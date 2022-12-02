High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 1, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 11:38 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Cheswick Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Christian Academy vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, 8:30 p.m.

Armstrong Tournament

Geibel vs. Kiski Area, 4:30 p.m.

Grove City at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament

Altoona at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood Tournament

Plum vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Brentwood, 8 p.m.

Brownsville Tournament

West Greene vs. Albert Gallatin, 5 p.m.

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 9 p.m.

Butler Tournament

Knoch vs. Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan Tournament

Trinity vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Carlynton Tournament

Quaker Valley vs. Sewickley Academy, 5 p.m.

New Brighton at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Fort Cherry Tournament

Waynesburg vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 9 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Valley vs. Riverview, 5:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 8:30 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Connellsville vs. Franklin Regional, 4:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:45 p.m.

Highlands Tournament

Shaler vs. Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Indiana Tournament

Yough vs. Purchase Line, 5 p.m.

Marion Center at Indiana, 8:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks Tournament

Brashear at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

West Mifflin vs. Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Tournament

Mercer vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.

Leechburg Tournament

Nazareth Prep vs. Homer-Center, 5 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 8 p.m.

Mapletown Tournament

Bentworth at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.

Carmichaels vs. Turkeyfoot Valley, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey Tournament

Chartiers-Houston vs. Avella, 6 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Midland Classic

Ellwood City vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.

Beaver Falls vs. Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian vs. Lincoln Park, 9 p.m.

Mohawk Tournament

Slippery Rock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon Tournament

Northgate vs. McDowell, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

MVI Classic

Charleroi vs. Ringgold, 3 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Clairton vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Monessen, 9 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Cornell, 5 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Neshannock Tournament

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shenango, 6 p.m.

Academy for Urban Scholars at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills Tournament

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

Perry at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Norwin Tournament

Steel Valley vs. Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown Tournament

Latrobe vs. Richland, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills

Westinghouse vs. St. Joseph, 6:45 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Penns Manor vs. Windber, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at River Valley, 8 p.m.

Sharon Tournament

Mars vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.

Meadville at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

South Park Tournament

East Allegheny vs. Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Propel Montour at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Side Tournament

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 6 p.m.

United Tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair Tournament

Fox Chapel vs. Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

North Allegheny at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Riverview vs. Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong Tournament

Knoch vs. Kiski Area, 3 p.m.

Butler at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Avella Tournament

McGuffey vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament

Penn-Trafford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Border Battle

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bishop Kearney, 6 p.m.

Brentwood Tournament

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Beaver vs. West MIfflin, 8 p.m.

Brownsville Tournament

Geibel vs. Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Carlynton Tournament

Sewickley Academy vs. East Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes Tournament

Ambridge vs. Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Fayette County Tournament

Franklin Regional vs. Allderdice, 6:15 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Connellsville, 7:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry Tournament

Bishop Canevin vs. Lincoln Park, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier Tournament

Jeannette vs. Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.

Burrell vs. Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Frazier, 8:30 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Fox Chapel vs. Highlands, 4 p.m.

Plum at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem Tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Tournament

Marion Center vs. Norwin, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Indiana, 6:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan Tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Carmichaels, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Karns City Tournament

Neshannock vs. Wilmington, 5 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks Tournament

Elizabeth Forward vs. Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.

West Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.

Leechburg Tournament

West Shamokin vs. Springdale, 3:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Monessen Tournament

Charleroi vs. California, 5 p.m.

Derry at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Montour Tournament

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Moon Tournament

South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Redeemer Lutheran at Neighborhood Academy, 2 p.m.

Calvary Christian vs. South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

New Castle Tournament

Riverside vs. Shenango, 5 p.m.

Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny Tournament

Altoona at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

McKeesport vs. Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills

Clairton vs. Westinghouse, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Shaler vs. Seton LaSalle, 6:45 p.m.

Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Shady Side Academy vs. Winchester Thurston, 8 p.m.

Portersville Christian Tournament

Bethel Christian School vs. New Brighton, 5 p.m.

Carrick at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Cambria Heights vs. Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley Tournament

Canon-McMillan vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

McDowell at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock Tournament

Mars vs. Laurel, 5 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock, 8 p.m.

South Side Tournament

Freedom vs. Hopewell, 3 p.m.

Beaver Falls at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Brashear, 6:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Armstrong 2, Thomas Jefferson 1

Latrobe 12, Bishop McCort 0

Hempfield 10, Butler 1

Class A

McDowell 9, Beaver 1

Indiana 5, Freeport 1

Greensburg Salem 7, Shaler 1

Avonworth 4, Chartiers Valley 2

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, (n)

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 7, Central Valley 0

Ringgold 9, Connellsville 2

Bishop Canevin 6, Morgantown 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.