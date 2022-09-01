TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 31, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 12:01 AM

High schools

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville 206, Ringgold 227

Medalists: Dylan Callaway, Clay Benson (R) 43, Ethan Porreca, Cooper Gray (C) 39

Section 3

Butler 191, North Hills 224

Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 32, Joe Frisco, Peter Lukac (NH) 43

North Allegheny 198, Seneca Valley 205

Medalists: Ravi Desai (NA) 35, Tyler Garvin (SV) 39

Section 6

Bethel Park 209, Mt. Lebanon 220

Section 8

Shaler 203, Highlands 314

Medalists: Joey Miller, Jake Crissman (S) 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 211, Burrell 234

Medalists: Nate Covey, Lillie Snow (F) 41, Tucker Bitar (B) 39

Knoch 232, Valley 249

Section 2

Derry 197, Ligonier Valley 202

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 36, Josh Harbert, Tyler Jones (LV) 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 223, Mt. Pleasant 229.

Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC) 38, Colin Hayes (MP) 42

Section 7

Steel Valley 258, South Allegheny 292

Medalist: Josh Nevsky (SA) 42

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 201, Hampton 208

Plum 194, Penn-Trafford 197

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 35, Nick Turowski (PT) 36

Frazier 217, Brownsville 243

Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 36, Daniel Sethman (B) 35

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 168, Blackhawk 186

Medalists: Liz Cross (M) 37, Vanessa Matthews (B) 43

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 196, Bethel Park 237

South Fayette 189, Elizabeth Forward 195

Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 36, Mya Morgan (EF) 37

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 188, Hempfield 201

Medalists: Antolena Damico (PT) 44, Milana Yannasoli (H) 45

Norwin 200, Indiana 255

Medalist: Adelina Robb (N) 46

Section 4

Butler 202, Shaler 241

Medalists: Paige Ponteous (B) 48, Jordan Geidel (S) 55

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 187, Greensburg Central Catholic 190

Medalists: Alli Tepper (MP) 40, Izzy Aigner (GCC) 41

Southmoreland 200, Derry 224

Medalists: Sophia Price (S) 41, Bethany Dixon (D) 53

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 3

Brashear 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at California, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Burrell, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0

Shaler 2, Allderdice 1 (OT)

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Norwin 13, Hempfield 0

Bethel Park 1, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 6, Indiana 1

Kiski Area 6, Obama Academy 1

Mars 9, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 4, Belle Vernon 1

Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Gateway 8, Penn Hills 1

Plum 9, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 4

Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 2, Montour 0

West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 4, Central Valley 1

Avonworth 5, Hopewell 1

North Catholic 6, Ambridge 0

Section 2

Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Burrell 7, Highlands 0

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0

Seton LaSalle 10, Riverview 0

Springdale 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 (OT)

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 4, Charleroi 2

South Allegheny 3, Monessen 1

Waynesburg 4, Bentworth 2

Section 3

Freedom 9, Riverside 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Eden Christian 1

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy 2, Mohawk 0

Bishop Canevin 4, Brashear 0

Valley 7, East Allegheny 0

South Park 1, Yough 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Trinity 0

Woodland Hills 2, McKeesport 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Montour, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 2

Hempfield 3, Connellsville 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 2

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Plum 0

Oakland Catholic 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 4

Bethel Park 3, West Allegheny 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0

Southmoreland 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Indiana 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

Ringgold 5, McGuffey 0

Section 3

Knoch 5, Highlands 0

Burrell 4, Riverview 1

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Neshannock 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0

Blackhawk 4, Ellwood City 1

Section 5

Keystone Oaks 5, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Beaver County Christian 3, Riverside 0

Butler 3, West Middlesex 1

Ellwood City 3, Ambridge 0

Uniontown 3, Cornell 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Southmoreland 1

Kiski Area 3, Connellsville 0

Latrobe 3, Laurel 1

Ligonier Valley 3, Johnstown 0

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0

Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 0

Western Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0

Neighborhood Academy at Springdale, (n)

New Castle at Aliquippa, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

McGuffey at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 6 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 29, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 27, 2022
Norwin notebook: Soccer standouts set to begin college careers
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 25, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter