High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 31, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 12:16 AM

High schools

Football

Thursday’s game

Nonconference

Uniontown at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at Oak Glen, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Brashear at McDowell, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie, canceled

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Madonna, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Kirtland, Ohio at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pickerington Central, Ohio, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, canceled

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at St. Clairsville, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 7 p.m.

University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Nonconference

Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, noon

Golf

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 196, Armstrong 212

Section 2

Belle Vernon 199, Albert Gallatin 243

Medalists: Tyler Mocello, Patrick Bush (BV) 37, Matt Karpeal (AG) 39

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 202, Southmoreland 270

Medalists: Logan Smith, Gavin McMullen (LV) 38, Austin Goehring (S) 41

Section 5

Ellwood City 213, Riverside 219

Medalist: Milo Sesti (EC) 33, Logan Greer (R) 39

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

