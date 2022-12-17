High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 16, 2022

By:

Friday, December 16, 2022 | 11:52 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park 78, Beaver 76

Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 25

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, (n)

Ellwood City 63, New Brighton 48

Neshannock 73, Freedom 23

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 69, Brentwood 48

Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 49

Steel Valley 74, Seton LaSalle 49

Section 3

Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 38

Shady Side Academy 59, Burrell 50

Deer Lakes 88, Ligonier Valley 46

Section 4

Brownsville 46, Yough 36

Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 59

Washington 64, McGuffey 44

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton 65, Springdale 53

Riverview 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 54

Jeannette 67, Serra Catholic 62

Section 4

Bentworth 61, Frazier, 49

Fort Cherry 89, Beth-Center 27

Chartiers-Houston 60, Burgettstown 44

Nonconference

Armstrong 67, Slippery Rock 53

Bishop Canevin 62, Avonworth 60

Butler 67, Franklin Regional 48

Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 51

Carlynton 65, West Allegheny 48

Chartiers Valley 66, Mt. Lebanon 51

Albert Gallatin 64, Connellsville 45

East Allegheny 58, Greensburg Salem 52

Eden Christian 70, South Side 25

Elizabeth Forward 56, Trinity 50

Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 54

Geibel 52, Carmichaels 44

Hampton 69, Plum 45

Knoch 56, Central Valley 53

Laurel Highlands at Norwin, ppd.

Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 62

Mohawk 83, Rochester 62

Moon 51, Pine-Richland 39

Mt. Pleasant 55, Southmoreland 53

Neighborhood Academy 59, Nazareth Prep 49

North Hills 55, Seneca Valley 53

Peters Township 74, Penn-Trafford 45

Propel Andrew Street at Propel Braddock Hills, (n)

South Allegheny 69, McKeesport 50

South Park 72, California 35

Thomas Jefferson 58, Montour 49

Upper St. Clair 66, Bethel Park 31

West Mifflin 83, Westinghouse 49

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice at Montour, 1:30 p.m.

Grove City at Shaler, 12:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Bishop Guilfoyle, 2:30 p.m.

Laurel at Greenville, 1:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Archbishop Wood, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 56, Penn Hills 40

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 44, Shaler 38

Fox Chapel 47, North Hills 38

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 16

Nonsection

Allderdice 54, Clairton 47

Aquinas Academy 63, Springdale 25

Cambridge Springs 39, Burrell 31

Chartiers Valley 70, Butler 65

Derry 54, Jeannette 29

Eden Christian 40, South Side 37

Hempfield 49, Ringgold 22

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 12 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 12 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Hempfield at Bishop Guilfoyle, 2:30 p.m.

Monessen at Union, 1 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Sharpsville at Laurel, 12 p.m.

South Fayette at Morgantown, 11:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s schedule

Kiski Duals

Round 1: Kiski Area vs. Peters Township; North Allegheny vs. Fort LeBoeuf; Hempfield vs. Penn-Trafford; Yough vs. Quaker Valley, 9 a.m.

Round 2: Peters Township vs. Hempfield; Fort LeBoeuf vs. Yough; Penn-Trafford vs. Butler; Quaker Valley vs. Waynesburg, 10:15 a.m.

Round 3: Kiski Area vs. Hempfield; North Allegheny vs. Yough; Peters Township vs. Butler; Waynesburg vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 11:30 a.m.

Round 4: Kiski Area vs. Penn-Trafford; Waynesburg vs. Yough; North Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley; Butler vs. Hempfield, 12:45 p.m.

Round 5: Kiski Area vs. Butler; North Allegheny vs. Waynesburg; Peters Township vs. Penn-Trafford; Fort LeBoeuf vs. Quaker Valley, 2 p.m.

Round 6: Place matches, 3:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.