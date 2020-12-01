High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 1, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 11:17 PM

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class AA

Penn-Trafford 6, Latrobe 5 (OT)

Shaler 6, Armstrong 4

Mars 3, Meadville 2

West Allegheny at Franklin Regional, (n)

Class A

North Hills 7, Fox Chapel 0

Class B

Wilmington at Neshannock, (n)

Ringgold 6, Avonworth 0

