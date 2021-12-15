High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 14, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | 12:14 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Mike Rettger Tournament (at Franklin Regional)

Woodland Hills 50, Penn-Trafford 43

Baldwin 70, Franklin Regional 38

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 82, Butler 62

North Allegheny 75, Seneca Valley 51

Nonsection

Riverview 50, Apollo-Ridge 46

Aquinas Academy 70, Propel Montour 36

Western Beaver 84, Avella 54

Beaver Falls 55, Rochester 50

Jefferson-Morgan 74, Beth-Center 47

Bethel Park 52, Hempfield 46

Canon-McMillan 83, Latrobe 63

Carlynton 50, Brentwood 38

Carmichaels 63, Waynesburg Central 60

Central Valley at New Brighton, ppd.

Quaker Valley 74, Chartiers Valley 47

Mt. Pleasant 51, Connellsville 36

Deer Lakes 69, Avonworth 49

Freeport 55, Redbank Valley 43

Greensburg Central Catholic 74, Ligonier Valley 44

Derry 72, Greensburg Salem 53

Hampton 59, Knoch 42

West Allegheny 74, Hopewell 39

Seton LaSalle 69, Keystone Oaks 58

Kiski Area 58, Armstrong 46

Union 74, Laurel 38

Leechburg at Valley, ppd.

McKeesport 67, South Allegheny 59

Shenango 70, Mohawk 62

Charleroi 73, Monessen 66

Fort Cherry 53, Moon 44

Mt. Lebanon 64, Pine-Richland 61

Sto-Rox 57, Nazareth Prep 36

Neighborhood Academy at Clairton, (n)

Blackhawk 72, New Brighton 36

Norwin 54, Peters Township 48

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 93, Steel Valley 47

Penn Hills 61, Allderdice 56

Neshannock 62, Perry Traditional Academy 40

Plum 46, Brashear 38

Northgate 50, Propel Andrew Street 13

Indiana 39, Punxsutawney 33

Riverside 52, Freedom 49

Cornell 54, Sewickley Academy 39

Shady Side Academy 79, Burrell 47

Fox Chapel 69, Shaler 55

Montour 77, South Fayette 42

Southmoreland 55, Frazier 37

Springdale 53, St. Joseph 35

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, ppd.

Washington 54, Trinity 40

Albert Gallatin 76, Uniontown 75

West Greene 44, California 42

West Mifflin 67, Serra Catholic 60

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beaver at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at South Side, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Wheeling Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Perry Traditional Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Riverview at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Avella 46, Bentworth 27

Burgettstown 38, Brentwood 19

Central Valley at South Side, (n)

Elizabeth Forward 53, Ambridge 38

Westinghouse 56, Ellis School 35

Freeport 59, Shady Side Academy 36

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, (n)

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Moon 60, Montour 47

Avonworth 32, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27

Plum 35, Penn Hills 29

Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, (n)

Fox Chapel 56, Shaler 53

South Fayette 42, Thomas Jefferson 40

Springdale 35, Leechburg 25

Highlands 60, St. Joseph 31

Trinity 85, Washington 12

Chartiers-Houston 36, Waynesburg 31

South Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 52

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Allderdice at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Avonworth 5, Quaker Valley 2

Girls

Avonworth 7, Quaker Valley 0

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 9, Cathedral Prep 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Canon-McMillan 3

Class 2A

Meadville 6, Penn-Trafford 2

Class A

McDowell 11, Beaver 2

Plum at North Catholic, (n)

Class B

Wilmington 4, Connellsville 1

Swimming

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Belle Vernon 58, West Mifflin 37

Girls

Belle Vernon 83, West Mifflin 67

Wrestling

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Baldwin at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Butler at Beaver, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Moon, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Waynesburg, ppd.

Section 4B

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Frazier at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

West Greene at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Montour at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Burrell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Knoch, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Derry at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Freedom at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Freedom vs. South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Mercer, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

