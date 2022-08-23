High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 22, 2022

By:

Monday, August 22, 2022 | 11:21 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Golf

Monday’s results

Boys

Wildcat Invitational

At Latrobe Country Club

Team scores: 1. Franklin Regional 393; 2. Central Catholic 399; 3. Fox Chapel 408; 4. North Catholic 410; 5. Pine-Richland 412; 6. Erie Cathedral Prep 431; 7. Latrobe 447; 8. Erie McDowell 477

Individual scores: 1. David Fuhrer (FC) 73; 2. Nolan Shilling (FR) 74; 3. Liam Daniello (PR) 76; 3. Erik Schneider (NC) 76; 5. Jake Kimmich (FR) 78; 5. Andrew Patsy (CC) 78; 6. Mike O’Day (FC) 79

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 203, Armstrong 239

Medalists: Harrison Martineau (I) 35, Logan Gawlinski, Dylan Morris, Wyatt Tutak (A) 47

Section 3

Butler 194, North Hills 230

Medalists: Wyatt Kos, Ryan Porch (B) 36, Kasey Tora (NH) 42

Mars 187, Seneca Valley 195

Medalists: Ryan Steigerwald (M) 35, Payton Brown (SV) 36

Section 5

Blackhawk 207, Ambridge 257

Medalists: Luke McCarter (B) 39, Teagan Baker (A) 41

Section 6

Peters Township 176, Mt. Lebanon 210

Medalist: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 34, Callan Wilcox (ML) 35

Bethel Park 218, Thomas Jefferson 229

Medalist: Chan Yoon (BP) 39

Section 7

South Fayette 228, West Allegheny 258

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 213, Valley 263

Medalists: Nate Covey, Cam Zigo (F) 41, Maddox DeAntonio (V) 44

Deer Lakes 207, Burrell 232

Medalists: Anna Yourish (DL) 38, Jaxon Logut (B) 42

Riverview 221, St. Joseph 234

Medalist: Enzo Lio (R) 42

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 216, Southmoreland 278

Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 41, Max Sokol (S) 43

Derry 192, Jeannette 327

Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D) 34

Greensburg Salem 226, Mt. Pleasant 249

Medalists: Sam Spigarelli (GS) 42, Ryan Karfelt (MP) 46

Section 3

Carmichaels 196, Bentworth 280

Medalists: Liam Lohr (C) 32, Ross Skerbetz (B) 45

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 221, Burgettstown 261

Medalist: Eion Tieran (KO) 40

Section 5

Ellwood City 217, Riverside 265

Medalists: Jordan Keller (EC) 39, Ethan Santillo (R) 45

Section 6

Rochester 247, Freedom 288

Medalists: Dom DeLuca, Cayden Jacobs (R) 46, Zach Kuntz (F) 53

Section 7

South Park 213, West Mifflin 280

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 40, Braeden Andzelik (WM) 48

Section 8

Belle Vernon 175*, Frazier 226

Medalists: Jordan Mocello (BVA) 33, Nixen Erdley (F) 39

*School record

Nonsection

Kiski Area 220, Greensburg Central Catholic 222

Medalists: Max Mottura (KA) 41, Wade Boyle (GCC) 40

Tennis

Girls

Nonsection

Kiski Area 4, Burrell 0

Norwin 4, Greensburg Salem 1

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.