High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 31, 2021
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 12:16 AM
High schools
Football
Thursday’s game
Nonconference
Uniontown at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Allderdice at Oak Glen, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Brashear at McDowell, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Butler at Erie, canceled
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Madonna, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Kirtland, Ohio at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pickerington Central, Ohio, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, canceled
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at St. Clairsville, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 7 p.m.
University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Nonconference
Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, noon
Golf
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 196, Armstrong 212
Section 2
Belle Vernon 199, Albert Gallatin 243
Medalists: Tyler Mocello, Patrick Bush (BV) 37, Matt Karpeal (AG) 39
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 202, Southmoreland 270
Medalists: Logan Smith, Gavin McMullen (LV) 38, Austin Goehring (S) 41
Section 5
Ellwood City 213, Riverside 219
Medalist: Milo Sesti (EC) 33, Logan Greer (R) 39
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
