High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022

By:

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 11:41 PM

High schools

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Freeport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Washington at Clairton, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Wheeling Park (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Harrison Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Kiski Area 203, Penn Hills 273

Medalists: Trey Roberts (KA) 37, Lucy Braxton (PH) 41

Section 5

Blackhawk 231, New Castle 240

Medalists: Luke McCarter (B) 40, Ian Donneley (NC) 43

Section 6

Peters Township 185, Canon-McMillan 202

Medalists: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 34, Joey Gardner (CM) 37

Thomas Jefferson 218, Baldwin 231

Medalist: Cody Karcher (TJ) 39

Section 7

Moon 199, Montour 229

Medalist: Zack Ross (Moon) 37

South Fayette 215, Chartiers Valley 232

Section 8

Fox Chapel 199, Shady Side Academy 215

Medalists: David Fuhrer (FC) 35, Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 38

Shaler 190, North Catholic 193

Medalists: Jake Crissman (S) 33, Ethan Ellis (NC) 36

Hampton 192, Highlands 260

Medalist: Peter Kramer (Hamp) 36, Joe O’Donnell (Hamp) 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Knoch 205, St. Joseph 273

Medalists: Mitch Davies (K) 39, Charlie Ross (SJ) 50

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 203, Greensburg Salem 227

Medalists: Gavin McMullen (LV) 38, Noah Outley (GS) 42

Southmoreland 234, Jeannette 307

Medalists: Anthony Spadaro, Brody Charneski (S) 43, Nate Homan (J) 53

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 205, Seton LaSalle 238

Medalist: Eion Tiernan (KO) 38

Section 6

South Side 231, Rochester 293

Tristan Shuman (SS) 36, Don Deluca (R) 55

Section 9

Quaker Valley 199, Sewickley Academy 201

Medalist: Ethan Dai (QV) 36

Nonsection

Plum 215, Pine-Richland 228

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 39, Liam Daniello, Roger Williams (PR) 44

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Central Catholic 2, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2

Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 1

Section 2

Allderdice 3, Norwin 2

Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 1, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 11, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at North Catholic, ppd.

Hampton 2, Mars 1

Highlands 2, Indiana 1

Section 2

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0

Chartiers Valley 2, West Allegheny 1

Montour 4, Ambridge 3

South Fayette 6, Central Valley 3

Section 3

Ringgold 1, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bethel Park 0

Connellsville 2, Trinity 1

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 9, Obama Academy 0

Penn Hills 3, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Plum 7, McKeesport 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 9, South Allegheny 0

South Park 4, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Woodland Hills 5, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 3

Jeannette 6, Greensburg Salem 1

Leechburg 5, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 3

Section 3

Belle Vernon 8, Southmoreland 1

Washington 1, Brownsville 0

McGuffey 5, Waynesburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 1

Section 4

Avonworth 6, Riverside 0

Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 5, Beaver 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 1

Freedom 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Eden Christian 1

Section 2

Bentworth 13, Ligonier Valley 1

California at Geibel, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Beth-Center 1

Section 3

Burrell at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Springdale 9, Riverview 2

Winchester Thurston 6, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonconference

Carrick at Carlynton, ppd.

Charleroi 7, Chartiers-Houston 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 0

Nonconference

United 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Winchester Thurston at Charleroi, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Brashear at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 6 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth 3, Yough 0

Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0

Brownsville at Washington, (n)

Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 0

Nonconference

Allderdice at St. Joseph, (n)

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, (n)

Chartiers-Houston 3, Avella 1

South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Carlynton 3, Freedom 0

Central Valley 3, Rochester 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Penn Hills 0

Franklin Regional 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Fort Cherry 3, Hopewell 0

Fox Chapel 3, Knoch 2

Hampton 3, Armstrong 1

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, (n)

McKeesport 3, East Allegheny 2

McGuffey 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

North Hills 3, Highlands 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Thomas Jefferson 3, Peters Township 1

Quaker Valley 3, Beaver 0

Ringgold 3, South Allegheny 0

Eden Christian 3, Riverside 0

Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0

South Side 3, Northgate 1

Western Beaver 3, New Brighton 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Ambridge at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.