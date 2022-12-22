TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 21, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 40, Hopewell 39

KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)

McGuffey 34, Monclair Kimberley Academy (N.J.) 32

Uniontown 62, Salem (Mass.) 37

Seahawk Holiday Classic (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Mt. Lebanon 42, Westview (Tenn.) 37

Nonsection

Allderdice 68, Pine-Richland 59

Aquinas Academy at Geibel, (n)

Butler 75, Slippery Rock 48

Farrell 60, Neshannock 41

Freeport 48, Burrell 47

Greensburg Salem 52, Valley 44

Penn Hills 73, Penn-Trafford 51

Plum 48, Brentwood 39

Summit Academy 65, Propel Montour 40

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at California, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Findlay (OH), 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Union, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)

Lincoln Park 52, Pingree (Mass.) 50

Upper St. Clair 50, Sacred Heart (Conn.) 41

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 48, Winchester Thurston 37

Armstrong 60, Highlands 42

Avella 50, Bentworth 29

Blackhawk 53, Union 22

Brentwood 39, Riverview 19

Bridgeport (WV) 51, Laurel Highlands 21

Central Valley 61, Beaver Falls 58

Derry 49, Ligonier Valley 31

Geibel 39, Jeannette 36

Hempfield 69, North Hills 49

Mapletown 34, Propel Montour 31

McGuffey 55, Rochester 53

Mohawk 43, Shenango 42

Plum 36, West Allegheny 28

South Park 69, Uniontown 23

Thomas Jefferson 41, Baldwin 31

West Greene 46, Ellis School 19

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Butler at Mercyhurst Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sharpsville at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Westinghouse at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Valley, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

High series: Jake Fitzgerald (B) 685

Burrell 5, Gateway 2

Freeport 5, St. Joseph 2

High series: Dylan Granata (F) 625, Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 507

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Girls

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 477

Burrell 7, Gateway 0

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

High series: Mackensie Livingston (F) 611, Addison Barr (SJ) 344

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Salem 0

High series: Amelia Droste (H) 660

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Central Valley at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Wilmington at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

Boys

North Hills 68, Montour 24

Girls

North Hills 90, Montour 73

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 40, Fox Chapel 33

Plum at Central Catholic, (n)

Shaler at Armstrong, (n)

Section 2

Pine-Richland 60, Mars 3

Butler 39, Seneca Valley 21

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 42, Ringgold 27

Norwin 42, Thomas Jefferson 24

Franklin Regional 62, West Mifflin 3

Section 4

Hempfield 60, Gateway 9

Latrobe 66, McKeesport 10

Section 5

Trinity 65, Moon 6

Waynesburg 32, West Allegheny 24

Section 6

Baldwin 44, Mt. Lebanon 38

Peters Township 36, Bethel Park 23

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, (n)

Burgettstown at McGuffey, (n)

Jefferson-Morgan 40, West Greene 19

Washington at Bentworth, (n)

Section 2

Frazier 54, Belle Vernon 21

Southmoreland 47, Elizabeth Forward 21

Albert Gallatin 35, Yough 33

Section 3

Carlynton 45, Montour 25

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, (n)

Avonworth 42, South Park 30

Section 4

Blackhawk at Hopewell, (n)

Section 5

Highlands 55, North Catholic 12

Ellwood City 39, Summit Academy 30

Section 6

Indiana 51, Derry 24

Greensburg Salem 36, Riverview 27

Burrell 69, Valley 0

Nonconference

Freedom at Laurel, (n)

New Castle at South Side, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

