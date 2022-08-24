High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 23, 2022
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 10:09 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Golf
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 200, Hempfield 213
Medalists: Dom Cerelli (N) 36, Owen Dzurko (H) 40
Latrobe 204, Penn-Trafford 211
Medalists: Jake Pavlik (L) 37, Nick Turowski (PT) 34
Section 3
Pine-Richland 188, North Allegheny 199
Medalists: Mason Peterson (PR) 35, Ravi Desai (NA) 36
Section 6
Peters Township 195, Thomas Jefferson 222
Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 36, Hayden Feth (TJ) 43
Canon-McMillan 213, Baldwin-Whitehall 229
Medalist: David Szalay (CM) 38
Section 7
Moon 200, Chartiers Valley 257
Medalist: Hunter Wilson (M) 38
Section 8
Shaler 195, Hampton 211
Medalist: Jacob Kunc (S) 35
Class 2A
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 239, Southmoreland 245
Medalists: Ayden Gross (MP) 43, Max Sokal (S) 39
Greensburg Salem 213, Jeannette 335
Medalist: Noah Outly (GS) 41
Section 7
East Allegheny 264, Steel Valley 270
Medalists: Jacob Cochran (EA) 49, Luke Vinay (SV) 49
Section 8
Belle Vernon 187, Charleroi 204
Medalists: Patrick Bush, Seth Tomalski (BVA) 36, Nick Summers (C) 34
Section 9
Quaker Valley 191, Aquinas Academy 257
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 164, North Allegheny 168
Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 33, Katie Rose Rankin, Kayli Dings (NA) 40
Blackhawk 191, Pine-Richland 206
Medalist: Vanessa Matthews (B) 42
Oakland Catholic 184, Moon 185
Medalists: Paige Meyers (OC) 40, Angelina Schild (M) 44
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 184, Mt. Lebanon 186
Medalists: Liz DeLo (USC) 42, Anna Kushnir (ML) 45
Elizabeth Forward 188, Bethel Park 224.
Medalists: Mya Morgan (EF) 35, Liv Willig, Ally Willing (BP) 51
Section 3
Connellsville 191, Gateway 252
Medalist: Gabby Miller (C) 45
Section 4
Armstrong 205, Butler 212
Medalists: Bella Atherton (A) 49, Paige Ponteous (B) 45
Class 2A
Section 1
Ligonier Valley 233, Derry 365
Medalists: Amanda Woods (LV) 48, Bethany Dixon (D) 56
Mt. Pleasant 177, Southmoreland 229
Medalists: Emily Eutsey, Natalie Miller (MP) 43, Sophia Price (S) 42
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 233, River Valley 244
Medalists: Amanda Woods (LV) 48, Maren Dunlap (RV) 55
Tennis
Girls
Nonsection
Blackhawk 4, Ambridge 1
Central Valley 5, Lincoln Park 0
Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 0
North Allegheny 4, Upper St. Clair 1
Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 2
Southmoreland 5, Connellsville 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
