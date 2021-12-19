High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 18, 2021

By:

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 10:46 PM

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Gateway 84, McKeesport 59

Nonsection

Allderdice at North Hills, ppd.

Ellwood City 56, Blackhawk 35

Erie 64, Shady Side Academy 52

Uniontown 68, Connellsville 60

Tournaments

The Clash at New Castle

Franklin 57, Aliquippa 48

Neshannock 71, Youngstown East (OH) 40

Quaker Valley 78, Sharpsville 36

Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills

Bishop Canevin 65, Woodland Hills 48

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase at Hempfield

Belle Vernon 83, Hempfield 77

Ligonier Valley 81, Greensburg Salem 57

Kiski Area 58, Southmoreland 36

Monessen 58, Mt. Pleasant 44

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase at Jeannette

Burrell 62, Valley 37

Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Norwin 45

Jeannette 66, Latrobe 59

Yough 63, Derry 59

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Portersville Christian 65, Cheswick Christian Academy 44

Sunday’s schedule

Laurel vs. Sharon at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango vs. Beaver Falls at New Castle, 8 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 4

McKeesport 44, Gateway 32

Nonsection

Armstrong 67, Deer Lakes 22

McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 16

Montour 55, West Allegheny 22

Mt. Lebanon 42, Norwin 37

Oakland Catholic 69, North Catholic 49

South Fayette 62, Mars 42

Tournaments

The Clash at New Castle

Rochester 60, Neshannock 58

New Castle 50, West Mifflin 48

KSA Classic at Kissimmee, Fla.

Greensburg Salem 37, Chouteau-Mazie (Okla.) 19

South Park 60, Preston (W.Va.) 56

Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills

Baldwin 67, Woodland Hills 55

Super Games at the Shore at Holmdel, N.J.

Chartiers Valley 75, Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.) 50

Sunday’s schedule

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley vs. St. John Vianney (NJ) at Holmdel, N.J., 11:30 a.m.

Laurel vs. West Middlesex at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Kennedy Catholic at New Castle, 2 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.