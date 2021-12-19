High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 18, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 10:46 PM
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Gateway 84, McKeesport 59
Nonsection
Allderdice at North Hills, ppd.
Ellwood City 56, Blackhawk 35
Erie 64, Shady Side Academy 52
Uniontown 68, Connellsville 60
Tournaments
The Clash at New Castle
Franklin 57, Aliquippa 48
Neshannock 71, Youngstown East (OH) 40
Quaker Valley 78, Sharpsville 36
Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills
Bishop Canevin 65, Woodland Hills 48
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase at Hempfield
Belle Vernon 83, Hempfield 77
Ligonier Valley 81, Greensburg Salem 57
Kiski Area 58, Southmoreland 36
Monessen 58, Mt. Pleasant 44
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase at Jeannette
Burrell 62, Valley 37
Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Norwin 45
Jeannette 66, Latrobe 59
Yough 63, Derry 59
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Portersville Christian 65, Cheswick Christian Academy 44
Sunday’s schedule
Laurel vs. Sharon at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango vs. Beaver Falls at New Castle, 8 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 4
McKeesport 44, Gateway 32
Nonsection
Armstrong 67, Deer Lakes 22
McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 16
Montour 55, West Allegheny 22
Mt. Lebanon 42, Norwin 37
Oakland Catholic 69, North Catholic 49
South Fayette 62, Mars 42
Tournaments
The Clash at New Castle
Rochester 60, Neshannock 58
New Castle 50, West Mifflin 48
KSA Classic at Kissimmee, Fla.
Greensburg Salem 37, Chouteau-Mazie (Okla.) 19
South Park 60, Preston (W.Va.) 56
Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills
Baldwin 67, Woodland Hills 55
Super Games at the Shore at Holmdel, N.J.
Chartiers Valley 75, Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.) 50
Sunday’s schedule
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley vs. St. John Vianney (NJ) at Holmdel, N.J., 11:30 a.m.
Laurel vs. West Middlesex at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Kennedy Catholic at New Castle, 2 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
