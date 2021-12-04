High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (14-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; State College (8-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Imhotep Charter 36, Strath Haven 0

Penn-Trafford 49, Exeter Township 14

Championship

Dec. 10 schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Bishop McDevitt 28, Bishop Shanahan 21

Aliquippa 41, Jersey Shore 16

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Wyomissing 42, Neumann Goretti 6

Central Valley 35, Central 21

Championship

Dec. 11 schedule

Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Southern Columbia 56, Northern Lehigh 14

Serra Catholic 27, Farrell 18

Championship

Dec. 10 schedule

Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Canton 7

Redbank Valley 23, Bishop Canevin 14

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

