High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 14, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | 12:14 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Mike Rettger Tournament (at Franklin Regional)
Woodland Hills 50, Penn-Trafford 43
Baldwin 70, Franklin Regional 38
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 82, Butler 62
North Allegheny 75, Seneca Valley 51
Nonsection
Riverview 50, Apollo-Ridge 46
Aquinas Academy 70, Propel Montour 36
Western Beaver 84, Avella 54
Beaver Falls 55, Rochester 50
Jefferson-Morgan 74, Beth-Center 47
Bethel Park 52, Hempfield 46
Canon-McMillan 83, Latrobe 63
Carlynton 50, Brentwood 38
Carmichaels 63, Waynesburg Central 60
Central Valley at New Brighton, ppd.
Quaker Valley 74, Chartiers Valley 47
Mt. Pleasant 51, Connellsville 36
Deer Lakes 69, Avonworth 49
Freeport 55, Redbank Valley 43
Greensburg Central Catholic 74, Ligonier Valley 44
Derry 72, Greensburg Salem 53
Hampton 59, Knoch 42
West Allegheny 74, Hopewell 39
Seton LaSalle 69, Keystone Oaks 58
Kiski Area 58, Armstrong 46
Union 74, Laurel 38
Leechburg at Valley, ppd.
McKeesport 67, South Allegheny 59
Shenango 70, Mohawk 62
Charleroi 73, Monessen 66
Fort Cherry 53, Moon 44
Mt. Lebanon 64, Pine-Richland 61
Sto-Rox 57, Nazareth Prep 36
Neighborhood Academy at Clairton, (n)
Blackhawk 72, New Brighton 36
Norwin 54, Peters Township 48
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 93, Steel Valley 47
Penn Hills 61, Allderdice 56
Neshannock 62, Perry Traditional Academy 40
Plum 46, Brashear 38
Northgate 50, Propel Andrew Street 13
Indiana 39, Punxsutawney 33
Riverside 52, Freedom 49
Cornell 54, Sewickley Academy 39
Shady Side Academy 79, Burrell 47
Fox Chapel 69, Shaler 55
Montour 77, South Fayette 42
Southmoreland 55, Frazier 37
Springdale 53, St. Joseph 35
Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, ppd.
Washington 54, Trinity 40
Albert Gallatin 76, Uniontown 75
West Greene 44, California 42
West Mifflin 67, Serra Catholic 60
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at South Side, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Wheeling Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Perry Traditional Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Riverview at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Avella 46, Bentworth 27
Burgettstown 38, Brentwood 19
Central Valley at South Side, (n)
Elizabeth Forward 53, Ambridge 38
Westinghouse 56, Ellis School 35
Freeport 59, Shady Side Academy 36
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, (n)
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Moon 60, Montour 47
Avonworth 32, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27
Plum 35, Penn Hills 29
Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, (n)
Fox Chapel 56, Shaler 53
South Fayette 42, Thomas Jefferson 40
Springdale 35, Leechburg 25
Highlands 60, St. Joseph 31
Trinity 85, Washington 12
Chartiers-Houston 36, Waynesburg 31
South Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 52
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Allderdice at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Brashear at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Avonworth 5, Quaker Valley 2
Girls
Avonworth 7, Quaker Valley 0
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 9, Cathedral Prep 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Canon-McMillan 3
Class 2A
Meadville 6, Penn-Trafford 2
Class A
McDowell 11, Beaver 2
Plum at North Catholic, (n)
Class B
Wilmington 4, Connellsville 1
Swimming
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Belle Vernon 58, West Mifflin 37
Girls
Belle Vernon 83, West Mifflin 67
Wrestling
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Baldwin at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Butler at Beaver, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Moon, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Waynesburg, ppd.
Section 4B
Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Frazier at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
West Greene at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Montour at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Burrell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Knoch, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Derry at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Freedom at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Freedom vs. South Side at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Mercer, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
