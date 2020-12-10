High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2020
By:
Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 11:37 PM
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s schedule
Note: Games subject to postponement/cancellation after Thursday’s announcement that high school sports will be paused for three weeks effective Saturday.
Nonconference
Clairton at Charleroi, 3 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 5 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks, 5:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Rochester at South Side, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk at Kennedy Catholic, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep at Shenango, 6 p.m.
Propel Montour at California, 6:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
First Baptist Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Moon at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Sharon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Avella at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Moniteau at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Laurel Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Kiski Area, 8 p.m.
Homer-Center at Burrell, 8 p.m.
Yough at Burrell, 8 p.m.
Northgate at Brentwood, 8 p.m.
Cornell at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s schedule
Nonconference
Neshaminy at St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Erie McDowell, 5 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Northgate at Brentwood, 5 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 5 p.m.
Jeannette at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Mohawk at West Greene, 5 p.m.
Shenango at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk at Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area at Burrell, 6 p.m.
Laurel at Burrell, 6 p.m.
Plum at Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Monessen, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Frazier, 6 p.m.
New Brighton at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Montour, 6:30 p.m.
North Hills at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Trinity, 7 p.m.
South Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Rochester at Seneca, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at California, 8 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
North Allegheny 4, Cathedral Prep 3
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1
Class AA
Armstrong 6, Shaler 2
West Allegheny 7, Mars 5
Class A
South Park 7, Blackhawk 4
Greensburg Salem 6, Quaker Valley 4
North Hills at Indiana, (n)
Class B
Carrick 8, Avonworth 2
Bishop Canevin 8, Neshannock 3
Burrell 6, Central Valley 1
To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 9, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2020
• Hampton athletes earn postseason honors after historic fall season
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 2, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 1, 2020