High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 23, 2021
By:
Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 11:14 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 77, Lincoln Park 74
Nonsection
Avonworth 79, South Side 62
Bethel Park 39, Grove City 26
Cathedral Prep 57, Central Catholic 50
Kiski Area 72, Connellsville 39
Southmoreland 68, East Allegheny 58
Ellwood City 66, Aliquippa 49
North Allegheny 69, Erie 48
Fort Cherry 67, Propel Montour 30
Fox Chapel 68, Seneca Valley 57
Latrobe 83, Greensburg Salem 58
Peters Township 72, Hampton 58
Butler 81, Hempfield 77
Mapletown 60, Hundred (WV) 34
West Shamokin 71, Indiana 46
Gateway 47, Mt. Lebanon 46
Penn Hills 56, Penn-Trafford 46
Leechburg 59, Plum 25
Shaler at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 64, West Mifflin 51
Nonsection
Allderdice 52, Penn Hills 51
Latrobe 52, Armstrong 50
Shaler 54, Bethel Park 53 (OT)
Yough 37, Burrell 29
Butler 35, Slippery Rock 25
Kiski Area 55, Connellsville 33
Baldwin 69, Fox Chapel 36
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Seton LaSalle 52
Union 52, Mohawk 28
Monessen 38, East Allegheny 23
Montour 60, Aquinas Academy 42
Mt. Pleasant 61, Laurel Highlands 38
Norwin 47, Kennedy Catholic 29
St. Joseph 57, Springdale 27
Shenango at Laurel, ppd.
Winchester Thurston at Laurel, ppd.
Bowling
WPIBL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Latrobe 7, Penn-Trafford 0
North Allegheny 7, Kiski Area 0
Girls
Penn-Trafford 7, Latrobe 0
Kiski Area 7, North Allegheny 0
Wrestling
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Burgettstown 40, Peters Township 21
Pine-Richland 40, Greenville 30
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, ppd.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 22, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 21, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2021
• Sewickley Academy draws WPIAL discipline for promotional video highlighting athletics
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 18, 2021