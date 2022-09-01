High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 31, 2022

By:

Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 12:01 AM

High schools

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville 206, Ringgold 227

Medalists: Dylan Callaway, Clay Benson (R) 43, Ethan Porreca, Cooper Gray (C) 39

Section 3

Butler 191, North Hills 224

Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 32, Joe Frisco, Peter Lukac (NH) 43

North Allegheny 198, Seneca Valley 205

Medalists: Ravi Desai (NA) 35, Tyler Garvin (SV) 39

Section 6

Bethel Park 209, Mt. Lebanon 220

Section 8

Shaler 203, Highlands 314

Medalists: Joey Miller, Jake Crissman (S) 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 211, Burrell 234

Medalists: Nate Covey, Lillie Snow (F) 41, Tucker Bitar (B) 39

Knoch 232, Valley 249

Section 2

Derry 197, Ligonier Valley 202

Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 36, Josh Harbert, Tyler Jones (LV) 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 223, Mt. Pleasant 229.

Medalists: Wade Boyle (GCC) 38, Colin Hayes (MP) 42

Section 7

Steel Valley 258, South Allegheny 292

Medalist: Josh Nevsky (SA) 42

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 201, Hampton 208

Plum 194, Penn-Trafford 197

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 35, Nick Turowski (PT) 36

Frazier 217, Brownsville 243

Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 36, Daniel Sethman (B) 35

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 168, Blackhawk 186

Medalists: Liz Cross (M) 37, Vanessa Matthews (B) 43

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 196, Bethel Park 237

South Fayette 189, Elizabeth Forward 195

Medalists: Marissa Malosh (SF) 36, Mya Morgan (EF) 37

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 188, Hempfield 201

Medalists: Antolena Damico (PT) 44, Milana Yannasoli (H) 45

Norwin 200, Indiana 255

Medalist: Adelina Robb (N) 46

Section 4

Butler 202, Shaler 241

Medalists: Paige Ponteous (B) 48, Jordan Geidel (S) 55

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 187, Greensburg Central Catholic 190

Medalists: Alli Tepper (MP) 40, Izzy Aigner (GCC) 41

Southmoreland 200, Derry 224

Medalists: Sophia Price (S) 41, Bethany Dixon (D) 53

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 3

Brashear 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at California, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Burrell, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0

Shaler 2, Allderdice 1 (OT)

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Norwin 13, Hempfield 0

Bethel Park 1, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 6, Indiana 1

Kiski Area 6, Obama Academy 1

Mars 9, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 4, Belle Vernon 1

Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Gateway 8, Penn Hills 1

Plum 9, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 4

Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 2, Montour 0

West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 4, Central Valley 1

Avonworth 5, Hopewell 1

North Catholic 6, Ambridge 0

Section 2

Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Burrell 7, Highlands 0

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0

Seton LaSalle 10, Riverview 0

Springdale 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 (OT)

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 4, Charleroi 2

South Allegheny 3, Monessen 1

Waynesburg 4, Bentworth 2

Section 3

Freedom 9, Riverside 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Eden Christian 1

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy 2, Mohawk 0

Bishop Canevin 4, Brashear 0

Valley 7, East Allegheny 0

South Park 1, Yough 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Trinity 0

Woodland Hills 2, McKeesport 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Montour, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 2

Hempfield 3, Connellsville 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 2

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Plum 0

Oakland Catholic 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 4

Bethel Park 3, West Allegheny 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Jeannette 0

Southmoreland 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Indiana 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

Ringgold 5, McGuffey 0

Section 3

Knoch 5, Highlands 0

Burrell 4, Riverview 1

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Neshannock 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0

Blackhawk 4, Ellwood City 1

Section 5

Keystone Oaks 5, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Beaver County Christian 3, Riverside 0

Butler 3, West Middlesex 1

Ellwood City 3, Ambridge 0

Uniontown 3, Cornell 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Southmoreland 1

Kiski Area 3, Connellsville 0

Latrobe 3, Laurel 1

Ligonier Valley 3, Johnstown 0

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0

Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 0

Western Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0

Neighborhood Academy at Springdale, (n)

New Castle at Aliquippa, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

McGuffey at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 6 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.