High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 29, 2022

By:

Monday, August 29, 2022 | 11:11 PM

High schools

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Freeport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Washington at Clairton, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 4, Peters Township 2

Pine-Richland 7, Shady Side Academy 0

Golf

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 208, Greensburg Salem 226

Medalists: Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley (D) 38, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 42

Ligonier Valley 211, Mt. Pleasant 229

Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 37, Aydan Gross (MP) 41

Section 7

Serra Catholic 252, Brentwood 273

Medalists: Kody Kraeuter (SC) 43

Nonsection

Frazier 234, Southmoreland 251

Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 39, Brody Charneski (S) 45

Morgantown Invitational

1. Peters Township 308, 2. Morgantown 324, 3. Wheeling Park 327, 4. Fairmont 357

Medalists: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 76, Ben Miller (PT) 76

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Carlynton 3, Freedom 1

Mohawk 5, Neshannock 3

South Allegheny 1, Ligonier Valley 0

Brentwood 4, California 2

Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 a.m.

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Washington, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

California at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 4:30 p.m.

Burrell at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice 2, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 6, Shaler 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 2, Norwin 1

Peters Township 2, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 11, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 6, Obama Academy 0

Mars 5, Hampton 1

Oakland Catholic 4, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 8, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 4, Belle Vernon 0

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1

Section 3

Latrobe 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Penn-Trafford 8, Penn Hills 0

Plum 3, Gateway 0

Section 4

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Moon at Trinity, ppd.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Avonworth at North Catholic, ppd.

Beaver at Hopewell, ppd.

Section 2

Valley 2, Apollo-Ridge 1

Deer Lakes 3, Highlands 1

Burrell at Knoch, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 5, Steel Valley 3

Seton LaSalle 11, Jeannette 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, ppd.

Section 2

Charleroi 4, Bentworth 0

Waynesburg 6, Monessen 0

Section 3

Eden Christian at South Side, ppd.

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Mohawk at Riverside, ppd.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Brashear 2, Carlynton 0

Franklin Regional 4, Kiski Area 0

West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 0

Yough 3, South Allegheny 0

Woodland Hills at Carrick, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at United, 5 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Plum 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Baldwin 3, West Mifflin 0

Bishop Canevin 3, South Allegheny 1

Butler 3, Erie Cathedral Prep 0

Frazier 3, Charleroi 1

Freedom 3, Cornell 1

North Allegheny 3, Freeport 0

Connellsville 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Kiski Area 3, Norwin 2

Leechburg 3, Highlands 0

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Rockwood 1

Steel Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Trinity 3, Waynesburg 0

California at Uniontown, (n)

Eden Christian at Burgettstown, (n)

Hopewell at Western Beaver, (n)

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, (n)

Valley at Springdale, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Brownsville at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Highlands at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

South Side at Northgate, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.