High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2021

By:

Saturday, December 11, 2021 | 1:03 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Friday’s results

Aquinas Academy 63, Cornerstone Prep 39

Harvest Baptist 66, Cornerstone Prep 53

Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Avonworth Tournament

Friday’s results

Avonworth 65, Winchester Thurston 53

Shaler 74, Ambridge 67

Saturday’s schedule

Shaler vs. Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m.

Ambridge at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament

Friday’s results

Laurel Highlands 72, Baldwin 56

Peters Township 71, Albert Gallatin 32

Saturday’s schedule

Albert Gallatin at Baldwin, 1:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Peters Township, 1 p.m.

Brentwood Tournament

Friday’s results

Brentwood 64, Northgate 50

Carrick 69, Beaver 66

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Northgate vs. Beaver, 3 p.m.

Championship

Carrick at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Tournament

Friday’s results

Brownsville 54, West Greene 17

Chartiers-Houston 57, Beth-Center 21

Saturday’s schedule

Beth-Center vs. West Greene, 2 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Burrell Tournament

Friday’s results

Kiski Area 81, Derry 45

Burrell 58, Homer-Center 24

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Derry vs. Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Kiski Area at Burrell, 8:15 p.m.

Butler Tournament

Friday’s results

Cathedral Prep 48, Knoch 31

Butler 85, Latrobe 58

Saturday’s schedule

Knoch at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

California Tournament

Friday’s results

Burgettstown 47, Westinghouse 42

Propel Montour vs. California, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Canon-McMillan Tournament

Friday’s results

Canon-McMillan 68, Trinity 44

Seneca Valley 52, South Fayette 41

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley vs. Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Carlynton Tournament

Friday’s results

Carlynton 50, Sewickley Academy 19

Hopewell 37, New Brighton 30

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

New Brighton vs. Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.

Championship

Hopewell at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic Tournament

Friday’s results

Central Catholic 59, Mt. Lebanon 37

Penn Hills 81, Bishop Canevin 73

Saturday’s schedule

Penn Hills vs. Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware County Christian Tournament

Friday’s results

Eden Christian 48, Atlantic Christian 14

The Christian Academy at Delaware County Christian, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Friday’s results

Seton LaSalle 58, Freeport 53

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Springdale vs. Seton LaSalle, noon

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 3 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Friday’s results

Connellsville 62, Greensburg Salem 59

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Franklin Regional 54

Penn-Trafford 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 51

North Allegheny 79, Hempfield 64

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 12:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Connellsville, 2 p.m.

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 5 p.m.

Highlands Tournament

Friday’s results

Deer Lakes 55, Moon 52

Highlands 101, Mt. Pleasant 27

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Moon vs. Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Championship

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana Tournament

Friday’s results

Yough 62, Marion Center 42

Indiana 70, Purchase Line 58

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Marion Center vs. Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Yough at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks Tournament

Friday’s results

Steel Valley 57, Brashear 47

Keystone Oaks 68, Waynesburg 24

Saturday’s schedule

Steel Valley vs. Keystone Oaks, 10 a.m.

Waynesburg at Brashear, 1 p.m.

Laurel Tournament

Friday’s results

Mercer 55, Riverside 38

Laurel 61, Wilmington 30

Saturday’s schedule

Riverside vs. Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg Tournament

Friday’s results

Apollo-Ridge 47, River Valley 44

Leechburg 70, Nazareth Prep 45

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

River Valley vs. Nazareth Prep, 3 p.m.

Championship

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Mapletown Tournament

Friday’s results

Geibel 66, Jefferson-Morgan 56

Carmichaels at Mapletown, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Geibel at Carmichaels, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey Tournament

Friday’s results

Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 20

McGuffey 67, Avella 24

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Frazier vs. Avella, 2 p.m.

Championship

Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Midland Tournament

Friday’s results

Ellwood City 74, Rochester 56

Quaker Valley 69, Kennedy Catholic 48

Saturday’s schedule

Blackhawk vs. Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic vs. Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk Tournament

Friday’s results

Slippery Rock 63, Mohawk 34

Union 61, McDonald 30

Saturday’s schedule

Slippery Rock vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.

McDonald at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Mon Valley Invitational

Friday’s results

Belle Vernon 84, McKeesport 57

Charleroi 63, Serra Catholic 54

Elizabeth Forward 55, Thomas Jefferson 54

Ringgold 58, Clairton 36

South Allegheny 66, Monessen 33

Saturday’s schedule

Clairton at Charleroi, noon

Serra Catholic at Ringgold, 2 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 8 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Friday’s results

Cornell 69, Hillcrest Christian, 62

Neighborhood Academy 74, Trinity Christian 20

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Hillcrest Christian vs. Trinity Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Championship

Cornell at Neighborhood Academy, 8 p.m.

Neshannock Tournament

Friday’s results

Mercyhurst Prep 54, Shenango 50

Moniteau at Neshannock, ppd.

New Castle Tournament

Friday’s results

New Castle 86, Sharpsville 23

Sto-Rox 46, Farrell 45

Saturday’s schedule

Sto-Rox at New Castle, 6 p.m.

North Hills Tournament

Friday’s results

Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 46

North Hills 84, Perry Traditional Academy 46

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Hampton vs. Perry Traditional Academy, noon

Championship

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Plum Tournament

Friday’s results

Plum 50, Valley 31

Riverview 36, Ligonier Valley 33

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, noon

Championship

Riverview at Plum, 2 p.m.

Sharon Tournament

Friday’s results

Mars 88, Meadville 56

West Middlesex 51, Sharon 47

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Meadville at Sharon, 4 p.m.

Championship

Mars vs. West Middlesex, 5:30 p.m.

South Park Tournament

Friday’s results

Bethel Park 69, Berlin-BrothersValley 46

East Allegheny 47, South Park 45

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Berlin-Brothersvalley at South Park, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Bethel Park vs. East Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

South Side Tournament

Friday’s result

Western Beaver 67, Freedom 52

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Freedom at South Side, 10 a.m.

Championship

Western Beaver at South Side, 3:15 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

Friday’s results

Norwin 69, Propel Braddock Hills 24

Obama Academy 59, St. Joseph 51

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Propel Braddock Hills at St. Joseph, 4:15 p.m.

Championship

Norwin vs. Obama Academy, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair Tournament

Friday’s results

Pine-Richland 69, Gateway 64

Upper St. Clair 77, Chartiers Valley 65

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Chartiers Valley vs. Gateway, 1 p.m.

Championship

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

West Mifflin Tournament

Friday’s results

West Allegheny 87, Jeannette 49

West Mifflin 70, Propel Andrew Street 21

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Jeannette vs. Propel Andrew Street, 3 p.m.

Championship

West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

William Penn Charter Tournament

Friday’s results

Abington Friends School 55, Allderdice 47

York William Penn Tournament

Friday’s results

Woodland Hills 64, York William Penn 62

Girls

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Friday’s results

Cheswick Christian Academy 38, Propel Braddock Hills 14

Armstrong Tournament

Friday’s results

Knoch 39, Butler 37

Armstrong 64, Punxsutawney 44

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Butler vs. Punxsutawney, 1 p.m.

Championship

Knoch at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.

Avella Tournament

Friday’s results

Avella 56, McGuffey 27

Burgettstown 54, Mapletown 17

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

McGuffey vs. Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament

Friday’s results

Chartiers Valley 80, Baldwin 51

Peters Township 48, Thomas Jefferson 39

Saturday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 3 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Brentwood Tournament

Friday’s results

Brentwood 38, Northgate 5

West Mifflin 51, Steel Valley 38

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Northgate vs. Steel Valley, 1 p.m.

Championship

West Mifflin at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Brownsville Tournament

Friday’s results

Chartiers-Houston 44, Bentworth 21

Brownsville 49, Geibel 12

Saturday’s schedule

Geibel vs. Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Uniontown at Brownsville, noon

Chartiers-Houston vs. Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Burrell Tournament

Friday’s results

Homer-Center 65, Laurel 45

Kiski Area 48, Burrell 36

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Laurel at Burrell, 5:15 p.m.

Championship

Homer-Center vs. Kiski Area, 6:45 p.m.

Carlynton Tournament

Friday’s results

West Allegheny 29, Quaker Valley 21

South Allegheny 45, Carlynton 34

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

West Allegheny vs. South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes Tournament

Friday’s results

Seton LaSalle 35, Avonworth 30

Deer Lakes 61, Riverview 19

Saturday’s schedule

Avonworth vs. Riverview, 5 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Deer Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware County Christian Tournament

Friday’s results

Eden Christian 52, Atlantic Christian 36

The Christian Academy at Delaware County Christian, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation, noon

Championship, 3 p.m.

Fayette County Tournament

Friday’s results

Clairton 55, Charleroi 28

Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 27

Hempfield 40, Connellsville 21

Saturday’s schedule

Charleroi vs. Laurel Highlands, 11 a.m.

Connellsville vs. Clairton, 12:45 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Franklin Regional, 2:15 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Friday’s results

Highlands 44, Fox Chapel 23

Plum 43, Freeport 33

Saturday’s schedule

Highlands vs. Plum, 10:30 a.m.

Fox Chapel at Freeport, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem Tournament

Friday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Mt. Pleasant 39

Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 16

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Mt. Pleasant vs. Ligonier Valley, 10 a.m.

Championship

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana Tournament

Friday’s results

Latrobe 66, Marion Center 43

Perry Traditional Academy at Indiana, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan Tournament

Friday’s results

Carmichaels 77, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Lincoln Park 48, Frazier 6

Waynesburg 59, Beth-Center 24

Saturday’s schedule

Beth-Center vs. Carmichaels, 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Waynesburg Central, noon

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.

Keystone Oaks Tournament

Friday’s results

Sto-Rox 53, Keystone Oaks 44

Elizabeth Forward 50, Fort Cherry 30

Saturday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 2:30 p.m.

Leechburg Tournament

Friday’s results

West Shamokin 56, Leechburg 10

River Valley vs. Nazareth Prep, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation, noon

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport Tournament

Friday’s results

Belle Vernon 67, Sharon 19

McKeesport 55, Penn Trafford 50

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, noon

Reynoldsburg (Ohio) vs. Penn-Trafford, 2 p.m.

Midland Tournament

Saturday’s schedule

West Middlesex at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

Monessen Tournament

Friday’s results

Derry 47, Jeannette 12

California 39, Monessen 38

Saturday’s schedule

Jeannette vs. California, 1 p.m.

Derry at Monessen, 3 p.m.

Montour Tournament

Friday’s results

Blackhawk 70, Ellwood City 39

Montour 57, Ringgold 26

Saturday’s schedule

Blackhawk vs. Ringgold, 2 p.m.

Ellwood City at Montour, 3:30 p.m.

Moon Tournament

Friday’s results

Moon 55, Pine-Richland 31

Upper St. Clair 61, Shaler 18

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Shaler at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Friday’s results

Calvary Christian 40, Neighborhood Academy 35

Westinghouse 64, Propel Montour 18

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Propel Montour at Neighborhood Academy, 2 p.m.

Championship

Calvary Christian vs. Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

New Castle Tournament

Friday’s results

Shenango 42, Riverside 15

New Castle 55, Aliquippa 36

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Riverside vs. Aliquippa, 3 p.m.

Championship

Shenango at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic Tournament

Friday’s results

North Allegheny 40, Bethel Park 35

Oakland Catholic 60, Obama Academy 18

OLSH 48, Penn Hills 29

Saturday’s schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Oakland Catholic, 10 a.m.

North Allegheny at Penn Hills, 11:30 a.m.

Obama Academy vs. Bethel Park, 1 p.m.

Seneca Valley Tournament

Friday’s results

Hampton 48, Seneca Valley 32

McDowell 51, Ambridge 13

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Ambridge at Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Hampton vs. McDowell, 4:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic Tournament

Friday’s results

Allderdice 55, East Allegheny 22

Saturday’s schedule

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

She Got Game Classic

Friday’s results

Trinity 96, CMIT North 27

Saturday’s schedule

Trinity vs. Forest Park (Va), 9:15 a.m.

North Catholic vs. Edison (Va), 3:40 p.m.

Norwin vs. Unity Reed (Va.), 8:40 p.m.

Slippery Rock Tournament

Friday’s results

Mars 61, Mercyhurst Prep 39

Slippery Rock 44, Sharpsville 30

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Sharpsville, 4 p.m.

Championship

Mars vs. Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.

South Fayette Tournament

Friday’s results

Beaver 49, Canon-McMillan 40

South Fayette 59, North Hills 8

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Canon-McMillan vs. North Hills, noon

Championship

Beaver at South Fayette, 1:45 p.m.

South Side Tournament

Friday’s results

Freedom 49, Hopewell 32

South Side 58, Beaver Falls 37

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Hopewell vs. Beaver Falls, 11:45 a.m.

Championship

Freedom at South Side, 1:30 p.m.

Southmoreland Tournament

Friday’s results

Southmoreland 69, Albert Gallatin 37

West Greene 50, Yough 48

Saturday’s schedule

Albert Gallatin vs. Yough, noon

West Greene at Southmoreland, 2 p.m.

Springdale tournament

Friday’s result

Apollo-Ridge 63, Springdale 20

Saturday’s schedule

Valley at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

Friday’s results

Neshannock 63, Shady Side Academy 19

Union 54, St. Joseph 26

Mohawk 40, Winchester Thurston 39

Saturday’s schedule

Union vs. Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m.

Mohawk vs. Neshannock, 12:45 p.m.

Winchester Thurston vs. St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

Villa Maria Tournament

Friday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 53, Cardinal O’Hara 29

Villa Maria Academy 72, Bishop Kearney, N.Y. 54

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bishop Kearney (NY), noon

West York Tournament

Friday’s results

Berks Catholic 52, West York 42

Delone Catholic 59, Woodland Hills 47

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Woodland Hills at West York, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Delone Catholic vs. Berks Catholic, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

New Brighton 58, Carrick 19

South Park at Brashear, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Brashear at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Friday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Burrell 7, Redeemer 0

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Burrell 7, Redeemer 0

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s result

Penn-Trafford 17, Imhotep Charter 14 (OT)

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s result

Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25

Saturday’s summaries

Class 2A

Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25

Southern Columbia 7 21 0 34 —62

Serra Catholic 7 0 12 6 —25

SC: Braeden Wisloski 1 run (Isaac Carter kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 56 pass from Max Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Braeden Wisloski 63 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick)

SC: Gavin Garcia 32 run (Carter kick)

SC: Gavin Garcia 5 run (Carter kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 30 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Zack Weber 80 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Braeden Wisloski 4 run (kick failed)

SC: Gavin Garcia 21 run (kick failed)

SC: Braeden Wisloski 7 run (Carter kick)

SC: Matt Masala 2 run (Carter kick)

SC: Booth 82 (kick failed)

SC: Louden Murphy 70 (Carter Madden pass from Carter)

Rushing leaders: SC, Gavin Garcia 22-162, 3 TDs; Wes Barnes 13-106.

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 18-35-379-4TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: SC, Terrell Booth 5-172, 2 TDs.

Class 5A

Penn-Trafford 17, Imhotep 14 (OT)

Imhotep 0 6 8 0 0 — 14

Penn-Trafford 0 7 0 7 3 — 17

I: Rahmir Stewart 12 run (kick failed)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 2 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

I: Stewart 5 run (Stewart run)

P-T: Jack Jollie 2 pass from Conlan Greene (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Schlessinger 24 field goal

Rushing leaders: I, Tre McLeod 28-185. P-T, Cade Yacamelli 21-100, TD.

Swimming

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Highlands 75, Chartiers Valley 31

Laurel Highlands 99, Belle Vernon 69

Girls

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 92, Highlands 59

Laurel Highlands 95, Belle Vernon 40

