High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 17, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021 | 11:05 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 74, Pine-Richland 70 (OT)
Butler 62, Seneca Valley 55
Class 5A
Section 3
Kiski Area 60, Franklin Regional 48
Woodland Hills 77, Latrobe 52
Section 4
Shaler 68, Indiana 30
Mars 75, Armstrong 51
Hampton 63, Plum 42
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 54, Knoch 45
Derry 64, Keystone Oaks 61
North Catholic 75, Burrell 58
Section 2
Beaver 65, Hopewell 47
Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.
Montour 68, Blackhawk 53
Section 3
Belle Vernon 74, Mt. Pleasant 25
Elizabeth Forward 55, South Park 44
Uniontown 61, Yough 43
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 38, Valley 36
Shady Side Academy 76, Steel Valley 44
South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 43
Section 4
Brentwood 67, Charleroi 42
Washington 56, Brownsville 37
Waynesburg 51, Beth-Center 20
Nonsection
Aliquippa 59, Rochester 39
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, (n)
Baldwin 74, Thomas Jefferson 45
Bentworth 72, Avella 58
Brashear at West Mifflin, ppd.
Clairton at East Allegheny, ppd.
Cornell 52, Propel Montour 47
Fox Chapel 69, Peters Township 64
Neighborhood Academy 58, Geibel 37
Laurel at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Mapletown 63 Frazier 62
Carmichaels 64, McGuffey 57
Freedom 69, Mohawk 41
Avonworth 62, Moon 42
Mt. Lebanon 55, Norwin 53
Upper St. Clair 72, Nazareth Prep 24
Obama Academy at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 37
Perry Traditional Academy at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Carlynton 56, Riverview 21
Seton LaSalle 78, Serra Catholic 40
Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Ellwood City 61, Sharpsville 31
South Fayette 41, Bethel Park 37
South Side 60, Northgate 49
Freeport 72, Springdale 42
Union 84, Riverside 51
West Allegheny 84, Ringgold 48
Westinghouse at Penn Hills, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Gateway at McKeesport, 1:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at North Hills, 12 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Franklin at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Woodland Hills, 12 a.m.
Burrell vs. Valley at Jeannette, 1:45 p.m.
Derry vs. Yough at Jeannette, 5:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley vs. Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 12 p.m.
Monessen vs. Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 1:45 p.m.
Norwin vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. Sharpsville at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Erie, 6:30 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Kiski Area at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 12 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Portersville Christian at Cheswick Christian Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 59, Pine-Richland 34
Butler 55, North Hills 16
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 30
Nonsection
Allderdice at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
River Valley 68, Elizabeth Forward 63
West Greene 61, Ellis School 16
Waynesburg Central 58, Frazier 8
California 74, Jefferson-Morgan 5
Franklin Regional 50, Kiski Area 31
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Peters Township 42, Penn Hills 34
Carlynton 48, Riverview 20
Springdale at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Obama Academy, ppd.
Winchester Thurston at Westinghouse, ppd.
KSA Classic
At Kissimmee, Fla.
Greensburg Salem 47, Preston (WV) 24
South Park 55, Chouteau-Mazie (OK) 33
Play 4 Mae Tournament
Woodland Hills 70, Homer-Center 58
Super Games at the Shore
At Holmdel, N.J.
Chartiers Valley 75, Red Bank Regional 31
Saturday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
Gateway at McKeesport, 12 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. Gill St. Bernard’s (NJ) at Holmdel, NJ, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Chouteau-Mazie (OK) at Kissimmee, Fla., noon
North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, 11 a.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 1 p.m.
Rochester vs. Neshannock at New Castle, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy vs. Homer-Center at Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Mars, 2:30 p.m.
South Park vs. Preston (WV) at Kissimmee, Fla., noon
West Allegheny at Montour, 12 p.m.
West Mifflin at New Castle, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL
Friday’s result
Class 2A
Section 1B
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Bentworth 24
