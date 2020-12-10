High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2020

Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 11:37 PM

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Note: Games subject to postponement/cancellation after Thursday’s announcement that high school sports will be paused for three weeks effective Saturday.

Nonconference

Clairton at Charleroi, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 5 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk at Kennedy Catholic, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Shenango, 6 p.m.

Propel Montour at California, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

First Baptist Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Moon at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Sharon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Moniteau at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Laurel Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at Kiski Area, 8 p.m.

Homer-Center at Burrell, 8 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 8 p.m.

Northgate at Brentwood, 8 p.m.

Cornell at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Nonconference

Neshaminy at St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Erie McDowell, 5 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Northgate at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 5 p.m.

Jeannette at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at West Greene, 5 p.m.

Shenango at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Laurel at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Plum at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Frazier, 6 p.m.

New Brighton at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

North Hills at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Trinity, 7 p.m.

South Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Seneca, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

North Allegheny 4, Cathedral Prep 3

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1

Class AA

Armstrong 6, Shaler 2

West Allegheny 7, Mars 5

Class A

South Park 7, Blackhawk 4

Greensburg Salem 6, Quaker Valley 4

North Hills at Indiana, (n)

Class B

Carrick 8, Avonworth 2

Bishop Canevin 8, Neshannock 3

Burrell 6, Central Valley 1

