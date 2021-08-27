High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 26, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 10:55 PM
WPIAL
Football
Friday’s schedule
Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase
At Wolvarena
Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) vs. Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.
Imhotep vs. Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Ambridge at Wheeling Central Catholic (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.
Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Butler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
California at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Delaware Valley vs. Gateway at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Valley, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Monessen vs. Washington at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Moon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
North East at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Shaler at New Castle, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Union at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Cameron (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase
At Wolvarena
St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) vs. Brashear, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Wayne Valley, N.J. at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Steubenville (Ohio) Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Bishop Canevin, noon
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 5 p.m.
Westinghouse at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s results
Golf
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 212, Hempfield 223
Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 36, Dom Vallano (H) 41
Chase Crissman (PT) 37
Section 2
Belle Vernon 197, Ringgold 270
Medalists: Tyler Mocello, Rogan Maloney (BV) 37, Clay Benson (R) 48
Section 7
South Fayette 210, Canon-McMillan 218
Medalist: Anthony West (CM) 39
Class 2A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 221, Ligonier Valley 224
Medalist: Josh Harbert (LV) 41
Mt. Pleasant 235, Yough 322
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 43, Grant Johnson (Y) 52
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 249, McGuffey 252
Medalist: Ryan Saginaw (BC) 43
Section 9
Quaker Valley 191, OLSH 296
Medalist: QV Ethan Dai 36 (QV), Mario Williams (OLSH) 48
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 179, Sewickley Academy 191
Medalist: Joey Mucci (SA) 34, Max Johnson, Davey Fuhrer, Eli Yofan (FC) 35
Mt. Lebanon 183, North Allegheny 204
Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32, Chris Hoffman (NA) 38
Burgettstown 265, Bentworth 270
Medalists: Nathan Coski (Bent) 40, Joe Scruppi (Burg) 42
Plum 215, Knoch 235
Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 36, Cory Voltz (K) 43
Upper St. Clair 191, Bethel Park 207
Medalist: Phillip Tanner (USC) 36
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
North Allegheny 176, Blackhawk 179
Medalist: Lauren Kardos (NA) 39, Kaylee Houy (B) 40
Seneca Valley 178, Moon 180
Medalists: Lahini Ranaweera (SV) 39, Julia Barthelemy, Alizabeth Cross (M) 42
Section 2
Peters Township 170, Bethel Park 242
Medalist: Allison Poon (PT) 37
Section 3
Hempfield 184, Indiana 218
Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 44, Ally Conrad (I) 53
Section 4
Butler 183, Shady Side Academy 218
Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 35, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 42
Fox Chapel 175, Armstrong 240
Medalists: Baylin Bitar (FC) 42, Maci Lorigan (A) 51
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 150, Southmoreland 245
Medalists: Megan Zambruno (GCC) 34, Rachel Wilson (S) 54
Geibel 196, Derry 235
Medalists: Claire Konieczny (G) 36, Bethany Dixon (D) 49
Tennis
Girls
Nonsection
Armstrong 4, Highlands 1
Bethel Park 3, Pine-Richland 2
Moon 5, Blackhawk 0
Sewickley Academy 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Southmoreland 5, Connellsville 0
Valley 5, Plum 0
