High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 11, 2020
Friday, December 11, 2020 | 11:42 PM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Neshannock tournament
Semifinals
Neshannock 73, Moniteau 43
Mercyhurst Prep 74, Shenango 50
Championship
Neshannock 57, Mercyhurst Prep 43
Consolation
Shenango 75, Moniteau 51
Nonsection
Beaver 54, Seton LaSalle 39
Brentwood 58, Northgate 28
Brownsville 35, Chartiers-Houston 32
Butler 82, Latrobe 72
Chartiers Valley 64, Penn Hills 57
Fort Cherry 55, Frazier 54
Fox Chapel 57, Hampton 44
Keystone Oaks 70, Waynesburg 43
Mars 79, Knoch 59
McGuffey 77, Avella 43
New Castle 89, Kennedy Catholic 71
OLSH 80, North Catholic 74
Penn-Trafford 61, North Allegheny 50
Propel Braddock Hills 42, St. Joseph 36
Seneca Valley 77, Moon 41
Sewickley Academy 68, Cornell 40
Thomas Jefferson 65, Belle Vernon 59
West Mifflin 51, Propel Andrew Street 30
Albert Gallatin at Kiski Area, ppd.
Ellwood City at Eden Christian, ppd.
Mohawk at St. Joseph, ppd.
Riverview at Valley, ppd.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Oakland Catholic tournament
Oakland Catholic 48, Fox Chapel 41
Penn Hills 48, Quaker Valley 40
Seneca Valley tournament
McDowell 53, Hampton 45
Seneca Valley 55, Rochester 48
St. Joseph tournament
Mohawk 67, St. Joseph 29
Mohawk 75, West Greene 66
Neshannock 65, St. Joseph 18
Nonsection
Beaver 58, North Hills 6
Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 48
Keystone Oaks 46, Fort Cherry 36
Moon 65, McGuffey 22
New Castle 43, Shenango 39
North Catholic 55, Mars 39
Penn-Trafford 49, Sto-Rox 21
Sewickley Academy 44, Eden Christian 37
Trinity 62, Shaler 18
Waynesburg Central 62, Frazier 36
Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, ppd.
Cornell at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Jeannette at Monessen, ppd.
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIBL
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Freeport 5, Armstrong 2
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIBL
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
St. Joseph 7, Franklin Regional 0
Swimming
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
North Catholic 102, Mars 45
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Mars 94, North Catholic 64
Mars 94, Northgate 12
North Catholic 64, Northgate 12
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 33, Southmoreland 30
Friday’s summary
WPIAL
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 33, Southmoreland 30
106: no match
113: McKayla Slack (S) wins by forfeit
120: no match
126: Kashton Bish (S) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 1:52.
132: Brennan Laskoski (GS) p. Gavin Swarrow, 1:04.
138: Cody Kaufman (GS) d. Andrew Johnson, 3-0.
145: Trevor Swartz (GS) p. Triston Ice, 2:05.
152: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Austin Hunker, 1:27.
160: Bryson Robinson (S) p. Luke Willett, 5:25.
172: Josh Thoma (S) p. Dwight Sarver, 2:25.
189; Anthony Govern (S) p. Clayton Hudspath, 1:26.
215: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Noah Phillips, 2:34.
285: Bill McChesney (GS) p. Mason Neiderhiser, 1:17.
Records: GS (1-0), S (0-1)
