High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 16, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 | 12:24 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 64, Waynesburg Central 31

Bishop Canevin 87, Chartiers Valley 74

Trinity 65, Brownsville 39

Fort Cherry 89, Carmichaels 76

West Mifflin 59, Carrick 48

Laurel Highlands 88, Greensburg Salem 25

Jeannette 64, California 22

New Brighton 66, Mohawk 61

Propel Montour 53, Propel Andrew Street 29

New Castle 66, Shaler 53

Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, (n)

Jefferson-Morgan 75, West Greene 25

Highlands at Allderdice, ppd.

Valley at Brashear, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Gateway at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Avella, 6:30 p.m.

Brashear at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Neighborhood Academy, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Frazier, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sharpsville at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 34, Penn-Trafford 27

Norwin 39, Shaler 28

Section 2

Bethel Park 60, Hempfield 29

Baldwin 45, Peters Township 43

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana 60, Fox Chapel 12

Mars 48, Armstrong 38

Hampton 63, Plum 42

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 71, Laurel Highlands 31

Thomas Jefferson 51, Connellsville 21

Uniontown at Trinity, ppd.

Section 4

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 59, Burrell 37

Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Derry 47, Valley 11

Section 2

Central Valley 58, Ambridge 23

Beaver 53, Hopewell 16

Blackhawk 69, Montour 23

Quaker Valley 47, New Castle 37

Section 3

Belle Vernon 56, Mt. Pleasant 44

Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 20

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 64, Freedom 49

Ellwood City 52, Mohawk 50 (OT)

Beaver Falls 43, Riverside 22

Section 2

Brownsville 39, Washington 37

Waynesburg 49, Bentworth 15

Section 3

Avonworth 44, Keystone Oaks 18

South Allegheny at Brentwood, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 54, New Brighton 31

Shenango 51, Aliquippa 30

Nonconference

Eden Christian 69, Aquinas Academy 37

Avella at St. Joseph, ppd.

Mapletown 45, Beth-Center 20

Burgettstown 56, California 30

Monessen 45, Chartiers-Houston 37

Clairton 54, Seton LaSalle 46

East Allegheny 37, Riverview 28

Frazier 43, Geibel 29

Apollo-Ridge 49, Leechburg 12

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Bishop Canevin 50

Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, ppd.

Serra Catholic 50, West Mifflin 24

Union 50, Sto-Rox 22

Upper St. Clair 60, South Fayette 52

Canon-McMillan 39, West Allegheny 32

Propel Montour 50, Neighborhood Academy 41

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ellis School at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Springdale at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Obama Academy

Winchester Thurston at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

KSA Classic

At Kissimmee, Fla.

Preston (WV) vs. Greensburg Salem, 9 a.m.

Chouteau-Mazie (OK) vs. South Park, 9 a.m.

Play 4 Mae Tournament

Homer-Center at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Super Games at the Shore

At Holmdel, N.J.

Red Bank Valley vs. Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Hempfield 7, Yough 0

Girls

Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 0

Hempfield 5, Yough 2

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 4, Seneca Valley 2

North Allegheny 7, Mt Lebanon 2

Pine-Richland 6, Bethel Park 3

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 7, Armstrong 4

South Fayette 9, Shaler 1

Thomas Jefferson 6, Latrobe 1

Class A

Blackhawk 2, Plum 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Beaver 0

North Hills 9, Wheeling Catholic 3

McDowell at Westmont Hilltop, ppd.

Class B

Neshannock 8, Elizabeth Forward 1

Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown 2

Avonworth 6, Ringgold 3

Rifle

WPIAL

Thursday’s result

Nonsection

Trinity 795-53x, Indiana 776-34x

Swimming

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Belle Vernon 80, Brentwood 55, East Allegheny 22

Blackhawk 102, Beaver 71

Highlands 59, Armstrong 49

North Hills 102, Hopewell 78

Girls

Blackhawk 92, Beaver 65

Belle Vernon 102, Brentwood 57, East Allegheny 23

Armstrong 73, Highlands 41

North Hills 103, Hopewell 36

Wrestling

WPIAL

Thursday’s result

Nonsection

Mars 45, Knoch 30

Friday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1B

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

