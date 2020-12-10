High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 11:37 PM

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Note: Games subject to postponement/cancellation after Thursday’s announcement that high school sports will be paused for three weeks effective Saturday.

Nonconference

Clairton at Charleroi, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 5 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk at Kennedy Catholic, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Shenango, 6 p.m.

Propel Montour at California, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

First Baptist Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Moon at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Sharon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Moniteau at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Laurel Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at Kiski Area, 8 p.m.

Homer-Center at Burrell, 8 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 8 p.m.

Northgate at Brentwood, 8 p.m.

Cornell at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Nonconference

Neshaminy at St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Erie McDowell, 5 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Northgate at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 5 p.m.

Jeannette at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at West Greene, 5 p.m.

Shenango at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Laurel at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Plum at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Frazier, 6 p.m.

New Brighton at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

North Hills at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Trinity, 7 p.m.

South Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Seneca, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

North Allegheny 4, Cathedral Prep 3

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1

Class AA

Armstrong 6, Shaler 2

West Allegheny 7, Mars 5

Class A

South Park 7, Blackhawk 4

Greensburg Salem 6, Quaker Valley 4

North Hills at Indiana, (n)

Class B

Carrick 8, Avonworth 2

Bishop Canevin 8, Neshannock 3

Burrell 6, Central Valley 1

To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 9, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2020
Hampton athletes earn postseason honors after historic fall season
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 2, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 1, 2020

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me