High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 15, 2021

By:

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 12:01 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver 65, Summit Academy 53

Mapletown 55, Bentworth 52

Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 54, Ringgold 37

Hopewell 61, South Side 55

Imani Christian 66, Upper St. Clair 62

Nazareth Prep at Obama Academy, ppd

North Catholic 86, Wheeling Central Catholic 59

Perry Traditional Academy 60, Propel Braddock Hills 41

Riverview 47, East Allegheny 40

Shenango at Central Valley, ppd

West Mifflin 67, Serra Catholic 60

Winchester Thurston 66, St. Joseph 47

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Allderdice, ppd.

Jeannette at California, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

Shaler at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Brashear, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 51, South Side 26

Nonsection

Winchester Thurston 59, Allderdice 40

Brashear at Sewickley Academy, ppd

Fort Cherry 49, Carmichaels 20

Apollo-Ridge 39, Derry 36

Baldwin 64, Gateway 30

Geibel 42, Propel Braddock Hills 25

Charleroi 59, Jefferson-Morgan 6

Lincoln Park 50, Brashear 24

West Greene 64, Pendleton County (WV) 31

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

Avella at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

California at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.

Clairton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, ppd.

Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Union, 7:35 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Armstrong 7, Freeport 0

Burrell 7, Penn Hills 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Hopewell 7, Blackhawk 0

Girls

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

Burrell 7, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Shaler at South Fayette, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Greater Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

North Hills at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

McDowell at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Class B

Neshannock at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Morgantown at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.

Rifle

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Indiana 782-30x, Avella 478-22x

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong 54, Fox Chapel 16

Indiana at Highlands, ppd.

Kiski Area 62, Hampton 12

Section 1B

Gateway 42, Penn Hills 24

Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 30

Franklin Regional 78, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2A

Baldwin 42, West Mifflin 27

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Connellsville 54, Thomas Jefferson 16

Section 2B

Hempfield 50, Greensburg Salem 10

Latrobe 66, McKeesport 10

Section 3A

Butler 78, Beaver 0

Moon 54, New Castle 6

Seneca Valley at West Allegheny, (n)

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at Chartiers Valley, (n)

Trinity at Waynesburg, ppd.

Section 4B

Upper St. Clair 36, Central Catholic 33

Peters Township 37, Mt. Lebanon 29

Bethel Park 44, Ringgold 27

Class 2A

Section 1A

Fort Cherry 48, Keystone Oaks 24

South Park at Burgettstown, (n)

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, (n)

Section 1B

Frazier 46, Bentworth 24

Beth-Center 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14

McGuffey 71, West Greene 0

Section 2B

Avonworth 48, Hopewell 27

Quaker Valley 52, Montour 21

Carlynton 36, South Side 24

Section 3A

Burrell 72, North Catholic 6

Burrell 66, Summit Academy 6

Summit Academy 36, North Catholic 30

Riverview 12, Knoch 60

South Allegheny at Valley, (n)

Section 3B

Derry 57, Elizabeth Forward 12

Mt. Pleasant 63, Ligonier Valley 12

Southmoreland 57, Yough 9

Nonconference

Freedom 27, South Side 24

Laurel 57, Mercer 12

South Fayette 54, Shaler 12

City League

Carrick 60, Westinghouse 12

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.