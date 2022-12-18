High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 17, 2022
By:
Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 9:52 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
King of Bluegrass Holiday Classic (Louisville (Ky.)
The Sagemont School (Fla.) 72, Central Catholic 47
Nonsection
Farrell 56, Aliquippa 51
Allderdice 64, Montour 42
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Hempfield 33
Greenville 71, Laurel 55
Archbishop Wood 78, North Catholic 69
Shaler 72, Grove City 46
Girls
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 56, West Allegheny 38
Gateway 48, Deer Lakes 5
Laurel 50, Sharpsville 37
Quaker Valley 45, Montour 35
South Fayette 58, Morgantown 31
Trinity 63, Belle Vernon 38
Trinity Christian 30, Propel Montour 19
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Kiski Duals
Round 1: Hempfield 43, Penn-Trafford 29; Fort LeBoeuf 33, North Allegheny 25; Peters Township 39, Kiski Area 32; Quaker Valley 60, Yough 9
Round 2: Butler 49, Penn-Trafford 20; Fort LeBoeuf 78, Yough 0; Hempfield 40, Peters Township 28; Waynesburg 45, Quaker Valley 25
Round 3: Butler 39, Peters Township 32; Hempfield 47, Kiski Area 24; North Allegheny 72, Yough 0; Waynesburg 44, Fort LeBoeuf 24
Round 4: Butler 42, Hempfield 30; Kiski Area 39, Penn-Trafford 36; North Allegheny 52, Quaker Valley 14; Waynesburg 57, Yough 3
Round 5: Butler 39, Kiski Area 32; Fort LeBoeuf 45, Quaker Valley 22; Peters Township 40, Penn-Trafford 30; Waynesburg 39, North Allegheny 30
Medal round
First place
Butler 40, Waynesburg 32
Third place
Hempfield 43, Fort LeBoeuf 29
Fifth place
North Allegheny 48, Peters Township 21
Seventh place
Quaker Valley 36, Kiski Area 32
Ninth place
Penn-Trafford 63, Yough 6
King of the Mountain
at Central Mountain
Finals
107: Aaron Seidel (Northern Lebanon) d. Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge), 6-2
114: Luke Willochell (Latrobe) d. Connor Smith (Seneca Valley), 7-2
121: Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) tf. Lucas Fye (Bald Eagle Area), 18-2, 4:52
127: Andrew Binni (Canon McMillan) d. Gavin Sheridan (Boyertown), 8-4 SV
133: Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) d. Hayden Cunningham (State College), 6-1
139: Pierson Manville (State College) d. Dalton Perry (Central Mountain), 2-1 TB
145: Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) for. Asher Cunningham (State College)
152: Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run) d. Carter Davis (Central York), 6-3
160: Nick Kunstek (Pottsville Area) d. Gavyn Beck (Franklin Regional), 5-1
172: Matt Furman (Canon McMillan) md. Macon Myers (Central York), 14-6
189: Cole Bartram (Northern York) d. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional), 7-0
215: Austin Johnson (Muncy) md. Corey Boerio (Latrobe), 13-5
285: Nicholas Pavlechko (State College) d. Ben Farabough (Strath Haven), 4-0
3rd place
107: Tanner Mizenko (Canon McMillan) d. Brody Bishop (Hickory), 4-1
114: Tyler Kapusta (Franklin Regional) d. Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge), 5-0
121: Leo Joseph (Latrobe) d. Julian Bertucci (Burrell), 5-3
127: Seamus Mack (Hempfield) d. Tyler Chappell (Seneca Valley), 4-2
133: Scott Johnson (Muncy) d. Gavin Hawk (Philipsburg), 9-2
139: Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) d. Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run), 3-1
145: Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run) md. Braden Edwards (Hempfield), 15-2
152: Sam Gautreau (Owen J Roberts) d. Parrish McFarland (Pottsville Area), 6-1
160: Deakon Schaeffer (Mifflin County) d. Liam Packer (Philipsburg), 3-2
172: Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area) d. Carter Weaverling (State College), 5-0
189: Dillon Bechtold (Owen J Roberts) md. Anthony Bruscino (Cumberland Valley), 10-2
215: Geno Calgaro (Canon McMillan) md. Jackson Zimmerman (Brookville), 12-4
285: John Wargo (Philipsburg) p. Wyatt Held (Greater Latrobe, 0:48
5th place
107: Cameron Baker (Burrell) md. Phil Montes (Cumberland Valley), 8-0
114: Luke Heimbach (Boyertown) d. Gage Swank (Muncy), 5-0
121: Brandon Dami (Canon McMillan) for. Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County)
127: Cole Householder (Brookville) for. Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area)
133: Rocco Fratelli (Northern York) for. Jacob Mitchell (Cumberland Valley)
139: Connor Saylor (Hickory) 11-2 d. Mason Karkoska (Owen J Roberts), 7-0
145: Wyatt Dillon (Central York) d. Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge), 7-4
152: Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) d. Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley), 1-0
160: Gino Serafini (Central Mountain) for. Wyatt Schmucker (Greater Latrobe)
172: Isaac Lacinski (Burrell) dq. Hunter Cleaver (Philipsburg)
189: Caleb Rivera (Philipsburg) d. Magnus Lloyd (General McLane), 5-3
215: Clayton Erb (Northern Lebanon) d. Anthony Crawford (Strath Haven), 3-1
285: Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain) d. Caleb Mussmon (Hempfield), 4-3 UTB
7th place
107: Collin Nasdeo (Williamsport) for. Massimo Gonzalez (Philipsburg)
114: Sam Wolford (Northern Lebanon) d. Dawson McWilliams (Philipsburg), 8-2
121: Dylan O`Brien (Hickory) for. Mason Wickerham (Cumberland Valley)
127: Kobi Burkett (Chestnut Ridge) d. Connor Demcher (Pottsville Area), 5-0
133: Elias Long (Central York) d. Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County), 6-4 SV
139: Luke Geleta (Philipsburg) md. Beck Babb (Boyertown), 11-1
145: Nate Stone (Franklin Regional) d. Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County), 1-0
152: Parker Kearns (Mifflin County) d. Braylen Corter (Central Mountain), 4-2
160: Nico Zanella (Burrell) d. Max Murray (Bellefonte), 3-0
172: Jacob Weaver (Central Mountain) for. Avery Aurand (Mifflin County)
189: Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain) d. Sam Milligan (Strath Haven), 3-2
215: Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts) p. Giovanni Tarantella (Central Mountain), 2:58
285: Anthony Joppy (Cumberland Valley) d. Ian Scully (Central York), 1-0
Panther Holiday Classic
at Mt. Aloysius College
Finals
107: Braiden Weaver (Altoona) d. Griffin Tinsman (Marion Center), 3-1
114: Landon Bainey (West Branch) d. Nico Fanella (Indiana), 3-0
121: Dominic Canali (Trinity) d. Joseph Longhi (Mount Pleasant), 6-4 SV
127: Chris Vargo (Bentworth) md. Tj Allison (Trinity), 11-2
133: Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs) d. Colten Shunk (Penns Valley), 10-4
139: Kross Cassidy (Bedford) d. Owen Ivcic (Bentworth), 12-5
145: Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria) d. Jamison Poklembo (Mount Pleasant), 3-0
152: Luke Sipes (Altoona) d. Ty Watson (Penns Valley), 9-3
160: Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) d. Zeke Dubler (Glendale), 8-6
172: Waylon Wehler (St. Marys) d. Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg), 3-1
189: Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone) p. Rowan Holmes (Somerset High School), 1:03
215: Karter Quick (Central Cambria) d. Connor Jacobs (Armstrong), 5-3
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg) d. Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon Area), 7-3
3rd place
107: Mason Beatty (Mount Union) p. Conner Myers (Penns Valley), 1:28
114: Caleb Hummel (Philipsburg-Osceola) d. Jack Darlington (Penns Valley), 9-5
121: Luke Magnani (Boiling Springs) d. Benjamin Straub (Mifflinburg), 7-5
127: Dean Houser (Daniel Boone) d. Damian Key (Dallastown), 8-3
133: Caleb Fasick (Altoona) d. Landon Dunsmore (Huntingdon Area), 7-3
139: Levi Snyder (Spring Grove) d. Greg Shaulis (Mount Pleasant), 3-1
145: Liam Cornetto (Marion Center) d. Gabriel Lilly (Beaver Falls), 7-5
152: George Campbell (Glendale) d. Andrew Wolfanger (St. Marys), 4-2 SV
160: Brett Barbush (Manheim Central) d. Kaden Dennis (Johnsonburg), 5-1
172: Isaiah Feeney (Dallastown) d. Bodie Morgan (Trinity), 5-4
189: Lorenzo Pellot (Fairfax (Va.)) d. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth), 6-5
215: Cael Newton (Charlotte) p. Dylan Pitzer (Mount Pleasant), 2:17
285: Ty Banco (Trinity) p. Michael Hershey (Spring Grove), 2:33
5th place
107: Chase Evans (Boiling Springs) p. Gaige Sholly (Huntingdon Area), 2:27
114: Drew Scherer (Boiling Springs) d. Alex Gladfelter (Huntingdon Area), 6-4
121: Braxton Keiffer (Manheim Central) d. Logan Rumberger (Tyrone), 6-5
127: Cullen Catalone (St. Marys) d. Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs), 8-3
133: Tristen Hawkins (Conemaugh Township) d.Barrett Keiffer (Manheim Central), 9-6
139: Eddie Cruz (Fairfax (Va.)) for. Blake Reihner Washington, PA (Trinity)
145: Lukas Walk (Tyrone) d. Landon Ulderich (Berlin Brothersvalley), 6-3
152: Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center) d. Marcus Gable (Philipsburg-Osceola), 9-3
160: Rayce Milliard (Johnsonburg) p. Andrew Weaver (Tyrone), 4:46
172: Kyle Scott (Tyrone) for. Mason Savitz (Corry Area)
189: Josh Ryan (Mount Union) d. Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove), 5-2
215: Grant Mathias (Berlin Brothersvalley) d. Ryan Casella (South Williamsport), 3-0
285: Daniel Williams (Glendale) d. Braden Ewing (Tyrone), 3-2 UTB
7th place
107: Michael Copello (Ridgway) d. Bryce English (West Branch), 3-2
114: Emmett Wolfe (McGuffey) d. Trevor Nielsen (Colonial Forge (Va.)), 1-0
121: Snoop Shilcosky (Forest Hills) def. Kayvan Shams (South Williamsport), 0-0 0:10
127: Lucas Barr (McGuffey) p. Thanyal Miller (North Star), 4:05
133: Will Allen (Corry Area) d. Garrett Newman (McGuffey), 2-1
139: Nolan Brown (Daniel Boone) d. Reese Sherwood (Everett), 8-6
145: Avery Bittler (Johnsonburg) d. Matt Gashi-Brito (Fairfax (Va.)), 10-6 SV
152: Devin Grubb (Huntingdon Area) d. Dustin Flinn (Forest Hills), 7-1
160: Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove) d. Austin Mccloskey (Penn Cambria), 10-3
172: Kory Marsalko (Forest Hills) p. Eion Snider (Northern Bedford), 4:40
189: Lincoln Miller (Huntingdon Area) for. Sid Grove (Everett High School)
215: Britton Spangle (Glendale) d. Teague Conover (Spring Grove), 5-3
285: Alex Lukachunis (St. Marys) p. Zane Hagans (Somerset), 1:25
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes’ Ben Korol, St. Joseph’s Julie Spinelli
• North Allegheny notebook: Tigers wrestlers compete at Trinity Duals
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 16, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 15, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 14, 2022