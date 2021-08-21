High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 20, 2021
By:
Friday, August 20, 2021 | 10:53 PM
Golf
WPIAL
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 229, Ligonier Valley 239
Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D), 39; Logan Smith (LV), 42
Nonsection
North Allegheny 203, Blackhawk 222
Butler 211, Kiski Area 227
Medalists: Tyler Figlioli (B), 43; Campbell Curry, Jason Buczak (KA), 42
Armstrong 214, Knoch 223
Medalists: Zane Lasher (A), 37; Cory Voltz (K), 38
Freeport 184, Penn Hills 226
Medalists: Lillie Snow (F), 44; Lucy Brayton (PH) 41
Tri-County Athletic Directors Association Championship
at Chippewa GC
Par 70
Class 3A team scores: 1. Peters Township Red 383; 2. Peters Township White 385; 3. South Fayette 405; 4. Canon MacMillan 413; 5. Uniontown 422; 6. Laurel Highlands 445; 7. Trinity 450; 8. Albert Gallatin 535.
Class 2A team scores: 1. Waynesburg 408; 2. Carmichaels 422; 3. Beth-Center 469; 4. McGuffey 471; 5. Charleroi 476; 6. Jefferson-Morgan 519; 7. Burgettstown 556.
Individuals: 1. Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 70; 2. Matt Karpeal, Albert Gallatin, 71; 3. Nick Haught, Peters Township, 75; 4. Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 75; 5. Jake Langlois, Peters Township, 76; 6. Ben Miller, Peters Township, 76; 7. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 76; 8. Rolin Burghy, Carmichaels, 77; 9. Austin Malley, Peters Township, 77; 10. Seth Bockman, Peters Township, 77; 10. Braden Benke, Waynesburg, 77; 10. Evan Smith, Waynesburg, 77
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield 203, Norwin 204
Medalists: Raina Jones (H), 42; Jessica Bushik (N), 45
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 176, Butler 186
Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV), 36; Paige Scott (B), 32
Moon 176, Upper St. Clair 189
Medalists: Marley Leach, Julia Barthelemy (M), 40; Anna McElligott (USC) 45
North Allegheny 166, Mt.Lebanon 185, Fox Chapel 188
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA), 38; Lindsey Powanda (ML), 37; Nina Bush (FC), 38
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Brentwood notebook: Wardzinski joins ex-Spartans on Marietta football team
• Quaker Valley athletic program enjoys success across the board
• Bishop Canevin, Carlynton found all-around sports success in trying year
• Pine-Richland announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
• Bethel Park notebook: College lacrosse coach impressed with Peters in goal