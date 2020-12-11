High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 11, 2020

By:

Friday, December 11, 2020 | 11:42 PM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Neshannock tournament

Semifinals

Neshannock 73, Moniteau 43

Mercyhurst Prep 74, Shenango 50

Championship

Neshannock 57, Mercyhurst Prep 43

Consolation

Shenango 75, Moniteau 51

Nonsection

Beaver 54, Seton LaSalle 39

Brentwood 58, Northgate 28

Brownsville 35, Chartiers-Houston 32

Butler 82, Latrobe 72

Chartiers Valley 64, Penn Hills 57

Fort Cherry 55, Frazier 54

Fox Chapel 57, Hampton 44

Keystone Oaks 70, Waynesburg 43

Mars 79, Knoch 59

McGuffey 77, Avella 43

New Castle 89, Kennedy Catholic 71

OLSH 80, North Catholic 74

Penn-Trafford 61, North Allegheny 50

Propel Braddock Hills 42, St. Joseph 36

Seneca Valley 77, Moon 41

Sewickley Academy 68, Cornell 40

Thomas Jefferson 65, Belle Vernon 59

West Mifflin 51, Propel Andrew Street 30

Albert Gallatin at Kiski Area, ppd.

Ellwood City at Eden Christian, ppd.

Mohawk at St. Joseph, ppd.

Riverview at Valley, ppd.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Oakland Catholic tournament

Oakland Catholic 48, Fox Chapel 41

Penn Hills 48, Quaker Valley 40

Seneca Valley tournament

McDowell 53, Hampton 45

Seneca Valley 55, Rochester 48

St. Joseph tournament

Mohawk 67, St. Joseph 29

Mohawk 75, West Greene 66

Neshannock 65, St. Joseph 18

Nonsection

Beaver 58, North Hills 6

Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 48

Keystone Oaks 46, Fort Cherry 36

Moon 65, McGuffey 22

New Castle 43, Shenango 39

North Catholic 55, Mars 39

Penn-Trafford 49, Sto-Rox 21

Sewickley Academy 44, Eden Christian 37

Trinity 62, Shaler 18

Waynesburg Central 62, Frazier 36

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, ppd.

Cornell at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Jeannette at Monessen, ppd.

Bowling

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIBL

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Freeport 5, Armstrong 2

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIBL

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

St. Joseph 7, Franklin Regional 0

Swimming

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

North Catholic 102, Mars 45

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Mars 94, North Catholic 64

Mars 94, Northgate 12

North Catholic 64, Northgate 12

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 33, Southmoreland 30

Friday’s summary

WPIAL

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 33, Southmoreland 30

106: no match

113: McKayla Slack (S) wins by forfeit

120: no match

126: Kashton Bish (S) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 1:52.

132: Brennan Laskoski (GS) p. Gavin Swarrow, 1:04.

138: Cody Kaufman (GS) d. Andrew Johnson, 3-0.

145: Trevor Swartz (GS) p. Triston Ice, 2:05.

152: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Austin Hunker, 1:27.

160: Bryson Robinson (S) p. Luke Willett, 5:25.

172: Josh Thoma (S) p. Dwight Sarver, 2:25.

189; Anthony Govern (S) p. Clayton Hudspath, 1:26.

215: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Noah Phillips, 2:34.

285: Bill McChesney (GS) p. Mason Neiderhiser, 1:17.

Records: GS (1-0), S (0-1)

To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.