High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 31, 2022
By:
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 12:01 AM
High schools
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Connellsville 206, Ringgold 227
Medalists: Dylan Callaway, Clay Benson (R) 43, Ethan Porreca, Cooper Gray (C) 39
Section 3
Butler 191, North Hills 224
Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 32, Joe Frisco, Peter Lukac (NH) 43
North Allegheny 198, Seneca Valley 205
Medalists: Ravi Desai (NA) 35, Tyler Garvin (SV) 39
Section 6
Bethel Park 209, Mt. Lebanon 220
Section 8
Shaler 203, Highlands 314
Medalists: Joey Miller, Jake Crissman (S) 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Freeport 211, Burrell 234
Medalists: Nate Covey, Lillie Snow (F) 41, Tucker Bitar (B) 39
Knoch 232, Valley 249
Section 2
Derry 197, Ligonier Valley 202
Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 36, Josh Harbert, Tyler Jones (LV) 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 223, Mt. Pleasant 229.
Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC) 38, Colin Hayes (MP) 42
Section 7
Steel Valley 258, South Allegheny 292
Medalist: Josh Nevsky (SA) 42
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 201, Hampton 208
Plum 194, Penn-Trafford 197
Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 35, Nick Turowski (PT) 36
Frazier 217, Brownsville 243
Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 36, Daniel Sethman (B) 35
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 168, Blackhawk 186
Medalists: Liz Cross (M) 37, Vanessa Matthews (B) 43
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 196, Bethel Park 237
South Fayette 189, Elizabeth Forward 195
Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 36, Mya Morgan (EF) 37
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 188, Hempfield 201
Medalists: Antolena Damico (PT) 44, Milana Yannasoli (H) 45
Norwin 200, Indiana 255
Medalist: Adelina Robb (N) 46
Section 4
Butler 202, Shaler 241
Medalists: Paige Ponteous (B) 48, Jordan Geidel (S) 55
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 187, Greensburg Central Catholic 190
Medalists: Alli Tepper (MP) 40, Izzy Aigner (GCC) 41
Southmoreland 200, Derry 224
Medalists: Sophia Price (S) 41, Bethany Dixon (D) 53
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 3
Brashear 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Obama Academy at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at California, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Springdale at Burrell, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonconference
Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0
Shaler 2, Allderdice 1 (OT)
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Norwin 13, Hempfield 0
Bethel Park 1, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 6, Indiana 1
Kiski Area 6, Obama Academy 1
Mars 9, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 4, Belle Vernon 1
Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0
Section 3
Franklin Regional 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Gateway 8, Penn Hills 1
Plum 9, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 4
Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 0
South Fayette 2, Montour 0
West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 4, Central Valley 1
Avonworth 5, Hopewell 1
North Catholic 6, Ambridge 0
Section 2
Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Burrell 7, Highlands 0
Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0
Seton LaSalle 10, Riverview 0
Springdale 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 (OT)
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 4, Charleroi 2
South Allegheny 3, Monessen 1
Waynesburg 4, Bentworth 2
Section 3
Freedom 9, Riverside 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Eden Christian 1
Nonconference
Aquinas Academy 2, Mohawk 0
Bishop Canevin 4, Brashear 0
Valley 7, East Allegheny 0
South Park 1, Yough 0
Mt. Pleasant 5, Trinity 0
Woodland Hills 2, McKeesport 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Berlin-Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Montour, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 2
Hempfield 3, Connellsville 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 2
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 5, Plum 0
Oakland Catholic 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
Section 4
Bethel Park 3, West Allegheny 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0
Southmoreland 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Indiana 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 2
Ringgold 5, McGuffey 0
Section 3
Knoch 5, Highlands 0
Burrell 4, Riverview 1
Section 4
Central Valley 5, Neshannock 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0
Blackhawk 4, Ellwood City 1
Section 5
Keystone Oaks 5, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Beaver County Christian 3, Riverside 0
Butler 3, West Middlesex 1
Ellwood City 3, Ambridge 0
Uniontown 3, Cornell 0
Greensburg Salem 3, Southmoreland 1
Kiski Area 3, Connellsville 0
Latrobe 3, Laurel 1
Ligonier Valley 3, Johnstown 0
North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0
Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 0
Western Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0
Neighborhood Academy at Springdale, (n)
New Castle at Aliquippa, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
McGuffey at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.
Burrell at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Riverview at Valley, 6 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 29, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 27, 2022
• Norwin notebook: Soccer standouts set to begin college careers
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 25, 2022