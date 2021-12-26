High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 | 12:16 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Bentworth Tournament

Waynesburg Central vs. West Greene, 2 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Bentworth, 3:45 p.m.

Bethel Park Tournament

Shaler vs. Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

McDowell at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels Tournament

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Charleroi Tournament

Frazier vs. East Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Ringgold, 7 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Bash at North Allegheny

Youngstown Chaney (OH) vs. Sto-Rox, 1:30 p.m.

North Catholic vs. Gateway, 3 p.m.

Butler vs. Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.

First Love Christian vs. Central Florida Christian (FL), 6 p.m.

Imani Christian at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

LaSalle College Tournament

Hudson Catholic vs. Malvern Prep, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at LaSalle College, 5:30 p.m.

Mercer Tournament

Saegertown vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Moniteau at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola (FL) Tournament

Princeton (OH) vs. Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Westmont Hilltop, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Bentworth Tournament

California vs. Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.

Geibel at Bentworth, 7:15 p.m.

Bethel Park Tournament

Seneca Valley vs. South Fayette, 1 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.

Carmichaels Tournament

Frazier at Carmichaels, 2:30 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

East Allegheny Tournament

Steel Valley vs. Serra Catholic, 12 p.m.

Westinghouse at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, 12:45 p.m.

Washington vs. Albert Gallatin, 2:15 p.m.

New Castle Tournament

Beaver Falls vs. Union, 12:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Valley Tournament

West Shamokin vs. Springdale, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.