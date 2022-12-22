High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 21, 2022
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)
McGuffey 34, Monclair Kimberley Academy (N.J.) 32
Uniontown 62, Salem (Mass.) 37
Seahawk Holiday Classic (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Mt. Lebanon 42, Westview (Tenn.) 37
Nonsection
Allderdice 68, Pine-Richland 59
Aquinas Academy at Geibel, (n)
Butler 75, Slippery Rock 48
Farrell 60, Neshannock 41
Greensburg Salem 52, Valley 44
Penn Hills 73, Penn-Trafford 51
Summit Academy 65, Propel Montour 40
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at California, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Findlay (OH), 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
KSA Classic (Kissimmee, Fla.)
Lincoln Park 52, Pingree (Mass.) 50
Upper St. Clair 50, Sacred Heart (Conn.) 41
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 48, Winchester Thurston 37
Bridgeport (WV) 51, Laurel Highlands 21
Central Valley 61, Beaver Falls 58
Derry 49, Ligonier Valley 31
Hempfield 69, North Hills 49
Mapletown 34, Propel Montour 31
Plum 36, West Allegheny 28
South Park 69, Uniontown 23
Thomas Jefferson 41, Baldwin 31
West Greene 46, Ellis School 19
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Butler at Mercyhurst Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Sharpsville at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Westinghouse at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Valley, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
High series: Jake Fitzgerald (B) 685
Burrell 5, Gateway 2
Freeport 5, St. Joseph 2
High series: Dylan Granata (F) 625, Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 507
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Salem 0
Girls
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 477
Burrell 7, Gateway 0
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
High series: Mackensie Livingston (F) 611, Addison Barr (SJ) 344
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Salem 0
High series: Amelia Droste (H) 660
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop McCort at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Norwin at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Varsity D2
Central Valley at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Wilmington at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Burrell at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
Boys
North Hills 68, Montour 24
Girls
North Hills 90, Montour 73
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 40, Fox Chapel 33
Plum at Central Catholic, (n)
Shaler at Armstrong, (n)
Section 2
Pine-Richland 60, Mars 3
Butler 39, Seneca Valley 21
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 42, Ringgold 27
Norwin 42, Thomas Jefferson 24
Franklin Regional 62, West Mifflin 3
Section 4
Hempfield 60, Gateway 9
Latrobe 66, McKeesport 10
Section 5
Waynesburg 32, West Allegheny 24
Section 6
Baldwin 44, Mt. Lebanon 38
Peters Township 36, Bethel Park 23
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, (n)
Burgettstown at McGuffey, (n)
Jefferson-Morgan 40, West Greene 19
Washington at Bentworth, (n)
Section 2
Frazier 54, Belle Vernon 21
Southmoreland 47, Elizabeth Forward 21
Albert Gallatin 35, Yough 33
Section 3
Carlynton 45, Montour 25
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, (n)
Avonworth 42, South Park 30
Section 4
Blackhawk at Hopewell, (n)
Section 5
Highlands 55, North Catholic 12
Ellwood City 39, Summit Academy 30
Section 6
Greensburg Salem 36, Riverview 27
Burrell 69, Valley 0
Nonconference
Freedom at Laurel, (n)
New Castle at South Side, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
