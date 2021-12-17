High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 16, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021 | 12:24 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 64, Waynesburg Central 31
Bishop Canevin 87, Chartiers Valley 74
Trinity 65, Brownsville 39
Fort Cherry 89, Carmichaels 76
West Mifflin 59, Carrick 48
Laurel Highlands 88, Greensburg Salem 25
Jeannette 64, California 22
New Brighton 66, Mohawk 61
Propel Montour 53, Propel Andrew Street 29
New Castle 66, Shaler 53
Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, (n)
Jefferson-Morgan 75, West Greene 25
Highlands at Allderdice, ppd.
Valley at Brashear, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Gateway at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.
Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Avella, 6:30 p.m.
Brashear at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Neighborhood Academy, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Frazier, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.
Riverview at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Sharpsville at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 34, Penn-Trafford 27
Norwin 39, Shaler 28
Section 2
Bethel Park 60, Hempfield 29
Baldwin 45, Peters Township 43
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana 60, Fox Chapel 12
Mars 48, Armstrong 38
Hampton 63, Plum 42
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 71, Laurel Highlands 31
Thomas Jefferson 51, Connellsville 21
Uniontown at Trinity, ppd.
Section 4
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 59, Burrell 37
Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Derry 47, Valley 11
Section 2
Central Valley 58, Ambridge 23
Beaver 53, Hopewell 16
Blackhawk 69, Montour 23
Quaker Valley 47, New Castle 37
Section 3
Belle Vernon 56, Mt. Pleasant 44
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 20
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 64, Freedom 49
Ellwood City 52, Mohawk 50 (OT)
Beaver Falls 43, Riverside 22
Section 2
Brownsville 39, Washington 37
Waynesburg 49, Bentworth 15
Section 3
Avonworth 44, Keystone Oaks 18
South Allegheny at Brentwood, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 54, New Brighton 31
Shenango 51, Aliquippa 30
Nonconference
Eden Christian 69, Aquinas Academy 37
Avella at St. Joseph, ppd.
Mapletown 45, Beth-Center 20
Burgettstown 56, California 30
Monessen 45, Chartiers-Houston 37
Clairton 54, Seton LaSalle 46
East Allegheny 37, Riverview 28
Frazier 43, Geibel 29
Apollo-Ridge 49, Leechburg 12
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Bishop Canevin 50
Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, ppd.
Serra Catholic 50, West Mifflin 24
Union 50, Sto-Rox 22
Upper St. Clair 60, South Fayette 52
Canon-McMillan 39, West Allegheny 32
Propel Montour 50, Neighborhood Academy 41
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ellis School at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Springdale at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Obama Academy
Winchester Thurston at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
KSA Classic
At Kissimmee, Fla.
Preston (WV) vs. Greensburg Salem, 9 a.m.
Chouteau-Mazie (OK) vs. South Park, 9 a.m.
Play 4 Mae Tournament
Homer-Center at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Super Games at the Shore
At Holmdel, N.J.
Red Bank Valley vs. Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Hempfield 7, Yough 0
Girls
Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 0
Hempfield 5, Yough 2
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 4, Seneca Valley 2
North Allegheny 7, Mt Lebanon 2
Pine-Richland 6, Bethel Park 3
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 7, Armstrong 4
South Fayette 9, Shaler 1
Thomas Jefferson 6, Latrobe 1
Class A
Blackhawk 2, Plum 1
Greensburg Salem 4, Beaver 0
North Hills 9, Wheeling Catholic 3
McDowell at Westmont Hilltop, ppd.
Class B
Neshannock 8, Elizabeth Forward 1
Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown 2
Avonworth 6, Ringgold 3
Rifle
WPIAL
Thursday’s result
Nonsection
Trinity 795-53x, Indiana 776-34x
Swimming
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Belle Vernon 80, Brentwood 55, East Allegheny 22
Blackhawk 102, Beaver 71
Highlands 59, Armstrong 49
North Hills 102, Hopewell 78
Girls
Blackhawk 92, Beaver 65
Belle Vernon 102, Brentwood 57, East Allegheny 23
Armstrong 73, Highlands 41
North Hills 103, Hopewell 36
Wrestling
WPIAL
Thursday’s result
Nonsection
Mars 45, Knoch 30
Friday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1B
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
