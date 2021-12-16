High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 15, 2021
By:
Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 12:01 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Beaver 65, Summit Academy 53
Mapletown 55, Bentworth 52
Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 54, Ringgold 37
Hopewell 61, South Side 55
Imani Christian 66, Upper St. Clair 62
Nazareth Prep at Obama Academy, ppd
North Catholic 86, Wheeling Central Catholic 59
Perry Traditional Academy 60, Propel Braddock Hills 41
Riverview 47, East Allegheny 40
Shenango at Central Valley, ppd
West Mifflin 67, Serra Catholic 60
Winchester Thurston 66, St. Joseph 47
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Allderdice, ppd.
Jeannette at California, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
Shaler at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Brashear, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 51, South Side 26
Nonsection
Winchester Thurston 59, Allderdice 40
Brashear at Sewickley Academy, ppd
Fort Cherry 49, Carmichaels 20
Apollo-Ridge 39, Derry 36
Baldwin 64, Gateway 30
Geibel 42, Propel Braddock Hills 25
Charleroi 59, Jefferson-Morgan 6
Lincoln Park 50, Brashear 24
West Greene 64, Pendleton County (WV) 31
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
Avella at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
California at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.
Clairton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Geibel at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, ppd.
Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Union, 7:35 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Armstrong 7, Freeport 0
Burrell 7, Penn Hills 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Hopewell 7, Blackhawk 0
Girls
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
Burrell 7, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Shaler at South Fayette, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Greater Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
North Hills at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
McDowell at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.
Class B
Neshannock at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Morgantown at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.
Rifle
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Indiana 782-30x, Avella 478-22x
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong 54, Fox Chapel 16
Indiana at Highlands, ppd.
Kiski Area 62, Hampton 12
Section 1B
Gateway 42, Penn Hills 24
Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 30
Franklin Regional 78, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2A
Baldwin 42, West Mifflin 27
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Connellsville 54, Thomas Jefferson 16
Section 2B
Hempfield 50, Greensburg Salem 10
Latrobe 66, McKeesport 10
Section 3A
Butler 78, Beaver 0
Moon 54, New Castle 6
Seneca Valley at West Allegheny, (n)
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan at Chartiers Valley, (n)
Trinity at Waynesburg, ppd.
Section 4B
Upper St. Clair 36, Central Catholic 33
Peters Township 37, Mt. Lebanon 29
Bethel Park 44, Ringgold 27
Class 2A
Section 1A
Fort Cherry 48, Keystone Oaks 24
South Park at Burgettstown, (n)
Washington at Chartiers-Houston, (n)
Section 1B
Frazier 46, Bentworth 24
Beth-Center 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14
McGuffey 71, West Greene 0
Section 2B
Avonworth 48, Hopewell 27
Quaker Valley 52, Montour 21
Carlynton 36, South Side 24
Section 3A
Burrell 72, North Catholic 6
Burrell 66, Summit Academy 6
Summit Academy 36, North Catholic 30
Riverview 12, Knoch 60
South Allegheny at Valley, (n)
Section 3B
Derry 57, Elizabeth Forward 12
Mt. Pleasant 63, Ligonier Valley 12
Southmoreland 57, Yough 9
Nonconference
Freedom 27, South Side 24
Laurel 57, Mercer 12
South Fayette 54, Shaler 12
City League
Carrick 60, Westinghouse 12
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
