High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 23, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 10:09 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Golf

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 200, Hempfield 213

Medalists: Dom Cerelli (N) 36, Owen Dzurko (H) 40

Latrobe 204, Penn-Trafford 211

Medalists: Jake Pavlik (L) 37, Nick Turowski (PT) 34

Section 3

Pine-Richland 188, North Allegheny 199

Medalists: Mason Peterson (PR) 35, Ravi Desai (NA) 36

Section 6

Peters Township 195, Thomas Jefferson 222

Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 36, Hayden Feth (TJ) 43

Canon-McMillan 213, Baldwin-Whitehall 229

Medalist: David Szalay (CM) 38

Section 7

Moon 200, Chartiers Valley 257

Medalist: Hunter Wilson (M) 38

Section 8

Shaler 195, Hampton 211

Medalist: Jacob Kunc (S) 35

Class 2A

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 239, Southmoreland 245

Medalists: Ayden Gross (MP) 43, Max Sokal (S) 39

Greensburg Salem 213, Jeannette 335

Medalist: Noah Outly (GS) 41

Section 7

East Allegheny 264, Steel Valley 270

Medalists: Jacob Cochran (EA) 49, Luke Vinay (SV) 49

Section 8

Belle Vernon 187, Charleroi 204

Medalists: Patrick Bush, Seth Tomalski (BVA) 36, Nick Summers (C) 34

Section 9

Quaker Valley 191, Aquinas Academy 257

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 164, North Allegheny 168

Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 33, Katie Rose Rankin, Kayli Dings (NA) 40

Blackhawk 191, Pine-Richland 206

Medalist: Vanessa Matthews (B) 42

Oakland Catholic 184, Moon 185

Medalists: Paige Meyers (OC) 40, Angelina Schild (M) 44

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 184, Mt. Lebanon 186

Medalists: Liz DeLo (USC) 42, Anna Kushnir (ML) 45

Elizabeth Forward 188, Bethel Park 224.

Medalists: Mya Morgan (EF) 35, Liv Willig, Ally Willing (BP) 51

Section 3

Connellsville 191, Gateway 252

Medalist: Gabby Miller (C) 45

Section 4

Armstrong 205, Butler 212

Medalists: Bella Atherton (A) 49, Paige Ponteous (B) 45

Class 2A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley 233, Derry 365

Medalists: Amanda Woods (LV) 48, Bethany Dixon (D) 56

Mt. Pleasant 177, Southmoreland 229

Medalists: Emily Eutsey, Natalie Miller (MP) 43, Sophia Price (S) 42

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 233, River Valley 244

Medalists: Amanda Woods (LV) 48, Maren Dunlap (RV) 55

Tennis

Girls

Nonsection

Blackhawk 4, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 5, Lincoln Park 0

Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 0

North Allegheny 4, Upper St. Clair 1

Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Southmoreland 5, Connellsville 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

