High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 26, 2021
By:
Sunday, December 26, 2021 | 12:16 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Bentworth Tournament
Waynesburg Central vs. West Greene, 2 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Bentworth, 3:45 p.m.
Bethel Park Tournament
Shaler vs. Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
McDowell at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels Tournament
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Charleroi Tournament
Frazier vs. East Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Ringgold, 7 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.
Holiday Bash at North Allegheny
Youngstown Chaney (OH) vs. Sto-Rox, 1:30 p.m.
North Catholic vs. Gateway, 3 p.m.
Butler vs. Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.
First Love Christian vs. Central Florida Christian (FL), 6 p.m.
Imani Christian at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
LaSalle College Tournament
Hudson Catholic vs. Malvern Prep, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at LaSalle College, 5:30 p.m.
Mercer Tournament
Saegertown vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Moniteau at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola (FL) Tournament
Princeton (OH) vs. Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Westmont Hilltop, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Bentworth Tournament
California vs. Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.
Geibel at Bentworth, 7:15 p.m.
Bethel Park Tournament
Seneca Valley vs. South Fayette, 1 p.m.
Moon at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.
Carmichaels Tournament
Frazier at Carmichaels, 2:30 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
East Allegheny Tournament
Steel Valley vs. Serra Catholic, 12 p.m.
Westinghouse at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands Tournament
Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, 12:45 p.m.
Washington vs. Albert Gallatin, 2:15 p.m.
New Castle Tournament
Beaver Falls vs. Union, 12:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at New Castle, 2 p.m.
Valley Tournament
West Shamokin vs. Springdale, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
