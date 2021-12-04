High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 3, 2021
Friday, December 3, 2021 | 9:42 PM
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (14-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; State College (8-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Imhotep Charter 36, Strath Haven 0
Penn-Trafford 49, Exeter Township 14
Championship
Dec. 10 schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Bishop McDevitt 28, Bishop Shanahan 21
Aliquippa 41, Jersey Shore 16
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Wyomissing 42, Neumann Goretti 6
Central Valley 35, Central 21
Championship
Dec. 11 schedule
Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Southern Columbia 56, Northern Lehigh 14
Serra Catholic 27, Farrell 18
Championship
Dec. 10 schedule
Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Canton 7
Redbank Valley 23, Bishop Canevin 14
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
