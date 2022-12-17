High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 16, 2022
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park 78, Beaver 76
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Riverside, (n)
Ellwood City 63, New Brighton 48
Neshannock 73, Freedom 23
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 69, Brentwood 48
Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 49
Steel Valley 74, Seton LaSalle 49
Section 3
Valley 64, Apollo-Ridge 38
Shady Side Academy 59, Burrell 50
Deer Lakes 88, Ligonier Valley 46
Section 4
Brownsville 46, Yough 36
Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 59
Washington 64, McGuffey 44
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton 65, Springdale 53
Riverview 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 54
Jeannette 67, Serra Catholic 62
Section 4
Fort Cherry 89, Beth-Center 27
Chartiers-Houston 60, Burgettstown 44
Nonconference
Armstrong 67, Slippery Rock 53
Bishop Canevin 62, Avonworth 60
Butler 67, Franklin Regional 48
Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 51
Carlynton 65, West Allegheny 48
Chartiers Valley 66, Mt. Lebanon 51
Albert Gallatin 64, Connellsville 45
East Allegheny 58, Greensburg Salem 52
Eden Christian 70, South Side 25
Elizabeth Forward 56, Trinity 50
Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 54
Geibel 52, Carmichaels 44
Knoch 56, Central Valley 53
Laurel Highlands at Norwin, ppd.
Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 62
Moon 51, Pine-Richland 39
Mt. Pleasant 55, Southmoreland 53
Neighborhood Academy 59, Nazareth Prep 49
North Hills 55, Seneca Valley 53
Peters Township 74, Penn-Trafford 45
Propel Andrew Street at Propel Braddock Hills, (n)
South Allegheny 69, McKeesport 50
South Park 72, California 35
Thomas Jefferson 58, Montour 49
Upper St. Clair 66, Bethel Park 31
West Mifflin 83, Westinghouse 49
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice at Montour, 1:30 p.m.
Grove City at Shaler, 12:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Bishop Guilfoyle, 2:30 p.m.
Laurel at Greenville, 1:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Archbishop Wood, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 56, Penn Hills 40
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 47, North Hills 38
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 16
Nonsection
Allderdice 54, Clairton 47
Aquinas Academy 63, Springdale 25
Cambridge Springs 39, Burrell 31
Chartiers Valley 70, Butler 65
Eden Christian 40, South Side 37
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Trinity, 12 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 12 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Hempfield at Bishop Guilfoyle, 2:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Sharpsville at Laurel, 12 p.m.
South Fayette at Morgantown, 11:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s schedule
Kiski Duals
Round 1: Kiski Area vs. Peters Township; North Allegheny vs. Fort LeBoeuf; Hempfield vs. Penn-Trafford; Yough vs. Quaker Valley, 9 a.m.
Round 2: Peters Township vs. Hempfield; Fort LeBoeuf vs. Yough; Penn-Trafford vs. Butler; Quaker Valley vs. Waynesburg, 10:15 a.m.
Round 3: Kiski Area vs. Hempfield; North Allegheny vs. Yough; Peters Township vs. Butler; Waynesburg vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 11:30 a.m.
Round 4: Kiski Area vs. Penn-Trafford; Waynesburg vs. Yough; North Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley; Butler vs. Hempfield, 12:45 p.m.
Round 5: Kiski Area vs. Butler; North Allegheny vs. Waynesburg; Peters Township vs. Penn-Trafford; Fort LeBoeuf vs. Quaker Valley, 2 p.m.
Round 6: Place matches, 3:30 p.m.
