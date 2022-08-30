High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 29, 2022
High schools
Football
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Freeport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Washington at Clairton, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 4, Peters Township 2
Pine-Richland 7, Shady Side Academy 0
Golf
Monday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 208, Greensburg Salem 226
Medalists: Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley (D) 38, Sam Spigarelli (GS) 42
Ligonier Valley 211, Mt. Pleasant 229
Medalists: Josh Harbert (LV) 37, Aydan Gross (MP) 41
Section 7
Serra Catholic 252, Brentwood 273
Medalists: Kody Kraeuter (SC) 43
Nonsection
Frazier 234, Southmoreland 251
Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 39, Brody Charneski (S) 45
Morgantown Invitational
1. Peters Township 308, 2. Morgantown 324, 3. Wheeling Park 327, 4. Fairmont 357
Medalists: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 76, Ben Miller (PT) 76
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Carlynton 3, Freedom 1
Mohawk 5, Neshannock 3
South Allegheny 1, Ligonier Valley 0
Brentwood 4, California 2
Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 a.m.
Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Washington, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at South Side, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
California at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 4:30 p.m.
Burrell at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice 2, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 6, Shaler 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 0
Bethel Park 2, Norwin 1
Peters Township 2, Canon-McMillan 0
Upper St. Clair 11, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 6, Obama Academy 0
Mars 5, Hampton 1
Oakland Catholic 4, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 8, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 4, Belle Vernon 0
Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1
Section 3
Latrobe 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Penn-Trafford 8, Penn Hills 0
Plum 3, Gateway 0
Section 4
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Moon at Trinity, ppd.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Avonworth at North Catholic, ppd.
Beaver at Hopewell, ppd.
Section 2
Valley 2, Apollo-Ridge 1
Deer Lakes 3, Highlands 1
Burrell at Knoch, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 5, Steel Valley 3
Seton LaSalle 11, Jeannette 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, ppd.
Section 2
Charleroi 4, Bentworth 0
Waynesburg 6, Monessen 0
Section 3
Eden Christian at South Side, ppd.
Freedom at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Mohawk at Riverside, ppd.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Brashear 2, Carlynton 0
Franklin Regional 4, Kiski Area 0
West Mifflin 6, McKeesport 0
Yough 3, South Allegheny 0
Woodland Hills at Carrick, (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at United, 5 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 1
Section 3
Allderdice 5, Plum 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Baldwin 3, West Mifflin 0
Bishop Canevin 3, South Allegheny 1
Butler 3, Erie Cathedral Prep 0
Frazier 3, Charleroi 1
Freedom 3, Cornell 1
North Allegheny 3, Freeport 0
Connellsville 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Kiski Area 3, Norwin 2
Leechburg 3, Highlands 0
Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Rockwood 1
Steel Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Trinity 3, Waynesburg 0
California at Uniontown, (n)
Eden Christian at Burgettstown, (n)
Hopewell at Western Beaver, (n)
Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, (n)
Valley at Springdale, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Bentworth at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.
Brownsville at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Highlands at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 6 p.m.
Ringgold at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
South Side at Northgate, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
