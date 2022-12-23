TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 22, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, December 23, 2022 | 12:14 AM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park 87, Ambridge 47

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 62, Hillel Academy 24

Nonsection

Aliquippa 48, Steel Valley 45

Bishop Canevin 52, Carlynton 41

Burgettstown 67, Avella 34

California 73, Frazier 71

Canon-McMillan 73, Connellsville 34

Chartiers-Houston 57, Jefferson-Morgan 36

Deer Lakes 70, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55

Elizabeth Forward 64, Clairton 60

Findlay (OH) 72, Latrobe 33

Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15

Freeport 71, Redbank Valley 49

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Hempfield 48

Hampton 58, Fox Chapel 55

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, ppd.

Laurel 69, New Brighton 30

Laurel Highlands 59, Gateway 56

North Catholic 88, Plum 47

Northgate 85, Freedom 37

Norwin 56, Thomas Jefferson 41

Seneca Valley 55, Penn-Trafford 42

South Allegheny 48, Blackhawk 44

Southmoreland 68, Ringgold 56

Union 76, Riverside 37

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

KSA Classic

Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38

Tarkanian Classic

Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron (NV) 39

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at West Mifflin, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, ppd.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 56, Shenango 48

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 45, Monessen 42

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 59, Springdale 22

Bethel Park 72, Trinity 56

Bishop Canevin 38, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33

Butler 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53

Carrick 47, Hillel Academy 12

Chartiers-Houston 44, Carlynton 28

Chartiers Valley 49, Montour 46

Clairton 54, Jeannette 20

Gateway 43, Westinghouse 23

Geibel 47, Leechburg 38

Greensburg Salem 53, Connellsville 28

Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Yough 23

Indiana 70, Hempfield 52

Latrobe 48, Penn Hills 39

McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19

McKeesport 66, Woodland Hills 44

Mohawk 53, Sharpsville 41

Moon at Freedom, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 25

North Catholic 49, Seneca Valley 17

Norwin 53, Kennedy Catholic 29

Oakland Catholic 64, Mt. Lebanon 35

Penn-Trafford 46, Kiski Area 38 (OT)

Peters Township 62, Fox Chapel 45

Seton LaSalle 45, Burgettstown 37

West Shamokin at Valley, (n)

Wilmington 50, Riverside 27

KSA Classic

Lincoln Park 56, Eula (TX) 26

Argyle (TX) 44, Upper St. Clair 38

Bowling

WPIBL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Shaler 7, Deer Lakes 0

Girls

Deer Lakes 5, Shaler 2

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Armstrong, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 7, Franklin Regional 6

Latrobe 7, Hempfield 2

Class A

Fox Chapel 7, Norwin 3

Indiana 5, Westmont Hilltop 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Shaler 2

Wheeling Catholic 5, Freeport 3

Varsity D2

Ringgold 11, Central Valley 5

Carrick 7, Wilmington 3

Connellsville at Morgantown, (n)

Bishop Canevin 4, Elizabeth Forward 1

Deer Lakes 6, Burrell 3

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Boys

Derry 97, Connellsville 80

Kiski Area 87, Hampton 80

Girls

Connellsville 89, Derry 49

Kiski Area 94.5, Hampton 90.5

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 40, Hempfield 24

Connellsville 36, Waynesburg 33

