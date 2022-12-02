High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 1, 2022
Friday’s schedule
Aquinas Academy Tournament
Cheswick Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Christian Academy vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, 8:30 p.m.
Armstrong Tournament
Geibel vs. Kiski Area, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament
Altoona at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood Tournament
Plum vs. Beaver, 6 p.m.
Brownsville Tournament
West Greene vs. Albert Gallatin, 5 p.m.
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 9 p.m.
Butler Tournament
Obama Academy at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan Tournament
Trinity vs. Washington, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Carlynton Tournament
Quaker Valley vs. Sewickley Academy, 5 p.m.
New Brighton at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Fort Cherry Tournament
Waynesburg vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 9 p.m.
Freeport Tournament
Valley vs. Riverview, 5:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 8:30 p.m.
Hempfield Tournament
Connellsville vs. Franklin Regional, 4:45 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:45 p.m.
Highlands Tournament
Shaler vs. Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
Indiana Tournament
Yough vs. Purchase Line, 5 p.m.
Marion Center at Indiana, 8:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks Tournament
Brashear at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
West Mifflin vs. Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.
Laurel Tournament
Mercer vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.
Leechburg Tournament
Nazareth Prep vs. Homer-Center, 5 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 8 p.m.
Mapletown Tournament
Bentworth at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.
Carmichaels vs. Turkeyfoot Valley, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey Tournament
Chartiers-Houston vs. Avella, 6 p.m.
Midland Classic
Ellwood City vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.
Beaver Falls vs. Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Lincoln Park, 9 p.m.
Mohawk Tournament
Slippery Rock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon Tournament
Northgate vs. McDowell, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
MVI Classic
Charleroi vs. Ringgold, 3 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Clairton vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Monessen, 9 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills vs. Cornell, 5 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Neshannock Tournament
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shenango, 6 p.m.
Academy for Urban Scholars at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills Tournament
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6:30 p.m.
Perry at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Norwin Tournament
Steel Valley vs. Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown Tournament
Latrobe vs. Richland, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills
Westinghouse vs. St. Joseph, 6:45 p.m.
River Valley Tournament
Penns Manor vs. Windber, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at River Valley, 8 p.m.
Sharon Tournament
Mars vs. Franklin, 6 p.m.
Meadville at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
South Park Tournament
East Allegheny vs. Bethel Park, 6 p.m.
Propel Montour at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Side Tournament
Hopewell at Western Beaver, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at South Side, 6 p.m.
United Tournament
Ligonier Valley vs. Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair Tournament
Fox Chapel vs. Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
North Allegheny at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s schedule
Aquinas Academy Tournament
Riverview vs. Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong Tournament
Knoch vs. Kiski Area, 3 p.m.
Butler at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Avella Tournament
McGuffey vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament
Penn-Trafford at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Border Battle
Mt. Lebanon vs. Bishop Kearney, 6 p.m.
Brentwood Tournament
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 5 p.m.
Beaver vs. West MIfflin, 8 p.m.
Brownsville Tournament
Geibel vs. Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Carlynton Tournament
Sewickley Academy vs. East Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes Tournament
Ambridge vs. Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Fayette County Tournament
Franklin Regional vs. Allderdice, 6:15 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Connellsville, 7:45 p.m.
Fort Cherry Tournament
Bishop Canevin vs. Lincoln Park, 4:30 p.m.
West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier Tournament
Jeannette vs. Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Frazier, 8:30 p.m.
Freeport Tournament
Fox Chapel vs. Highlands, 4 p.m.
Plum at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem Tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Tournament
Marion Center vs. Norwin, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Indiana, 6:45 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan Tournament
Ligonier Valley vs. Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Carmichaels, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Karns City Tournament
Neshannock vs. Wilmington, 5 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks Tournament
Elizabeth Forward vs. Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.
West Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.
Leechburg Tournament
West Shamokin vs. Springdale, 3:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Monessen Tournament
Charleroi vs. California, 5 p.m.
Derry at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Montour Tournament
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Moon Tournament
South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy Tournament
Redeemer Lutheran at Neighborhood Academy, 2 p.m.
Calvary Christian vs. South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
New Castle Tournament
Riverside vs. Shenango, 5 p.m.
Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny Tournament
Altoona at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
McKeesport vs. Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills
Clairton vs. Westinghouse, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph vs. Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway vs. North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Shaler vs. Seton LaSalle, 6:45 p.m.
Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.
Shady Side Academy vs. Winchester Thurston, 8 p.m.
Portersville Christian Tournament
Bethel Christian School vs. New Brighton, 5 p.m.
Carrick at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.
River Valley Tournament
Cambria Heights vs. Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley Tournament
Canon-McMillan vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock Tournament
Mars vs. Laurel, 5 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock, 8 p.m.
South Side Tournament
Beaver Falls at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Brashear, 6:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Armstrong 2, Thomas Jefferson 1
Latrobe 12, Bishop McCort 0
Hempfield 10, Butler 1
Class A
McDowell 9, Beaver 1
Indiana 5, Freeport 1
Greensburg Salem 7, Shaler 1
Avonworth 4, Chartiers Valley 2
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, (n)
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 7, Central Valley 0
Ringgold 9, Connellsville 2
Bishop Canevin 6, Morgantown 0
