a.m.

South Fayette at Woodland Hills, 10 a.m.

Plum at North Hills, 10 a.m.

Penn-Trafford at Trinity, 9 a.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 10 a.m.

Montour at Peters Township, 10 a.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 10 a.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 10 a.m.

Gateway at Belle Vernon, 10 a.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 10 a.m.

Highlands at Shaler, 10 a.m.

Baldwin at Erie, 10 a.m.

McDowell at Bethel Park, 11:30 a.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 10 a.m.

Brashear at West Mifflin, 10 a.m.

Allderdice at Thomas Jefferson, 10 a.m.

New Castle at Sharon, 10 a.m.

Aliquippa at Hickory, 11 a.m.

University (WV) at Laurel Highlands, 10 a.m.

Mars at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 10 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Steel Valley at Blackhawk, 10 a.m.

Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 10 a.m.

Sto-Rox at Quaker Valley, 10 a.m.

New Brighton at Ambridge, 10 a.m.

Burrell at East Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 10 a.m.

Knoch at Keystone Oaks, 10 a.m.

Avonworth at McGuffey, 10 a.m.

Western Beaver at Deer Lakes, 10 a.m.

Slippery Rock at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Westinghouse at Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.

Tri-Scrimmage: California vs. Brentwood vs. Southmoreland at Southmoreland, 10 a.m.

Frazier at South Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 10 a.m.

Summit Academy at Seton LaSalle, 10 a.m.

Bishop Canevin at South Park, 10 a.m.

Apollo-Ridge at South Side, 10 a.m.

Rochester at Beaver, 10 a.m.

Yough at Burgettstown, 10 a.m.

Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Derry at Greensburg Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 10 a.m.

Ellwood City at Laurel, 10 a.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Cornell, 10 a.m.

Tri-Scrimmage: Avella vs. Riverview vs. Charleroi at Charleroi, 10 a.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 10 a.m.

Neshannock at Lakeview, 11 a.m.

Brooke (WV) at Washington, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy at Clairton, 10 a.m.

Northgate at Leechburg, 10 a.m.

Springdale at Chartiers-Houston, 10 a.m.

Bentworth at Carlynton, 10 a.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 10 a.m.

Union at Kennedy Catholic, 10 a.m.

Butler at Armstrong, 10 a.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Albert Gallatin, 10 a.m.

Uniontown at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Carmichaels at Brownsville, 10 a.m.

Carrick at Imani Christian, 10 a.m.

Golf

Friday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 6

Mt. Lebanon 214, Baldwin 243

Medalist: Callan Wilcox (ML) 38

Section 8

Fox Chapel 194, Shaler 197

Girls

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 188, Norwin 203

Section 4

Butler 192, Mars 206

Medalists: Autumn Gall (B) 45, Kendall Bruns (M) 48

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 186, Southmoreland 231

Medalists: Izzy Aigner (GCC) 39, Sophia Price (S) 44

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.