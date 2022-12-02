TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 1, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 11:38 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Cheswick Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Christian Academy vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, 8:30 p.m.

Armstrong Tournament

Geibel vs. Kiski Area, 4:30 p.m.

Grove City at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament

Altoona at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood Tournament

Plum vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Brentwood, 8 p.m.

Brownsville Tournament

West Greene vs. Albert Gallatin, 5 p.m.

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 9 p.m.

Butler Tournament

Knoch vs. Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan Tournament

Trinity vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Carlynton Tournament

Quaker Valley vs. Sewickley Academy, 5 p.m.

New Brighton at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Fort Cherry Tournament

Waynesburg vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 9 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Valley vs. Riverview, 5:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 8:30 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Connellsville vs. Franklin Regional, 4:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:45 p.m.

Highlands Tournament

Shaler vs. Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Indiana Tournament

Yough vs. Purchase Line, 5 p.m.

Marion Center at Indiana, 8:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks Tournament

Brashear at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

West Mifflin vs. Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Tournament

Mercer vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.

Leechburg Tournament

Nazareth Prep vs. Homer-Center, 5 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 8 p.m.

Mapletown Tournament

Bentworth at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.

Carmichaels vs. Turkeyfoot Valley, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey Tournament

Chartiers-Houston vs. Avella, 6 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Midland Classic

Ellwood City vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.

Beaver Falls vs. Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian vs. Lincoln Park, 9 p.m.

Mohawk Tournament

Slippery Rock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon Tournament

Northgate vs. McDowell, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

MVI Classic

Charleroi vs. Ringgold, 3 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Clairton vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Monessen, 9 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Cornell, 5 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Neshannock Tournament

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shenango, 6 p.m.

Academy for Urban Scholars at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills Tournament

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

Perry at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Norwin Tournament

Steel Valley vs. Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown Tournament

Latrobe vs. Richland, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills

Westinghouse vs. St. Joseph, 6:45 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Penns Manor vs. Windber, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at River Valley, 8 p.m.

Sharon Tournament

Mars vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.

Meadville at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

South Park Tournament

East Allegheny vs. Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Propel Montour at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Side Tournament

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 6 p.m.

United Tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair Tournament

Fox Chapel vs. Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

North Allegheny at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Riverview vs. Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong Tournament

Knoch vs. Kiski Area, 3 p.m.

Butler at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Avella Tournament

McGuffey vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament

Penn-Trafford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Border Battle

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bishop Kearney, 6 p.m.

Brentwood Tournament

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Beaver vs. West MIfflin, 8 p.m.

Brownsville Tournament

Geibel vs. Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Carlynton Tournament

Sewickley Academy vs. East Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes Tournament

Ambridge vs. Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Fayette County Tournament

Franklin Regional vs. Allderdice, 6:15 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Connellsville, 7:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry Tournament

Bishop Canevin vs. Lincoln Park, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier Tournament

Jeannette vs. Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.

Burrell vs. Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Frazier, 8:30 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Fox Chapel vs. Highlands, 4 p.m.

Plum at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem Tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Tournament

Marion Center vs. Norwin, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Indiana, 6:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan Tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Carmichaels, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Karns City Tournament

Neshannock vs. Wilmington, 5 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks Tournament

Elizabeth Forward vs. Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.

West Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.

Leechburg Tournament

West Shamokin vs. Springdale, 3:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Monessen Tournament

Charleroi vs. California, 5 p.m.

Derry at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Montour Tournament

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Moon Tournament

South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Redeemer Lutheran at Neighborhood Academy, 2 p.m.

Calvary Christian vs. South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

New Castle Tournament

Riverside vs. Shenango, 5 p.m.

Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny Tournament

Altoona at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

McKeesport vs. Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills

Clairton vs. Westinghouse, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Shaler vs. Seton LaSalle, 6:45 p.m.

Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Shady Side Academy vs. Winchester Thurston, 8 p.m.

Portersville Christian Tournament

Bethel Christian School vs. New Brighton, 5 p.m.

Carrick at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Cambria Heights vs. Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley Tournament

Canon-McMillan vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

McDowell at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock Tournament

Mars vs. Laurel, 5 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock, 8 p.m.

South Side Tournament

Freedom vs. Hopewell, 3 p.m.

Beaver Falls at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Brashear, 6:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Armstrong 2, Thomas Jefferson 1

Latrobe 12, Bishop McCort 0

Hempfield 10, Butler 1

Class A

McDowell 9, Beaver 1

Indiana 5, Freeport 1

Greensburg Salem 7, Shaler 1

Avonworth 4, Chartiers Valley 2

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, (n)

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 7, Central Valley 0

Ringgold 9, Connellsville 2

Bishop Canevin 6, Morgantown 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2022
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis takes home national High School Heisman honors
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 29, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 28, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 26, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter