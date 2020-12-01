High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 1, 2020
By:
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 11:17 PM
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class AA
Penn-Trafford 6, Latrobe 5 (OT)
Shaler 6, Armstrong 4
Mars 3, Meadville 2
West Allegheny at Franklin Regional, (n)
Class A
North Hills 7, Fox Chapel 0
Class B
Wilmington at Neshannock, (n)
Ringgold 6, Avonworth 0
To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
