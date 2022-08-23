High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 22, 2022
Monday, August 22, 2022 | 11:21 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Golf
Monday’s results
Boys
Wildcat Invitational
At Latrobe Country Club
Team scores: 1. Franklin Regional 393; 2. Central Catholic 399; 3. Fox Chapel 408; 4. North Catholic 410; 5. Pine-Richland 412; 6. Erie Cathedral Prep 431; 7. Latrobe 447; 8. Erie McDowell 477
Individual scores: 1. David Fuhrer (FC) 73; 2. Nolan Shilling (FR) 74; 3. Liam Daniello (PR) 76; 3. Erik Schneider (NC) 76; 5. Jake Kimmich (FR) 78; 5. Andrew Patsy (CC) 78; 6. Mike O’Day (FC) 79
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 203, Armstrong 239
Medalists: Harrison Martineau (I) 35, Logan Gawlinski, Dylan Morris, Wyatt Tutak (A) 47
Section 3
Butler 194, North Hills 230
Medalists: Wyatt Kos, Ryan Porch (B) 36, Kasey Tora (NH) 42
Mars 187, Seneca Valley 195
Medalists: Ryan Steigerwald (M) 35, Payton Brown (SV) 36
Section 5
Blackhawk 207, Ambridge 257
Medalists: Luke McCarter (B) 39, Teagan Baker (A) 41
Section 6
Peters Township 176, Mt. Lebanon 210
Medalist: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 34, Callan Wilcox (ML) 35
Bethel Park 218, Thomas Jefferson 229
Medalist: Chan Yoon (BP) 39
Section 7
South Fayette 228, West Allegheny 258
Class 2A
Section 1
Freeport 213, Valley 263
Medalists: Nate Covey, Cam Zigo (F) 41, Maddox DeAntonio (V) 44
Deer Lakes 207, Burrell 232
Medalists: Anna Yourish (DL) 38, Jaxon Logut (B) 42
Riverview 221, St. Joseph 234
Medalist: Enzo Lio (R) 42
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 216, Southmoreland 278
Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 41, Max Sokol (S) 43
Derry 192, Jeannette 327
Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 34
Greensburg Salem 226, Mt. Pleasant 249
Medalists: Sam Spigarelli (GS) 42, Ryan Karfelt (MP) 46
Section 3
Carmichaels 196, Bentworth 280
Medalists: Liam Lohr (C) 32, Ross Skerbetz (B) 45
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 221, Burgettstown 261
Medalist: Eion Tieran (KO) 40
Section 5
Ellwood City 217, Riverside 265
Medalists: Jordan Keller (EC) 39, Ethan Santillo (R) 45
Section 6
Rochester 247, Freedom 288
Medalists: Dom DeLuca, Cayden Jacobs (R) 46, Zach Kuntz (F) 53
Section 7
South Park 213, West Mifflin 280
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 40, Braeden Andzelik (WM) 48
Section 8
Belle Vernon 175*, Frazier 226
Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BVA) 33, Nixen Erdley (F) 39
*School record
Nonsection
Kiski Area 220, Greensburg Central Catholic 222
Medalists: Max Mottura (KA) 41, Wade Boyle (GCC) 40
Tennis
Girls
Nonsection
Kiski Area 4, Burrell 0
Norwin 4, Greensburg Salem 1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
