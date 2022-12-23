High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 22, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022 | 12:14 AM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park 87, Ambridge 47
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 62, Hillel Academy 24
Nonsection
Aliquippa 48, Steel Valley 45
Bishop Canevin 52, Carlynton 41
Burgettstown 67, Avella 34
California 73, Frazier 71
Canon-McMillan 73, Connellsville 34
Chartiers-Houston 57, Jefferson-Morgan 36
Deer Lakes 70, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55
Elizabeth Forward 64, Clairton 60
Findlay (OH) 72, Latrobe 33
Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15
Freeport 71, Redbank Valley 49
Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Hempfield 48
Hampton 58, Fox Chapel 55
Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, ppd.
Laurel 69, New Brighton 30
Laurel Highlands 59, Gateway 56
North Catholic 88, Plum 47
Norwin 56, Thomas Jefferson 41
Seneca Valley 55, Penn-Trafford 42
South Allegheny 48, Blackhawk 44
Southmoreland 68, Ringgold 56
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
KSA Classic
Tarkanian Classic
Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron (NV) 39
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at West Mifflin, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, ppd.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 45, Monessen 42
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 59, Springdale 22
Bethel Park 72, Trinity 56
Bishop Canevin 38, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33
Butler 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53
Carrick 47, Hillel Academy 12
Chartiers-Houston 44, Carlynton 28
Chartiers Valley 49, Montour 46
Clairton 54, Jeannette 20
Gateway 43, Westinghouse 23
Greensburg Salem 53, Connellsville 28
Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Yough 23
Latrobe 48, Penn Hills 39
McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19
McKeesport 66, Woodland Hills 44
Mohawk 53, Sharpsville 41
Moon at Freedom, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 25
North Catholic 49, Seneca Valley 17
Norwin 53, Kennedy Catholic 29
Oakland Catholic 64, Mt. Lebanon 35
Penn-Trafford 46, Kiski Area 38 (OT)
Peters Township 62, Fox Chapel 45
Seton LaSalle 45, Burgettstown 37
West Shamokin at Valley, (n)
Wilmington 50, Riverside 27
KSA Classic
Lincoln Park 56, Eula (TX) 26
Argyle (TX) 44, Upper St. Clair 38
Bowling
WPIBL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Shaler 7, Deer Lakes 0
Girls
Deer Lakes 5, Shaler 2
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class 2A
Bishop McCort at Armstrong, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 7, Franklin Regional 6
Latrobe 7, Hempfield 2
Class A
Fox Chapel 7, Norwin 3
Indiana 5, Westmont Hilltop 0
Greensburg Salem 3, Shaler 2
Wheeling Catholic 5, Freeport 3
Varsity D2
Ringgold 11, Central Valley 5
Carrick 7, Wilmington 3
Connellsville at Morgantown, (n)
Bishop Canevin 4, Elizabeth Forward 1
Deer Lakes 6, Burrell 3
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Boys
Derry 97, Connellsville 80
Kiski Area 87, Hampton 80
Girls
Connellsville 89, Derry 49
Kiski Area 94.5, Hampton 90.5
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 40, Hempfield 24
Connellsville 36, Waynesburg 33
