High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, August 30, 2021 | 11:10 PM

High schools

Golf

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 3

North Allegheny 199, Seneca Valley 209

Medalists: Chris Hoffman (NA) 37, Nolan Nicklas (SV) 36

Section 5

Blackhawk 220, Central Valley 248

Medalist: Jake Hofer (B) 39

Montour 226, Beaver 233

Medalists: Ryden Persinger (M) 39, Stephen Matthews (B) 43

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 207, Freeport 219

Medalists: Bobby O’Brien (SSA) 38, Nate Covey, Lillie Snow (F) 42

Fox Chapel 187, Knoch 229, Highlands 261

Medalists: Max Johnson (FC) 36, Cory Voltz (K) 38

Class 2A

Section 7

Elizabeth Forward 240, Steel Valley 275

Medalists: Logan Monzak, AJ Palmer (EF) 42

Nonsection

Charleroi 210, Bentworth 258

Medalist: Nathan Coski (B) 40

Hempfield 201, Greensburg Central Catholic 206

Medalists: Austin Corona, Conner Iarussi (H) 37

South Side 208, Burgettstown 279

Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 37, Joe Scruppi (B) 49

Upper St. Clair 187, Mt. Lebanon 188

Medalist: Neil Joon (USC) 36

Franklin Regional 188, Latrobe 202

Medalists: Jeff Anderchak, Nolan Shilling (FR) 36

Penn-Trafford 202, Hampton 209

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

North Allegheny 176, Seneca Valley 179

Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 37, Sissi Hai (NA) 41

Moon 174, Mars 195

Medalists: Alizabeth Cross (Moon) 42, Sophie Maestra (Mars) 40

Blackhawk 182, Pine-Richland 217

Medalist: Kaylee Houy (B) 42

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 178, Mt. Lebanon 183

Medalist: Tori Slagle (USC) 39

Peters Township 170, South Fayette 172

Medalist: Allison Poon (PT) 36, Marissa Malosh (SF) 32

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 202, Norwin 206

Medalists: Antolena Damico (PT) 49, Jessica Bushik (N) 50

Connellsville 192, Gateway 294

Medalists: Madison Kinneer (C) 41, Lindsey Storey (G) 69

Section 4

Butler 191, Armstrong 206

Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 36, Maci Lorigan (A) 45

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 153, Geibel 209

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 35, Claire Koniezcny (G) 42

Ligonier Valley 219, Derry 251

Tennis

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 5, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 2

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Hampton 2

Section 3

Fox Chapel 4, Baldwin 1

Section 4

Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 0

Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, West Allegheny 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 4, Highlands 1

Peters Township 5, North Allegheny 0

Central Valley 5, Hopewell 0

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

