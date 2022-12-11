High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2022

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Saturday’s results

Central Catholic Tournament

Moon 39, Gateway 37

Central Catholic 66, Penn Hills 60

Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament

At Franklin Regional

Baldwin 73, Carlynton 65

Franklin Regional 61, West Mifflin 43

St. Joseph Tournament

Springdale 57, Propel Andrew Street 17

St. Joseph 55, Winchester Thurston 47

The Clash at New Castle

New Castle 56, Armstrong 36

Ellwood City 46, Shenango 41

East Liverpool (OH) 55, Laurel 47

Neshannock 68, West Middlesex 47

WCCA Shootout

At Hempfield

Hempfield 63, Ligonier Valley 44

Kiski Area 90, Belle Vernon 59

Monessen 55, Burrell 53

At Jeannette

Jeannette 51, Greensburg Salem 39

Latrobe 73, Greensburg Central Catholic 70

Southmoreland 83, Derry 80

Valley 32, Mt. Pleasant 18

Norwin 48, Yough 40

William Penn Tournament

Woodland Hills 62, Mastery Charter South 15

Nonsection

Johnstown 73, Summit Academy 37

Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Plants and Pillars 37

Girls

Saturday’s results

Delaware County Christian Tournament

Delaware County Christian 44, Eden Christian 42

She Got Game Classic

Latrobe 43, George Marshall (VA) 41

King’s Fork (VA) 65, North Catholic 54

St. John’s (DC) 63, Oakland Catholic 41

Shaler 62, Lake Braddock (VA) 48

St. Joseph Tournament

Winchester Thurston 49, Ellwood City 41

North Hills 52, St. Joseph 35

The Clash at New Castle

Shenango 49, Neshannock 47

University Tournament

At Morgantown, W.Va.

Morgantown (WV) 50, Albert Gallatin 35

Nonsection

McKeesport 50, Gateway 31

Plum 57, South Park 11

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s result

St. Joseph’s Prep 42, Harrisburg 7

Class 3A

Saturday’s result

Belle Vernon 9, Neumann Goretti 8

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Trinity Duals

Quarterfinals

Wheeling Park 30*, Cathedral Prep 30

Trinity 57, Penn-Trafford 18

Latrobe 72, North Catholic 0

North Allegheny 72, Finneytown 0

Semifinals

Trinity 48, North Allegheny 18

Latrobe 30, Wheeling Park 28

First round consolations

Cathedral Prep 77, North Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford 65, Finneytown 0

Second round consolations

North Allegheny 37, Cathedral Prep 30

Wheeling Park 39, Penn-Trafford 33

Seventh place

Finneytown 42, North Catholic 12

Fifth place

Cathedral Prep 35, Penn-Trafford 33

Third place

North Allegheny 33, Wheeling Park 27

Championship

Trinity 45, Latrobe 24

*-won on criteria

