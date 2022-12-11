High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 11:33 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Central Catholic Tournament
Central Catholic 66, Penn Hills 60
Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament
Franklin Regional 61, West Mifflin 43
St. Joseph Tournament
Springdale 57, Propel Andrew Street 17
St. Joseph 55, Winchester Thurston 47
The Clash at New Castle
New Castle 56, Armstrong 36
Ellwood City 46, Shenango 41
East Liverpool (OH) 55, Laurel 47
Neshannock 68, West Middlesex 47
WCCA Shootout
At Hempfield
Hempfield 63, Ligonier Valley 44
Kiski Area 90, Belle Vernon 59
At Jeannette
Jeannette 51, Greensburg Salem 39
Latrobe 73, Greensburg Central Catholic 70
Southmoreland 83, Derry 80
Valley 32, Mt. Pleasant 18
William Penn Tournament
Woodland Hills 62, Mastery Charter South 15
Nonsection
Johnstown 73, Summit Academy 37
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Plants and Pillars 37
Girls
Saturday’s results
Delaware County Christian Tournament
Delaware County Christian 44, Eden Christian 42
She Got Game Classic
Latrobe 43, George Marshall (VA) 41
King’s Fork (VA) 65, North Catholic 54
St. John’s (DC) 63, Oakland Catholic 41
Shaler 62, Lake Braddock (VA) 48
St. Joseph Tournament
Winchester Thurston 49, Ellwood City 41
North Hills 52, St. Joseph 35
The Clash at New Castle
Shenango 49, Neshannock 47
University Tournament
At Morgantown, W.Va.
Morgantown (WV) 50, Albert Gallatin 35
Nonsection
McKeesport 50, Gateway 31
Plum 57, South Park 11
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s result
St. Joseph’s Prep 42, Harrisburg 7
Class 3A
Saturday’s result
Belle Vernon 9, Neumann Goretti 8
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Trinity Duals
Quarterfinals
Wheeling Park 30*, Cathedral Prep 30
Trinity 57, Penn-Trafford 18
Latrobe 72, North Catholic 0
North Allegheny 72, Finneytown 0
Semifinals
Trinity 48, North Allegheny 18
Latrobe 30, Wheeling Park 28
First round consolations
Cathedral Prep 77, North Catholic 0
Penn-Trafford 65, Finneytown 0
Second round consolations
North Allegheny 37, Cathedral Prep 30
Wheeling Park 39, Penn-Trafford 33
Seventh place
Finneytown 42, North Catholic 12
Fifth place
Cathedral Prep 35, Penn-Trafford 33
Third place
North Allegheny 33, Wheeling Park 27
Championship
Trinity 45, Latrobe 24
*-won on criteria
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
