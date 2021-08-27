High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 26, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 10:55 PM

WPIAL

Football

Friday’s schedule

Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase

At Wolvarena

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) vs. Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

Imhotep vs. Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Ambridge at Wheeling Central Catholic (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

California at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Delaware Valley vs. Gateway at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Valley, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Monessen vs. Washington at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Moon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

North East at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Shaler at New Castle, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Union at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Cameron (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase

At Wolvarena

St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) vs. Brashear, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Wayne Valley, N.J. at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Steubenville (Ohio) Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Bishop Canevin, noon

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 5 p.m.

Westinghouse at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 212, Hempfield 223

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 36, Dom Vallano (H) 41

Chase Crissman (PT) 37

Section 2

Belle Vernon 197, Ringgold 270

Medalists: Tyler Mocello, Rogan Maloney (BV) 37, Clay Benson (R) 48

Section 7

South Fayette 210, Canon-McMillan 218

Medalist: Anthony West (CM) 39

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 221, Ligonier Valley 224

Medalist: Josh Harbert (LV) 41

Mt. Pleasant 235, Yough 322

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 43, Grant Johnson (Y) 52

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 249, McGuffey 252

Medalist: Ryan Saginaw (BC) 43

Section 9

Quaker Valley 191, OLSH 296

Medalist: QV Ethan Dai 36 (QV), Mario Williams (OLSH) 48

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 179, Sewickley Academy 191

Medalist: Joey Mucci (SA) 34, Max Johnson, Davey Fuhrer, Eli Yofan (FC) 35

Mt. Lebanon 183, North Allegheny 204

Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32, Chris Hoffman (NA) 38

Burgettstown 265, Bentworth 270

Medalists: Nathan Coski (Bent) 40, Joe Scruppi (Burg) 42

Plum 215, Knoch 235

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 36, Cory Voltz (K) 43

Upper St. Clair 191, Bethel Park 207

Medalist: Phillip Tanner (USC) 36

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

North Allegheny 176, Blackhawk 179

Medalist: Lauren Kardos (NA) 39, Kaylee Houy (B) 40

Seneca Valley 178, Moon 180

Medalists: Lahini Ranaweera (SV) 39, Julia Barthelemy, Alizabeth Cross (M) 42

Section 2

Peters Township 170, Bethel Park 242

Medalist: Allison Poon (PT) 37

Section 3

Hempfield 184, Indiana 218

Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 44, Ally Conrad (I) 53

Section 4

Butler 183, Shady Side Academy 218

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 35, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 42

Fox Chapel 175, Armstrong 240

Medalists: Baylin Bitar (FC) 42, Maci Lorigan (A) 51

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 150, Southmoreland 245

Medalists: Megan Zambruno (GCC) 34, Rachel Wilson (S) 54

Geibel 196, Derry 235

Medalists: Claire Konieczny (G) 36, Bethany Dixon (D) 49

Tennis

Girls

Nonsection

Armstrong 4, Highlands 1

Bethel Park 3, Pine-Richland 2

Moon 5, Blackhawk 0

Sewickley Academy 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Southmoreland 5, Connellsville 0

Valley 5, Plum 0

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 25, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 24, 2021
Lawsuit challenges lack of PIAA track and field championships for para-athletes
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 23, 2021
Collier Township girl, 14, learning the ropes as boxer

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me