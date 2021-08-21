High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 20, 2021

By:

Friday, August 20, 2021 | 10:53 PM

Golf

WPIAL

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 229, Ligonier Valley 239

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D), 39; Logan Smith (LV), 42

Nonsection

North Allegheny 203, Blackhawk 222

Butler 211, Kiski Area 227

Medalists: Tyler Figlioli (B), 43; Campbell Curry, Jason Buczak (KA), 42

Armstrong 214, Knoch 223

Medalists: Zane Lasher (A), 37; Cory Voltz (K), 38

Freeport 184, Penn Hills 226

Medalists: Lillie Snow (F), 44; Lucy Brayton (PH) 41

Tri-County Athletic Directors Association Championship

at Chippewa GC

Par 70

Class 3A team scores: 1. Peters Township Red 383; 2. Peters Township White 385; 3. South Fayette 405; 4. Canon MacMillan 413; 5. Uniontown 422; 6. Laurel Highlands 445; 7. Trinity 450; 8. Albert Gallatin 535.

Class 2A team scores: 1. Waynesburg 408; 2. Carmichaels 422; 3. Beth-Center 469; 4. McGuffey 471; 5. Charleroi 476; 6. Jefferson-Morgan 519; 7. Burgettstown 556.

Individuals: 1. Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 70; 2. Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 71; 3. Nick Haught, Peters Township, 75; 4. Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 75; 5. Jake Langlois, Peters Township, 76; 6. Ben Miller, Peters Township, 76; 7. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 76; 8. Rolin Burghy, Carmichaels, 77; 9. Austin Malley, Peters Township, 77; 10. Seth Bockman, Peters Township, 77; 10. Braden Benke, Waynesburg, 77; 10. Evan Smith, Waynesburg, 77

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 203, Norwin 204

Medalists: Raina Jones (H), 42; Jessica Bushik (N), 45

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 176, Butler 186

Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 36; Paige Scott (B), 32

Moon 176, Upper St. Clair 189

Medalists: Marley Leach, Julia Barthelemy (M), 40; Anna McElligott (USC) 45

North Allegheny 166, Mt.Lebanon 185, Fox Chapel 188

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA), 38; Lindsey Powanda (ML), 37; Nina Bush (FC), 38

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.