High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 11:41 PM
High schools
Football
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Freeport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Washington at Clairton, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Wheeling Park (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Harrison Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Kiski Area 203, Penn Hills 273
Medalists: Trey Roberts (KA) 37, Lucy Braxton (PH) 41
Section 5
Blackhawk 231, New Castle 240
Medalists: Luke McCarter (B) 40, Ian Donneley (NC) 43
Section 6
Peters Township 185, Canon-McMillan 202
Medalists: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 34, Joey Gardner (CM) 37
Thomas Jefferson 218, Baldwin 231
Medalist: Cody Karcher (TJ) 39
Section 7
Moon 199, Montour 229
Medalist: Zack Ross (Moon) 37
South Fayette 215, Chartiers Valley 232
Section 8
Fox Chapel 199, Shady Side Academy 215
Medalists: David Fuhrer (FC) 35, Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 38
Shaler 190, North Catholic 193
Medalists: Jake Crissman (S) 33, Ethan Ellis (NC) 36
Hampton 192, Highlands 260
Medalist: Peter Kramer (Hamp) 36, Joe O’Donnell (Hamp) 36
Class 2A
Section 1
Knoch 205, St. Joseph 273
Medalists: Mitch Davies (K) 39, Charlie Ross (SJ) 50
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 203, Greensburg Salem 227
Medalists: Gavin McMullen (LV) 38, Noah Outley (GS) 42
Southmoreland 234, Jeannette 307
Medalists: Anthony Spadaro, Brody Charneski (S) 43, Nate Homan (J) 53
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 205, Seton LaSalle 238
Medalist: Eion Tiernan (KO) 38
Section 6
South Side 231, Rochester 293
Tristan Shuman (SS) 36, Don Deluca (R) 55
Section 9
Quaker Valley 199, Sewickley Academy 201
Medalist: Ethan Dai (QV) 36
Nonsection
Plum 215, Pine-Richland 228
Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 39, Liam Daniello, Roger Williams (PR) 44
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Catholic 2, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2
Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 1
Section 2
Allderdice 3, Norwin 2
Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 1, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 11, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at North Catholic, ppd.
Hampton 2, Mars 1
Highlands 2, Indiana 1
Section 2
Moon 8, Blackhawk 0
Chartiers Valley 2, West Allegheny 1
Montour 4, Ambridge 3
South Fayette 6, Central Valley 3
Section 3
Ringgold 1, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Bethel Park 0
Connellsville 2, Trinity 1
Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Franklin Regional 9, Obama Academy 0
Penn Hills 3, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Plum 7, McKeesport 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 9, South Allegheny 0
South Park 4, Elizabeth Forward 0
West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Woodland Hills 5, Steel Valley 1
Section 2
Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 3
Jeannette 6, Greensburg Salem 1
Leechburg 5, Derry 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 3
Section 3
Belle Vernon 8, Southmoreland 1
Washington 1, Brownsville 0
McGuffey 5, Waynesburg 0
Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 1
Section 4
Avonworth 6, Riverside 0
Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 0
Quaker Valley 5, Beaver 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 1
Freedom 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Sewickley Academy 2, Eden Christian 1
Section 2
Bentworth 13, Ligonier Valley 1
California at Geibel, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Beth-Center 1
Section 3
Burrell at Trinity Christian, ppd.
Springdale 9, Riverview 2
Winchester Thurston 6, Aquinas Academy 0
Nonconference
Carrick at Carlynton, ppd.
Charleroi 7, Chartiers-Houston 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 0
Nonconference
United 6, Ligonier Valley 0
Winchester Thurston at Charleroi, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Aquinas Academy at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Brashear at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 6 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Bentworth 3, Yough 0
Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0
Brownsville at Washington, (n)
Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 0
Nonconference
Allderdice at St. Joseph, (n)
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, (n)
Chartiers-Houston 3, Avella 1
South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Carlynton 3, Freedom 0
Central Valley 3, Rochester 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Penn Hills 0
Franklin Regional 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Fort Cherry 3, Hopewell 0
Fox Chapel 3, Knoch 2
Hampton 3, Armstrong 1
Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, (n)
McKeesport 3, East Allegheny 2
McGuffey 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1
North Hills 3, Highlands 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Mt. Lebanon 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Thomas Jefferson 3, Peters Township 1
Quaker Valley 3, Beaver 0
Ringgold 3, South Allegheny 0
Eden Christian 3, Riverside 0
Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0
South Side 3, Northgate 1
Western Beaver 3, New Brighton 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Ambridge at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
