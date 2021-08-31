High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2021
Monday, August 30, 2021 | 11:10 PM
High schools
Golf
Monday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 3
North Allegheny 199, Seneca Valley 209
Medalists: Chris Hoffman (NA) 37, Nolan Nicklas (SV) 36
Section 5
Blackhawk 220, Central Valley 248
Medalist: Jake Hofer (B) 39
Montour 226, Beaver 233
Medalists: Ryden Persinger (M) 39, Stephen Matthews (B) 43
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 207, Freeport 219
Medalists: Bobby O’Brien (SSA) 38, Nate Covey, Lillie Snow (F) 42
Fox Chapel 187, Knoch 229, Highlands 261
Medalists: Max Johnson (FC) 36, Cory Voltz (K) 38
Class 2A
Section 7
Elizabeth Forward 240, Steel Valley 275
Medalists: Logan Monzak, AJ Palmer (EF) 42
Nonsection
Charleroi 210, Bentworth 258
Medalist: Nathan Coski (B) 40
Hempfield 201, Greensburg Central Catholic 206
Medalists: Austin Corona, Conner Iarussi (H) 37
South Side 208, Burgettstown 279
Medalists: Tristan Shuman (SS) 37, Joe Scruppi (B) 49
Upper St. Clair 187, Mt. Lebanon 188
Medalist: Neil Joon (USC) 36
Franklin Regional 188, Latrobe 202
Medalists: Jeff Anderchak, Nolan Shilling (FR) 36
Penn-Trafford 202, Hampton 209
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
North Allegheny 176, Seneca Valley 179
Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 37, Sissi Hai (NA) 41
Moon 174, Mars 195
Medalists: Alizabeth Cross (Moon) 42, Sophie Maestra (Mars) 40
Blackhawk 182, Pine-Richland 217
Medalist: Kaylee Houy (B) 42
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 178, Mt. Lebanon 183
Medalist: Tori Slagle (USC) 39
Peters Township 170, South Fayette 172
Medalist: Allison Poon (PT) 36, Marissa Malosh (SF) 32
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 202, Norwin 206
Medalists: Antolena Damico (PT) 49, Jessica Bushik (N) 50
Connellsville 192, Gateway 294
Medalists: Madison Kinneer (C) 41, Lindsey Storey (G) 69
Section 4
Butler 191, Armstrong 206
Medalists: Paige Scott (B) 36, Maci Lorigan (A) 45
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 153, Geibel 209
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno (GCC) 35, Claire Koniezcny (G) 42
Ligonier Valley 219, Derry 251
Tennis
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 5, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 2
Section 2
Seneca Valley 3, Hampton 2
Section 3
Fox Chapel 4, Baldwin 1
Section 4
Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 0
Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 0
Mt. Lebanon 5, West Allegheny 0
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 4, Highlands 1
Peters Township 5, North Allegheny 0
Central Valley 5, Hopewell 0
