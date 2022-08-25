High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 24, 2022
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 10:38 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Golf
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 202, Indiana 205
Medalists: PJ Germano, Jack Sacriponte (L) 38, Trevor Todd, Harrison Martineau (I) 39
Penn-Trafford 192, Norwin 202
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 34
Hempfield 201, Armstrong 232
Medalists: Nick Eberhardt, Caleb Prola (H) 39
Section 2
Ringgold 227, McKeesport 267
Medalists: Eli Callaway (R) 36, Collin Klein (M) 45
Section 3
North Allegheny 184, Butler 188
Medalists: Colin Wang (NA) 34, Hunter Swidzinski (B) 35
Seneca Valley195, Pine-Richland 198
Medalists: Lucas Bruns, Dante Rossetti (SV) 37, Rodger Williams (PR) 38
Mars 193, North Hills 232
Section 5
Avonworth 204*, Blackhawk 204
Medalists: Kai Carlson (A) 37, Jake Hofer (B) 39
*Won in playoff
Section 6
Bethel Park 226, Baldwin 240
Section 7
Upper St. Clair 179, South Fayette 199
Medalists: Connor McKenzie, PJ Tanner (USC) 34
Moon 194, West Allegheny 225
Medalist: Andrew Bruce (M) 37, Cole Egan (WA) 41
Montour 218, Chartiers Valley 228
Section 8
Shaler 194, Shady Side Academy 203
Medalist: Joey Miller (S) 36, Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 35
North Catholic 197, Hampton 204
Medalist: Luke Lamb (NC) 38, Peter Kramer (H) 34
Fox Chapel 190, Highlands 263
Medalists: Dave Fuhrer (FC) 34, Lukas Oddis (H) 46
Class 2A
Section 1
Freeport 211, Knoch 212
Medalists: Stephen Evans (F) 40, Mitch Davies (K) 38
Riverview 244, Burell 250
Medalist: Ben Hower (R) 43
Deer Lakes 224, Valley 257
Medalists: Bryce Robson (DL) 42, Daniel Petrick (V) 45
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 215, Southmoreland 251
Medalist: Wade Boyle (GCC) 35, Max Sokol (S) 39
Ligonier Valley 202, Jeannette 323
Medalists: Brody McIntosh (LV) 37, Nate Homan (J) 56
Mt. Pleasant 216, Derry 218
Medalists: Colin Hayes (MP) 38, Ashton Beighley (D) 40
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 212, Chartiers-Houston 267
Medalists: Eion Tieran, Ty Serakowsky (KO) 39
Section 5
Shenango 205, Ellwood City 222
Medalists: Joe Campoli (S) 39, Jordan Keller (EC) 42
Section 6
South Side 230, Freedom 304
Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 37, Logan Bickerstaff (F) 49
Section 7
South Park 202, Steel Valley 245
Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Mason Watson (SV) 44
Section 8
Frazier 210, Yough 314
Medalists: Nixon Erdley, Jay Thompson (F) 38, Grant Johnson (Y) 54
Belle Vernon 200, Elizabeth Forward 217
Medalists: Rogan Maloney (BVA) 36, Logan Monzak (EF) 36
Section 9
Eden Christian 198, Aquinas Academy 250
Medalist: Luke Gronbeck (E) 36
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 227, East Allegheny 282
Medalist: Grant Smith (GS) 43
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
South Fayette 181, Upper St. Clair 202
Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 36, Addy Shedd (USC) 48
Section 3
Norwin 198, Hempfield 215
Medalists: Adalena Robb (N) 46, Milana Yannascoli (H) 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 193, Derry 245
Medalists: Natalie Miller (MP) 46, Bethany Dixon (D) 57
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 192, Armstrong 220
Medalists: Amanda Babish (PT) 46, Cam Sprankle, Olivia Yancy (A) 53
Tennis
Girls
Central Valley 4, South Fayette 1
Shaler 4, Burrell 1
Upper St. Clair 4, Baldwin 1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
