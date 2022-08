High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 27, 2022

Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 11:37 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Football

Saturday’s results

Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase

Woodland Hills 28, York William Penn 24

Nonconference

Beth-Center 29, Riverview 15

OLSH 32, Shenango 14

Perry 38, Seton LaSalle 7

Westinghouse 40, Clairton 8

Sunday’s schedule

Battle at the Beach (at Ocean City, N.J.)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Millvale, N.J., 11 a.m.

Saturday’s summary

Beth-Center 29, Riverview 15

Beth-Center 0 8 14 7 —29

Riverview 7 0 0 8 —15

R: Landon Johnson 23 run (Kevin Tomlinson kick)

B-C: safety

B-C: Ethan Varesko 32 run (pass failed)

B-C: Jonah Sussan 3 run (Varesko run)

B-C: Cyncere Cruse 6 run (pass failed)

B-C: Dominick Revi 2 run (Tyler Berish kick)

R: Rio Stotts 24 run (Johnny Bertucci run)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 32, Shenango 14

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13 7 12 0 —32

Shenango 7 7 0 0 —14

OLSH: Dereon Greer 1 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (kick failed)

OLSH: Greer 64 pass from Azeem (Robert McKinley kick)

S: CJ Miller 19 pass from Sam Patton (Andrew Johnston kick)

S: Hunter Lively 2 run (Johnston kick)

OLSH: Dorrien Tate 7 pass from Azeem (McKinley kick)

OLSH: Tate 46 pass from Azeem (kick failed)

OLSH: Greer 59 pass from Azeem (kick failed)

Passing leaders: OLSH, Nehemiah Azeem 25-34-437-5TD-2INT. S, Sam Patton 9-22-112-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: OLSH, Dereon Greer 8-201, 3 TDs; Dorrien Tate 6-119, 2 TDs.

Woodland Hills 28, William Penn 24

William Penn 0 8 8 8 —24

Woodland Hills 14 14 0 0 —28

WH: Elijah Nesby 69 run (kick)

WH: Nesby 9 run (kick)

WH: Nesby 7 run (kick)

William Penn: David Warde 51 pass from Sam Stoner (Jahiem White run)

WH: Austin Wells 49 run (kick)

William Penn: Jahiem White 41 run (Jahiem White run)

William Penn: Sam Stoner 2 run (David Warde pass from Sam Stoner)

Rushing leaders: , Jahiem White 19-125, TD. WH, Elijah Nesby 15-127, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: , Sam Stoner 16-23-201-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: , David Warde 6-114, TD.

Field hockey

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 2, Hawken School (Ohio) 2

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

McGuffey 5, Steel Valley 2

Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston (n)

East-West Classic

Fleetwood 1, Quaker Valley 0

Wilson 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Indiana Tournament

Butler 3, Indiana 0

Pine-Richland Tournament

Moon 0, North Allegheny 0

Pine-Richland 1, Franklin Regional 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum Tournament

Kiski Area 5, West Allegheny 3

Plum 2, Upper St. Clair 1 (SO)

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Beaver 5, Freedom 3

Bentworth 7, Washington 0

Brashear 3, South Allegheny 0

Burrell 2, Deer Lakes 1

Eden Christian 6, Riverside 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 5, North Catholic 0

Fox Chapel at Canon-McMillan (n)

Greensburg Salem 7, Hempfield 0

Hampton 2, Gateway 1

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1

Seneca Valley 8, Chartiers Valley 0

Sewickley Academy at Ambridge (n)

South Park 6, Ringgold 1

St. Joseph at South Side (n)

Thomas Jefferson 5, West Mifflin 0

Sunday’s schedule

Pine-Richland Tournament

Moon vs. Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland

Winchester Thurston vs. North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Plum Tournament

Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

Chartiers-Houston 9, Beth-Center 0

Riverside 1, McGuffey 0

Indiana Tournament

Clearfield 3, Indiana 1

South Hills Kickoff Classic

Oakland Catholic 1, Fort LeBoeuf 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Erie McDowell 3

South Park 1, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Nonconference

Beaver 5, Freedom 3

Canon-McMillan 0, Montour 0

Deer Lakes 2, Springdale 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Hempfield 0

Hampton 4, Central Valley 0

Monessen 9, Jeannette 1

North Allegheny 3, Cumberland Valley 1

Riverside 1, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 7, Connellsville 1

South Fayette 1, Peters Township 1

West Mifflin 9, Obama Academy 0

Sunday’s schedule

West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 10 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change.