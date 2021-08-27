High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 26, 2021

By:

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 10:55 PM

WPIAL

Football

Friday’s schedule

Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase

At Wolvarena

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) vs. Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

Imhotep vs. Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Ambridge at Wheeling Central Catholic (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

California at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Delaware Valley vs. Gateway at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Valley, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Monessen vs. Washington at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Moon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

North East at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Shaler at New Castle, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Union at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Cameron (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase

At Wolvarena

St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) vs. Brashear, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Wayne Valley, N.J. at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Steubenville (Ohio) Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Bishop Canevin, noon

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 5 p.m.

Westinghouse at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 212, Hempfield 223

Medalist: Nick Turowski (PT) 36, Dom Vallano (H) 41

Chase Crissman (PT) 37

Section 2

Belle Vernon 197, Ringgold 270

Medalists: Tyler Mocello, Rogan Maloney (BV) 37, Clay Benson (R) 48

Section 7

South Fayette 210, Canon-McMillan 218

Medalist: Anthony West (CM) 39

Class 2A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 221, Ligonier Valley 224

Medalist: Josh Harbert (LV) 41

Mt. Pleasant 235, Yough 322

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt (MP) 43, Grant Johnson (Y) 52

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 249, McGuffey 252

Medalist: Ryan Saginaw (BC) 43

Section 9

Quaker Valley 191, OLSH 296

Medalist: QV Ethan Dai 36 (QV), Mario Williams (OLSH) 48

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 179, Sewickley Academy 191

Medalist: Joey Mucci (SA) 34, Max Johnson, Davey Fuhrer, Eli Yofan (FC) 35

Mt. Lebanon 183, North Allegheny 204

Medalists: Callan Wilcox (ML) 32, Chris Hoffman (NA) 38

Burgettstown 265, Bentworth 270

Medalists: Nathan Coski (Bent) 40, Joe Scruppi (Burg) 42

Plum 215, Knoch 235

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 36, Cory Voltz (K) 43

Upper St. Clair 191, Bethel Park 207

Medalist: Phillip Tanner (USC) 36

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

North Allegheny 176, Blackhawk 179

Medalist: Lauren Kardos (NA) 39, Kaylee Houy (B) 40

Seneca Valley 178, Moon 180

Medalists: Lahini Ranaweera (SV) 39, Julia Barthelemy, Alizabeth Cross (M) 42

Section 2

Peters Township 170, Bethel Park 242

Medalist: Allison Poon (PT) 37

Section 3

Hempfield 184, Indiana 218

Medalists: Raina Jones (H) 44, Ally Conrad (I) 53

Section 4

Butler 183, Shady Side Academy 218

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 35, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 42

Fox Chapel 175, Armstrong 240

Medalists: Baylin Bitar (FC) 42, Maci Lorigan (A) 51

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 150, Southmoreland 245

Medalists: Megan Zambruno (GCC) 34, Rachel Wilson (S) 54

Geibel 196, Derry 235

Medalists: Claire Konieczny (G) 36, Bethany Dixon (D) 49

Tennis

Girls

Nonsection

Armstrong 4, Highlands 1

Bethel Park 3, Pine-Richland 2

Moon 5, Blackhawk 0

Sewickley Academy 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Southmoreland 5, Connellsville 0

Valley 5, Plum 0

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.