High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 28, 2022

Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 12:07 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Apollo-Ridge Tournament

Summit Academy 66, Leechburg 63

River Valley 63, Apollo-Ridge 45

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Keystone Oaks 51, Nazareth Prep 45

Aquinas Academy 84, Trinity Christian 76

Avella Tournament

Fort Cherry 77, Western Beaver 50

McGuffey 59, Propel Montour 15

Chartiers-Houston 65, South Side 60

Burgettstown 57, Avella 41

Bentworth Tournament

Consolation

Carrick 50, West Greene 48

Championship

Brownsville 48, Bentworth 41

Berlin Brothersvalley Tournament

Consolation

Geibel 86, Ligonier Valley 60

Championship

Berlin Brothersvalley 86, Conemaugh Township 42

Carolina Lowcountry Invitational

United Faith Christian Academy (NC) 75, Allderdice 62

Carmichaels Tournament

Consolation

Mapletown 55, Beth-Center 25

Championship

Jefferson-Morgan 57, Carmichaels 41

Charleroi Tournament

California 55, Frazier 48

Southmoreland 69, Charleroi 49

Belle Vernon 63, Ringgold 38

Deer Lakes Tournament

Avonworth 74, Knoch 67

Steel Valley 62, Deer Lakes 61

Farrell Tournament

Consolation

Meadville 56, Redbank Valley 55

Championship

New Castle 56, Farrell 44

Freeport Tournament

Slippery Rock 45, Obama Academy 43

Freeport 69, Brashear 64

Greensburg Salem Tournament

Yough 47, Jeannette 42

Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 56

Hempfield 51, Connellsville 17

Greensburg Salem 55, Mt. Pleasant 44

Hampton Tournament

Chartiers Valley 67, Grove City 47

Hampton 55, North Hills 48

Holiday Bash at North Allegheny

Gateway 71, Erie 51

Burrell 46, Plum 43

South Fayette 66, Bethel Park 61

Imani Christian 65, Cuyahoga Valley Christian 41

North Allegheny 55, Franklin Regional 53

Laurel Tournament

Laurel 49, Eden Christian 43

Riverside 34, Hopewell 26

Mohawk 61, Shenango 51

Mercer Tournament

Consolation

Saegertown 66, Moniteau 52

Championship

Ellwood City 58, Mercer 37

Monessen Tournament

Washington 61, South Park 33

Monessen 60, Propel Braddock Hills 49

Montour Tournament

Bishop Canevin 57, Sto-Rox 45

Montour 62, West Allegheny 51

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Springdale 59, Propel Andrew Street 30

Neighborhood Academy 83, Hillcrest Christian 40

Peters Township/Upper St. Clair Tournament

At Peters Township

Beaver 60, Norwin 52

Upper St. Clair 68, Peters Township 52

Shaler Tournament

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 51, Mercyhurst Prep 39

Shaler 67, Sharon 34

Southern Garrett (MD) Tournament

Uniontown 109, Waynesburg 49

St. Joseph Tournament

Consolation

Indiana 62, Valley 52

Championship

Riverview 67, St. Joseph 48

Trinity Tournament

Canon-McMillan 74 Albert Gallatin 60

Hickory 52, Trinity 41

Nonsection

St. Edward (OH) 84, Mars 67

Thursday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Consolation

Nazareth Prep vs. Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.

Championship

Keystone Oaks vs. Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Avella Tournament

Western Beaver vs. Propel Montour, 1:30 p.m.

South Side vs. Avella, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. McGuffey, 5:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston vs. Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Brooke (WV) Tournament

Armstrong vs Linsly (WV), 6 p.m.

Hampshire (WV) at Brooke (WV), 8 p.m.

Central Valley Roundball Classic

Sto-Rox vs. Blackhawk, 1 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Highlands, 2:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands vs. Lincoln Park, 4 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Penn Hills, 5:30 p.m.

West Philadelphia vs. Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. Central Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Charleroi Tournament

Consolations

East Allegheny vs. California, 5:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Championship

Southmoreland vs. Belle Vernon, 8:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes Tournament

Steel Valley vs. Knoch, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Slippery Rock vs. Brashear, 5 p.m.

Obama Academy at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem Tournament

Connellsville vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Yough, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.

Laurel Tournament

Hopewell vs. Shenango, 3:30 p.m.

Eden Christian vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 8 p.m.

Monessen Tournament

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Washington, 2 p.m.

South Park at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Consolation

Propel Andrew Street vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy, 2 p.m.

Championship

Springdale at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

Neshannock Tournament

Wilmington vs. Union, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Northgate Tournament

Sewickley Academy vs. Rochester, 3 p.m.

Carlynton vs. Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Clairton at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Woodland Hills vs. Kiski Area, 12:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 5 p.m.

Peters Township/Upper St. Clair Tournament

At Upper St. Clair

Norwin vs. Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.

Beaver at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Shaler Tournament

Consolation

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Sharon, 5 p.m.

Championship

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Shaler, 6:45 p.m.

Trinity Tournament

Consolation

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 1 p.m.

Championship

Hickory vs. Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Apollo-Ridge Tournament

Derry 51, Leechburg 10

Apollo-Ridge 78, East Allegheny 9

Bentworth Tournament

Consolation

Propel Montour 45, Bentworth 32

Championship

Ringgold 35, Geibel 34

Betsy Invitational

Consolation

South Park 43, South Allegheny 29

Championship

Elizabeth Forward 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 56

Burgettstown Tournament

Quaker Valley 38, Chartiers-Houston 21

Burgettstown 48, Keystone Oaks 44

Butler Tournament

Armstrong 62, Avonworth 33

Butler 52, Obama Academy 35

Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Southmoreland 15

Canon-McMillan 50, Thomas Jefferson 48

Belle Vernon 54, Aquinas Academy 12

Carmichaels Tournament

Consolation

Carmichaels 53, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Championship

Waynesburg 64, Brentwood 34

Hempfield Tournament

River Valley 71, Connellsville 35

Seton LaSalle 51, Franklin Regional 50

Hempfield 60, Yough 23

Hickory Tournament

Greenville 48, Neshannock 44

Hickory 58, Fort LeBouef 41

Highlands Tournament

Baldwin 54, North Hills 52

Highlands 54, Mars 46

Latrobe Tournament

Peters Township 71, McLean (VA) 44

Bethel Park 62, Indiana 56

Latrobe 47, Plum 35

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Charleroi 61, Preston (WV) 51

Laurel Highlands 59, Beth-Center 17

Laurel Tournament

Hopewell 45, Eden Christian 26

Laurel 47, Grove City 31

Mapletown Tournament

Consolation

Turkeyfoot Valley 52, Jeannette 41

Championship

Hundred (WV) 59, Mapletown 50

McGuffey Tournament

Consolation

West Allegheny 63, Avella 33

Championship

McGuffey 33, Fort Cherry 32

Mohawk Tournament

Shaler 55, Deer Lakes 8

Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33

Mt. Pleasant Tournament

Greensburg Salem 54, Brownsville 23

Mt. Pleasant 53, Uniontown 39

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Carrick 40, Neighborhood Academy 31

Sewickley Academy 37, Northgate 20

New Castle Tournament

New Castle vs. Sto-Rox, ppd.

Union 53, New Castle 23

North Canton Hoover Classic

Mt. Lebanon 57, New Lexington (OH) 42

Blackhawk 59, Hoover (OH) 39

Pensacola Beach (FL) Tournament

South Side (TN) 58, Hampton 43

Shenango Tournament

Beaver 47, Ellwood City 21

Shenango 58, Portersville Christian 41

St. Joseph Tournament

Consolation

Burrell 63, Valley 38

Championship

St. Joseph 56, Freeport 55

Viking Classic (DE)

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, South Fayette 49

Nonsection

Carlynton 49, Hillel Academy 8

Steel Valley at McKeesport, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge Tournament

Consolation

Leechburg vs. East Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Championship

Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 6:15 p.m.

Burgettstown Tournament

Consolation

Chartiers-Houston vs. Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Championship

Quaker Valley at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Butler Tournament

Obama Academy vs. Armstrong, 1 p.m.

Avonworth at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Central Valley Roundball Classic

Moon vs. Rochester, 10 a.m.

Aliquippa at Central Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Yough vs. Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. River Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Hickory Tournament

Greenville vs. Fort LeBouef, 5:45 p.m.

Neshannock at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe Tournament

Bethel Park vs. Plum, 5 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

McLean (VA) at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 11 a.m.

Washington at Laurel Highlands, 12:30 p.m.

Bridgeport (WV) vs. Albert Gallatin, 2 p.m.

Laurel Tournament

Grove City vs. Hopewell, 2 p.m.

Eden Christian at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer Tournament

Sharon vs. Moniteau, 6 p.m.

Ambridge at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk Tournament

Consolation

Deer Lakes vs. Wilmington, 4 p.m.

Championship

Shaler at Mohawk, 5:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy Tournament

Consolation

Northgate at Neighborhood Academy, noon

Championship

Carrick vs. Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

New Castle Tournament

Beaver Falls at New Castle, 12:30 p.m.

North Canton Hoover Classic

Blackhawk vs. New Lexington (OH), 6 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Hoover (OH), 7:30 p.m.

Dalton School (NY) vs. Mt. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Ellis School vs. Knoch, 9:45 a.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Kiski Area, 11:15 a.m.

South Side vs. Pine-Richland, 2:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Shenango Tournament

Consolation

Ellwood City vs. Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Beaver vs. Shenango, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

North Catholic at Norwin, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Southmoreland tournament

Wednesday’s results

Championship

107: Santino Sloboda, Butler d. Griffin Tinsman, Marion Center, 8-4

114: Rylen Campbell, Plum d. Jorden Williams, Chartiers-Houston, 4-3 sv

121: Sam Snyder, Plum d. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 9-3

127: Lucas Barr, McGuffey p. Gideon Bracken, United, 2:40

133: Gavin Rush, Butler d. Will Allen, Corry, 6-4

139: Kross Cassidy, Bedford p. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 5:06

145: Liam Cornetto, Marion Center d. Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center, 3-2

152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center, 7-1

160: Levi Donnel, Butler p. Tristan Ice, Southmoreland, 2:26

172: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry p. Brice Hall, Rockbridge County, 2:25

189: Mickey Kreinbucher, Butler d. Jacob Layhue, Beth-Center, 7-5

215: Landon Christie, Butler p. Kylar Claycomb, Bedford, 2:57

285: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Zane Hagans, Somerset, 1:42

Third place

107: Anthony Mucci, Derry d. Owen Campbell, Plum, 6-2

114: Josef Garshnick, United p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 0:56

121: Owen Klodowski, Baldwin p. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 1:25

127: Ramil Islamov, Baldwin d. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 7-2

133: Garret Newman, McGuffey d. Trent Reese, Plum, 8-6 sv

139: Gregory Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant d. Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel, 7-0

145: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Logan Baker, Somerset, 10-3

152: Ben Cedar, Upper St Clair d. Kaden Barnhart, River Valley, 4-3

160: Keith Mincin, Baldwin d. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 5-4

172: Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Matt Zinkhann, Butler), 1-0

189: Ethyn Allen, Corry p. Trevor Katz, Fox Chapel, 1:57

215: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Kael Albers, Corry, 7-2

285: Joey Peterson, Greenville d. Brad Miller, River Valley, 3-1 sv

Fifth place

107: Landon Funk, Fox Chapel d. Calyx Kimbrough, Fox Chapel, 4-0 sv

114: Steven Willis, Corry d. Michael Worsen, Fox Chapel, 5-4

121: Kelley Schaukowitsch, Butler d. Brett Klim, Derry, 2-0

127: Carson Yocca, Plum d. Deshonn Valentine, Somerset, 8-4

133: Cam Stewart, Marion Center p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 1:58

139: Kase Chopp, Butler m.d. Cody Proper, Corry, 11-3

145: Zeke Mohr, Rockbridge County d. Rudy Gentile, Greenville, 6-1

152: Kyren Veasley, Valley wbf Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel

160: Carson Flickinger, River Valley m.d. Michael Mansfield, Chartiers-Houston, 11-3

172: Jack Tongel, Plum wbf Kyle Brookman, McGuffey

189: Teage Calvin, Greenville d. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 1-0

215: Louis Ryan, Fort Cherry wbf Frank Macioce, Plum

285: Ethan Babay, Butler p. Ollie Freeman, Plum, 2:37

Seventh place

107: Madilyn Enterline, Greenville d. Dakota Santamaria, Tussey Mountain, 6-4

114: Emmett Wolfe, McGuffey p. Ali Akanan, Somerset, 2:47

121: Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry d. Ryan Maxwell, Rockbridge County, 11-4

127: Isaiah Bayle, Corry p. Andre Henderson, Corry, 0:44

133: Colton Henning, United d. Kashton Bish, Southmoreland, 6-0

139: Braydon Porter, Greenville p. Noah Pisarik, United, 0:19

145: Landon Delara, Southmoreland d. Reid Teagarden, McGuffey, 3-2

152: Luke Gentile, Greenville p. Caden McCully, United, 3:41

160: Aiden Gallaher, United m.d. Adrian Valdez, Fox Chapel, 14-5

172: Bennett Hayne, Greenville d. Zack Travis, United, 5-1

189: Andrew Claassen, Plum p. Slayton Williams, South Side, 2:23

215: Logan Smith, McGuffey d. Anthony Stribbling, Keystone Oaks, 2-1

285: Ethan Weber, Bedford p. Isaiah Payne, Greensburg Salem, 1:25

Team scores: 1. Butler 255.5; 2. Plum 182; 3. Corry 151.5; 4. United 141; 5. McGuffey 136; 6. Beth-Center 127.5; 7. Greenville 115.5; 8. Mt. Pleasant 113.5; 9. Fox Chapel 108.5; 10. River Valley 104.5

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.