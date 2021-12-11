High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2021
By:
Saturday, December 11, 2021 | 1:03 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Aquinas Academy Tournament
Friday’s results
Aquinas Academy 63, Cornerstone Prep 39
Harvest Baptist 66, Cornerstone Prep 53
Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Avonworth Tournament
Friday’s results
Avonworth 65, Winchester Thurston 53
Shaler 74, Ambridge 67
Saturday’s schedule
Shaler vs. Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m.
Ambridge at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament
Friday’s results
Laurel Highlands 72, Baldwin 56
Peters Township 71, Albert Gallatin 32
Saturday’s schedule
Albert Gallatin at Baldwin, 1:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Peters Township, 1 p.m.
Brentwood Tournament
Friday’s results
Brentwood 64, Northgate 50
Carrick 69, Beaver 66
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Northgate vs. Beaver, 3 p.m.
Championship
Carrick at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Tournament
Friday’s results
Brownsville 54, West Greene 17
Chartiers-Houston 57, Beth-Center 21
Saturday’s schedule
Beth-Center vs. West Greene, 2 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Burrell Tournament
Friday’s results
Kiski Area 81, Derry 45
Burrell 58, Homer-Center 24
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Derry vs. Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
Kiski Area at Burrell, 8:15 p.m.
Butler Tournament
Friday’s results
Cathedral Prep 48, Knoch 31
Butler 85, Latrobe 58
Saturday’s schedule
Knoch at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
California Tournament
Friday’s results
Burgettstown 47, Westinghouse 42
Propel Montour vs. California, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Canon-McMillan Tournament
Friday’s results
Canon-McMillan 68, Trinity 44
Seneca Valley 52, South Fayette 41
Saturday’s schedule
Seneca Valley vs. Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Carlynton Tournament
Friday’s results
Carlynton 50, Sewickley Academy 19
Hopewell 37, New Brighton 30
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
New Brighton vs. Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.
Championship
Hopewell at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic Tournament
Friday’s results
Central Catholic 59, Mt. Lebanon 37
Penn Hills 81, Bishop Canevin 73
Saturday’s schedule
Penn Hills vs. Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Delaware County Christian Tournament
Friday’s results
Eden Christian 48, Atlantic Christian 14
The Christian Academy at Delaware County Christian, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Freeport Tournament
Friday’s results
Seton LaSalle 58, Freeport 53
Shady Side Academy at Springdale, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Springdale vs. Seton LaSalle, noon
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 3 p.m.
Hempfield Tournament
Friday’s results
Connellsville 62, Greensburg Salem 59
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Franklin Regional 54
Penn-Trafford 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 51
North Allegheny 79, Hempfield 64
Saturday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 12:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Connellsville, 2 p.m.
North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 5 p.m.
Highlands Tournament
Friday’s results
Deer Lakes 55, Moon 52
Highlands 101, Mt. Pleasant 27
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Moon vs. Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.
Championship
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana Tournament
Friday’s results
Yough 62, Marion Center 42
Indiana 70, Purchase Line 58
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Marion Center vs. Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Yough at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks Tournament
Friday’s results
Steel Valley 57, Brashear 47
Keystone Oaks 68, Waynesburg 24
Saturday’s schedule
Steel Valley vs. Keystone Oaks, 10 a.m.
Waynesburg at Brashear, 1 p.m.
Laurel Tournament
Friday’s results
Mercer 55, Riverside 38
Laurel 61, Wilmington 30
Saturday’s schedule
Riverside vs. Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg Tournament
Friday’s results
Apollo-Ridge 47, River Valley 44
Leechburg 70, Nazareth Prep 45
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
River Valley vs. Nazareth Prep, 3 p.m.
Championship
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Mapletown Tournament
Friday’s results
Geibel 66, Jefferson-Morgan 56
Carmichaels at Mapletown, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Geibel at Carmichaels, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey Tournament
Friday’s results
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 20
McGuffey 67, Avella 24
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Frazier vs. Avella, 2 p.m.
Championship
Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Midland Tournament
Friday’s results
Ellwood City 74, Rochester 56
Quaker Valley 69, Kennedy Catholic 48
Saturday’s schedule
Blackhawk vs. Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs. Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk Tournament
Friday’s results
Slippery Rock 63, Mohawk 34
Union 61, McDonald 30
Saturday’s schedule
Slippery Rock vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.
McDonald at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Mon Valley Invitational
Friday’s results
Belle Vernon 84, McKeesport 57
Charleroi 63, Serra Catholic 54
Elizabeth Forward 55, Thomas Jefferson 54
Ringgold 58, Clairton 36
South Allegheny 66, Monessen 33
Saturday’s schedule
Clairton at Charleroi, noon
Serra Catholic at Ringgold, 2 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Monessen, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 8 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy Tournament
Friday’s results
Cornell 69, Hillcrest Christian, 62
Neighborhood Academy 74, Trinity Christian 20
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Hillcrest Christian vs. Trinity Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Championship
Cornell at Neighborhood Academy, 8 p.m.
Neshannock Tournament
Friday’s results
Mercyhurst Prep 54, Shenango 50
Moniteau at Neshannock, ppd.
New Castle Tournament
Friday’s results
New Castle 86, Sharpsville 23
Sto-Rox 46, Farrell 45
Saturday’s schedule
Sto-Rox at New Castle, 6 p.m.
North Hills Tournament
Friday’s results
Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 46
North Hills 84, Perry Traditional Academy 46
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Hampton vs. Perry Traditional Academy, noon
Championship
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Plum Tournament
Friday’s results
Plum 50, Valley 31
Riverview 36, Ligonier Valley 33
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, noon
Championship
Riverview at Plum, 2 p.m.
Sharon Tournament
Friday’s results
Mars 88, Meadville 56
West Middlesex 51, Sharon 47
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Meadville at Sharon, 4 p.m.
Championship
Mars vs. West Middlesex, 5:30 p.m.
South Park Tournament
Friday’s results
Bethel Park 69, Berlin-BrothersValley 46
East Allegheny 47, South Park 45
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Berlin-Brothersvalley at South Park, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Bethel Park vs. East Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
South Side Tournament
Friday’s result
Western Beaver 67, Freedom 52
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Freedom at South Side, 10 a.m.
Championship
Western Beaver at South Side, 3:15 p.m.
St. Joseph Tournament
Friday’s results
Norwin 69, Propel Braddock Hills 24
Obama Academy 59, St. Joseph 51
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Propel Braddock Hills at St. Joseph, 4:15 p.m.
Championship
Norwin vs. Obama Academy, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair Tournament
Friday’s results
Pine-Richland 69, Gateway 64
Upper St. Clair 77, Chartiers Valley 65
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Chartiers Valley vs. Gateway, 1 p.m.
Championship
Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.
West Mifflin Tournament
Friday’s results
West Allegheny 87, Jeannette 49
West Mifflin 70, Propel Andrew Street 21
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Jeannette vs. Propel Andrew Street, 3 p.m.
Championship
West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.
William Penn Charter Tournament
Friday’s results
Abington Friends School 55, Allderdice 47
York William Penn Tournament
Friday’s results
Woodland Hills 64, York William Penn 62
Girls
Aquinas Academy Tournament
Friday’s results
Cheswick Christian Academy 38, Propel Braddock Hills 14
Armstrong Tournament
Friday’s results
Knoch 39, Butler 37
Armstrong 64, Punxsutawney 44
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Butler vs. Punxsutawney, 1 p.m.
Championship
Knoch at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.
Avella Tournament
Friday’s results
Avella 56, McGuffey 27
Burgettstown 54, Mapletown 17
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
McGuffey vs. Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament
Friday’s results
Chartiers Valley 80, Baldwin 51
Peters Township 48, Thomas Jefferson 39
Saturday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 3 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Brentwood Tournament
Friday’s results
Brentwood 38, Northgate 5
West Mifflin 51, Steel Valley 38
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Northgate vs. Steel Valley, 1 p.m.
Championship
West Mifflin at Brentwood, 5 p.m.
Brownsville Tournament
Friday’s results
Chartiers-Houston 44, Bentworth 21
Brownsville 49, Geibel 12
Saturday’s schedule
Geibel vs. Bentworth, 10 a.m.
Uniontown at Brownsville, noon
Chartiers-Houston vs. Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Burrell Tournament
Friday’s results
Homer-Center 65, Laurel 45
Kiski Area 48, Burrell 36
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Laurel at Burrell, 5:15 p.m.
Championship
Homer-Center vs. Kiski Area, 6:45 p.m.
Carlynton Tournament
Friday’s results
West Allegheny 29, Quaker Valley 21
South Allegheny 45, Carlynton 34
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
West Allegheny vs. South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes Tournament
Friday’s results
Seton LaSalle 35, Avonworth 30
Deer Lakes 61, Riverview 19
Saturday’s schedule
Avonworth vs. Riverview, 5 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Deer Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Delaware County Christian Tournament
Friday’s results
Eden Christian 52, Atlantic Christian 36
The Christian Academy at Delaware County Christian, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation, noon
Championship, 3 p.m.
Fayette County Tournament
Friday’s results
Clairton 55, Charleroi 28
Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 27
Hempfield 40, Connellsville 21
Saturday’s schedule
Charleroi vs. Laurel Highlands, 11 a.m.
Connellsville vs. Clairton, 12:45 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Franklin Regional, 2:15 p.m.
Freeport Tournament
Friday’s results
Highlands 44, Fox Chapel 23
Plum 43, Freeport 33
Saturday’s schedule
Highlands vs. Plum, 10:30 a.m.
Fox Chapel at Freeport, 1:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem Tournament
Friday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Mt. Pleasant 39
Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 16
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Mt. Pleasant vs. Ligonier Valley, 10 a.m.
Championship
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 11:30 a.m.
Indiana Tournament
Friday’s results
Latrobe 66, Marion Center 43
Perry Traditional Academy at Indiana, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation, 3 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan Tournament
Friday’s results
Carmichaels 77, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Lincoln Park 48, Frazier 6
Waynesburg 59, Beth-Center 24
Saturday’s schedule
Beth-Center vs. Carmichaels, 10:30 a.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Waynesburg Central, noon
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.
Keystone Oaks Tournament
Friday’s results
Sto-Rox 53, Keystone Oaks 44
Elizabeth Forward 50, Fort Cherry 30
Saturday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.
Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 2:30 p.m.
Leechburg Tournament
Friday’s results
West Shamokin 56, Leechburg 10
River Valley vs. Nazareth Prep, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation, noon
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport Tournament
Friday’s results
Belle Vernon 67, Sharon 19
McKeesport 55, Penn Trafford 50
Saturday’s schedule
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, noon
Reynoldsburg (Ohio) vs. Penn-Trafford, 2 p.m.
Midland Tournament
Saturday’s schedule
West Middlesex at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.
Monessen Tournament
Friday’s results
Derry 47, Jeannette 12
California 39, Monessen 38
Saturday’s schedule
Jeannette vs. California, 1 p.m.
Derry at Monessen, 3 p.m.
Montour Tournament
Friday’s results
Blackhawk 70, Ellwood City 39
Montour 57, Ringgold 26
Saturday’s schedule
Blackhawk vs. Ringgold, 2 p.m.
Ellwood City at Montour, 3:30 p.m.
Moon Tournament
Friday’s results
Moon 55, Pine-Richland 31
Upper St. Clair 61, Shaler 18
Saturday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Shaler at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy Tournament
Friday’s results
Calvary Christian 40, Neighborhood Academy 35
Westinghouse 64, Propel Montour 18
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Propel Montour at Neighborhood Academy, 2 p.m.
Championship
Calvary Christian vs. Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
New Castle Tournament
Friday’s results
Shenango 42, Riverside 15
New Castle 55, Aliquippa 36
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Riverside vs. Aliquippa, 3 p.m.
Championship
Shenango at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic Tournament
Friday’s results
North Allegheny 40, Bethel Park 35
Oakland Catholic 60, Obama Academy 18
OLSH 48, Penn Hills 29
Saturday’s schedule
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Oakland Catholic, 10 a.m.
North Allegheny at Penn Hills, 11:30 a.m.
Obama Academy vs. Bethel Park, 1 p.m.
Seneca Valley Tournament
Friday’s results
Hampton 48, Seneca Valley 32
McDowell 51, Ambridge 13
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Ambridge at Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Hampton vs. McDowell, 4:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic Tournament
Friday’s results
Allderdice 55, East Allegheny 22
Saturday’s schedule
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
She Got Game Classic
Friday’s results
Trinity 96, CMIT North 27
Saturday’s schedule
Trinity vs. Forest Park (Va), 9:15 a.m.
North Catholic vs. Edison (Va), 3:40 p.m.
Norwin vs. Unity Reed (Va.), 8:40 p.m.
Slippery Rock Tournament
Friday’s results
Mars 61, Mercyhurst Prep 39
Slippery Rock 44, Sharpsville 30
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Sharpsville, 4 p.m.
Championship
Mars vs. Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.
South Fayette Tournament
Friday’s results
Beaver 49, Canon-McMillan 40
South Fayette 59, North Hills 8
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Canon-McMillan vs. North Hills, noon
Championship
Beaver at South Fayette, 1:45 p.m.
South Side Tournament
Friday’s results
Freedom 49, Hopewell 32
South Side 58, Beaver Falls 37
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Hopewell vs. Beaver Falls, 11:45 a.m.
Championship
Freedom at South Side, 1:30 p.m.
Southmoreland Tournament
Friday’s results
Southmoreland 69, Albert Gallatin 37
West Greene 50, Yough 48
Saturday’s schedule
Albert Gallatin vs. Yough, noon
West Greene at Southmoreland, 2 p.m.
Springdale tournament
Friday’s result
Apollo-Ridge 63, Springdale 20
Saturday’s schedule
Valley at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Tournament
Friday’s results
Neshannock 63, Shady Side Academy 19
Union 54, St. Joseph 26
Mohawk 40, Winchester Thurston 39
Saturday’s schedule
Union vs. Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m.
Mohawk vs. Neshannock, 12:45 p.m.
Winchester Thurston vs. St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.
Villa Maria Tournament
Friday’s results
Mt. Lebanon 53, Cardinal O’Hara 29
Villa Maria Academy 72, Bishop Kearney, N.Y. 54
Saturday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon vs. Bishop Kearney (NY), noon
West York Tournament
Friday’s results
Berks Catholic 52, West York 42
Delone Catholic 59, Woodland Hills 47
Saturday’s schedule
Consolation
Woodland Hills at West York, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Delone Catholic vs. Berks Catholic, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
New Brighton 58, Carrick 19
South Park at Brashear, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Brashear at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Friday’s results
Boys
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Burrell 7, Redeemer 0
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
Girls
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Burrell 7, Redeemer 0
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s result
Penn-Trafford 17, Imhotep Charter 14 (OT)
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s result
Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25
Saturday’s summaries
Class 2A
Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25
Southern Columbia 7 21 0 34 —62
Serra Catholic 7 0 12 6 —25
SC: Braeden Wisloski 1 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SC: Terrell Booth 56 pass from Max Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)
SC: Braeden Wisloski 63 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick)
SC: Gavin Garcia 32 run (Carter kick)
SC: Gavin Garcia 5 run (Carter kick)
SC: Jayvon Holt 30 pass from Rocco (kick failed)
SC: Zack Weber 80 pass from Rocco (kick failed)
SC: Braeden Wisloski 4 run (kick failed)
SC: Gavin Garcia 21 run (kick failed)
SC: Braeden Wisloski 7 run (Carter kick)
SC: Matt Masala 2 run (Carter kick)
SC: Booth 82 (kick failed)
SC: Louden Murphy 70 (Carter Madden pass from Carter)
Rushing leaders: SC, Gavin Garcia 22-162, 3 TDs; Wes Barnes 13-106.
Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 18-35-379-4TD-3INT.
Receiving leaders: SC, Terrell Booth 5-172, 2 TDs.
Class 5A
Penn-Trafford 17, Imhotep 14 (OT)
Imhotep 0 6 8 0 0 — 14
Penn-Trafford 0 7 0 7 3 — 17
I: Rahmir Stewart 12 run (kick failed)
P-T: Cade Yacamelli 2 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
I: Stewart 5 run (Stewart run)
P-T: Jack Jollie 2 pass from Conlan Greene (Schlessinger kick)
P-T: Schlessinger 24 field goal
Rushing leaders: I, Tre McLeod 28-185. P-T, Cade Yacamelli 21-100, TD.
Swimming
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Highlands 75, Chartiers Valley 31
Laurel Highlands 99, Belle Vernon 69
Girls
Friday’s result
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 92, Highlands 59
Laurel Highlands 95, Belle Vernon 40
