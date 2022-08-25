High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 24, 2022

By:

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 10:38 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Golf

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 202, Indiana 205

Medalists: PJ Germano, Jack Sacriponte (L) 38, Trevor Todd, Harrison Martineau (I) 39

Penn-Trafford 192, Norwin 202

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 34

Hempfield 201, Armstrong 232

Medalists: Nick Eberhardt, Caleb Prola (H) 39

Section 2

Ringgold 227, McKeesport 267

Medalists: Eli Callaway (R) 36, Collin Klein (M) 45

Section 3

North Allegheny 184, Butler 188

Medalists: Colin Wang (NA) 34, Hunter Swidzinski (B) 35

Seneca Valley195, Pine-Richland 198

Medalists: Lucas Bruns, Dante Rossetti (SV) 37, Rodger Williams (PR) 38

Mars 193, North Hills 232

Section 5

Avonworth 204*, Blackhawk 204

Medalists: Kai Carlson (A) 37, Jake Hofer (B) 39

*Won in playoff

Section 6

Bethel Park 226, Baldwin 240

Section 7

Upper St. Clair 179, South Fayette 199

Medalists: Connor McKenzie, PJ Tanner (USC) 34

Moon 194, West Allegheny 225

Medalist: Andrew Bruce (M) 37, Cole Egan (WA) 41

Montour 218, Chartiers Valley 228

Section 8

Shaler 194, Shady Side Academy 203

Medalist: Joey Miller (S) 36, Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 35

North Catholic 197, Hampton 204

Medalist: Luke Lamb (NC) 38, Peter Kramer (H) 34

Fox Chapel 190, Highlands 263

Medalists: Dave Fuhrer (FC) 34, Lukas Oddis (H) 46

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 211, Knoch 212

Medalists: Stephen Evans (F) 40, Mitch Davies (K) 38

Riverview 244, Burell 250

Medalist: Ben Hower (R) 43

Deer Lakes 224, Valley 257

Medalists: Bryce Robson (DL) 42, Daniel Petrick (V) 45

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 215, Southmoreland 251

Medalist: Wade Boyle (GCC) 35, Max Sokol (S) 39

Ligonier Valley 202, Jeannette 323

Medalists: Brody McIntosh (LV) 37, Nate Homan (J) 56

Mt. Pleasant 216, Derry 218

Medalists: Colin Hayes (MP) 38, Ashton Beighley (D) 40

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 212, Chartiers-Houston 267

Medalists: Eion Tieran, Ty Serakowsky (KO) 39

Section 5

Shenango 205, Ellwood City 222

Medalists: Joe Campoli (S) 39, Jordan Keller (EC) 42

Section 6

South Side 230, Freedom 304

Medalists: Josh Lytle (SS) 37, Logan Bickerstaff (F) 49

Section 7

South Park 202, Steel Valley 245

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Mason Watson (SV) 44

Section 8

Frazier 210, Yough 314

Medalists: Nixon Erdley, Jay Thompson (F) 38, Grant Johnson (Y) 54

Belle Vernon 200, Elizabeth Forward 217

Medalists: Rogan Maloney (BVA) 36, Logan Monzak (EF) 36

Section 9

Eden Christian 198, Aquinas Academy 250

Medalist: Luke Gronbeck (E) 36

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 227, East Allegheny 282

Medalist: Grant Smith (GS) 43

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

South Fayette 181, Upper St. Clair 202

Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 36, Addy Shedd (USC) 48

Section 3

Norwin 198, Hempfield 215

Medalists: Adalena Robb (N) 46, Milana Yannascoli (H) 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 193, Derry 245

Medalists: Natalie Miller (MP) 46, Bethany Dixon (D) 57

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 192, Armstrong 220

Medalists: Amanda Babish (PT) 46, Cam Sprankle, Olivia Yancy (A) 53

Tennis

Girls

Central Valley 4, South Fayette 1

Shaler 4, Burrell 1

Upper St. Clair 4, Baldwin 1

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.