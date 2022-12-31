TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 30, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, December 30, 2022 | 11:06 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Avella Tournament

Seventh place

South Side 41, Propel Montour 17

Fifth place

Western Beaver 54, Avella 41

Third place

McGuffey 59, Burgettstown 45

Championship

Fort Cherry 59, Chartiers-Houston 36

Brooke (WV) Tournament

Championship

Armstrong 50, Hampshire (WV) 44

Carolina Lowcountry Invitational

Allderdice 64, Virginia Episcopal 59

Central Valley Roundball Classic

Blackhawk 53, Pine-Richland 51

Sto-Rox 64, Central Valley, 59

Chartiers Valley 52, Aliquippa 49

Laurel Highlands 43, West Philadelphia 42

Lincoln Park 72, Archbishop Wood 64

Penn Hills 43, Highlands 42

Governor’s Challenge

Central Catholic 80, John Carroll (MD) 74

Holiday Bash at Butler

Franklin Regional 75, Plum 48

McKeesport 59, Kennedy Catholic 46

Central Florida Christian (FL) 72, North Catholic 71

Bethel Park 81, Butler 66

Neshannock Tournament

Consolation

Greenville 59, Wilmington 41

Championship

Union 57, Neshannock 39

Northgate Tournament

Clairton 68, Brentwood 63

Carlynton 59, Sewickley Academy 30

Northgate 86, Rochester 54

Parkersburg South tournament

Mt. Lebanon 88, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 50

Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Kiski Area 67, Fox Chapel 64

Woodland Hills 75, Shady Side Academy 56

Nonsection

Baldwin 73, Brashear 48

Mars 64, Farrell 55

Girls

Friday’s results

Central Valley Roundball Classic

Aliquippa 55, Rochester 51

Moon 56, Central Valley 36

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Bridgeport (WV) vs. Washington, (n)

Albert Gallatin 51, Preston (WV) 21

Mercer Tournament

Consolation

Sharon 59, Ambridge 33

Championship

Mercer 47, Moniteau 42

Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Fox Chapel 48, Pine-Richland 37

Kiski Area 53, Ellis School 11

Knoch 34, Seneca Valley 32

Shady Side Academy 50, South Side 23

Nonsection

Penn Hills 64, Riverview 29

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Powerade Tournament

at Canon-McMillan

Championship

107: Davis Motyka, Wyoming Seminary d. Jojo Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain (TN), 5-3 sv

114: Bo Bassett, Bishop McCort t.f. Louie Gill, Reynolds, 25-9 5:23

121: Jax Forrest, Bishop McCort d. Luke Lilledahl, Wyoming Seminary, 3-1

127: Nikolas O’Neill, Malvern Prep p. Draegen Orine, Wyoming Seminary, 1:29

133: Vincent Robinson, Homewood Flossmoor (IL) d. Dalton Perry, Central Mountain, 3-2

139: Tyler Vazquez, Delbarton (NJ) d. Ryan Bennett, St. Edward (OH), 5-2

145: Jaydon Robinson, Homewood Flossmoor (IL) d. Cameron Catrabone, Williamsville North (NY), 3-1 sv

152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Cooper Haase, Kissimmee Osceola- (L), 5-2

160: Joe Sealey, Wyoming Seminary d. Alessio Perentin, Delbarton (NJ), 11-6

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Gage Wright, Parkersburg South (WV), 5-3

189: Jude Correa, Wyoming Seminary m.d. Michael Dellagatta, St. Joseph Regional (NJ), 8-0

215: Austin Johnson, Muncy d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 8-3

285: Jim Mullen, St. Joseph Regional (NJ) d. Riley Robel, Bishop McDevitt, 2-1

Third place

107: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame Green Pond d. Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1 tb2

114: Karson Brown, St. Edward (OH) d. Jayden James, Delbarton (NJ), 13-10

121: Thomas Link, Malvern Prep d. Dan Jones, Delbarton (NJ), 4-2

127: Eren Sement, Council Rock North d. Caleb Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain (TN), 1-0

133: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Jaxon Joy, Wadsworth (OH), 2:45

139: Pierson Manville, State College d. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain, 5-2

145: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Vince Bouzakis, Notre Dame GP, 5-1

152: Chris Crawford, Wyoming Seminary d. Claudio Torres, Lake Highland Prep (FL), 6-3

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 2-1 tb2

172: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Dom Federici, Wyoming Seminary, 3-2

189: Vincent Lee, Delbarton (NJ) d. Nick Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep, 3-1 sv

215: Josh Cordio, Wyoming Seminary d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 5-0

285: Nick Pavlechko, State College p. Ty Banco, Trinity, 1:32

Fifth place

107: Ethan Timar, St. Edward (OH) d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 11-5

114: Ethan Rivera, Lake Highland Prep (FL) wbf. Anthony Mutarelli, Malvern Prep

121: Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport m.d. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 13-2

127: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 5-1

133: Jack Consiglio, Malvern Prep d. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (NJ), 4-3

139: Eligh Rivera, Lake Highland Prep (FL) d. Spencer Barnhart, Malvern Prep, 3-1 sv

145: Asher Cunningham, State College d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 2-1

152: Matt Henrich, Southern Regional (NJ) default Cross Wasilewski, Delbarton (NJ)

160: Reed Fullmer, Malvern Prep d. Ryan Burton, St. Joseph Regional (NJ), 4-2

172: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame GP d. Rocco Dellagatta, St. Joseph Regional (NJ), 5-2

189: Kingsley Menifee, Fauquier (VA) wbf Rune Lawrence, Frazier

215: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 4:46

285: Aiden Compton, Notre Dame GP p. Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland), 4:07

Seventh place

107: Liam Davis, Lake Highland Prep (FL) d. Anthony Mason, Southern Regional (NJ), 8-6

114: Connor Smith, Seneca Valley d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 1-0

121: Adam Butler, St. Edward (OH) d. Cooper Smith, West Allegheny, 4-0

127: Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan d. Manuel Saldate, Slam Academy (NV), 12-6

133: Zeno Moore, Lake Highland Prep (FL) d. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 5-4

139: Devon Magro, Bishop McCort m.d. Eli Carr, Hempfield, 9-0

145: Anderson Heap, Kissimmee Osceola (FL) d. Smokey McClure, Wyoming Seminary, 5-1

152: Luke Sipes, Altoona d. Nathan Rickards, Malvern Prep, 3-2

160: Chris Earnest, Wadsworth (OH) d. Gage Laplante, Starpoint (NY), 5-1

172: Bodie Morgan, Trinity d. Landon Jobber-Spence, Fauquier (VA), 4-2

189: Coen Grimm, Wadsworth (OH) d. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 3-1

215: Wyatt Bush, Grundy (VA) p. Riley O’Boyle, Southern Regional (NJ), 3:00

285: Aaron Ries, Wadsworth (OH) d. Lucas Stuenrenberg, Moeller (OH), 2-1

Team scores: 1. Wyoming Seminary 233.5; 2. Malvern Prep 182; 3. Delbarton (NJ) 172; 4. St. Joseph Regional (NJ) 149; 5. St. Edward (OH) 132.5; 6. Notre Dame GP 123; 7. Lake Highland Prep (FL) 120.5; 8. Waynesburg 114.5; 9. Bishop McCort 103.5; 10. Wadsworth (OH) 97

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 29, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 28, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 27, 2022
Freeport volleyball’s Phillips leads Alle-Kiski hall of fame class
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 22, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter