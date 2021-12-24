High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 77, Lincoln Park 74

Nonsection

Avonworth 79, South Side 62

Bethel Park 39, Grove City 26

Cathedral Prep 57, Central Catholic 50

Kiski Area 72, Connellsville 39

Southmoreland 68, East Allegheny 58

Ellwood City 66, Aliquippa 49

North Allegheny 69, Erie 48

Fort Cherry 67, Propel Montour 30

Fox Chapel 68, Seneca Valley 57

Latrobe 83, Greensburg Salem 58

Peters Township 72, Hampton 58

Butler 81, Hempfield 77

Mapletown 60, Hundred (WV) 34

West Shamokin 71, Indiana 46

Gateway 47, Mt. Lebanon 46

Penn Hills 56, Penn-Trafford 46

Leechburg 59, Plum 25

Shaler at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 64, West Mifflin 51

Nonsection

Allderdice 52, Penn Hills 51

Latrobe 52, Armstrong 50

Shaler 54, Bethel Park 53 (OT)

Yough 37, Burrell 29

Butler 35, Slippery Rock 25

Kiski Area 55, Connellsville 33

Baldwin 69, Fox Chapel 36

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Seton LaSalle 52

Union 52, Mohawk 28

Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23

Montour 60, Aquinas Academy 42

Mt. Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 38

Norwin 47, Kennedy Catholic 29

St. Joseph 57, Springdale 27

Shenango at Laurel, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Laurel, ppd.

Bowling

WPIBL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Latrobe 7, Penn-Trafford 0

North Allegheny 7, Kiski Area 0

Girls

Penn-Trafford 7, Latrobe 0

Kiski Area 7, North Allegheny 0

Wrestling

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Burgettstown 40, Peters Township 21

Pine-Richland 40, Greenville 30

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, ppd.

