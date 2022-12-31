High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 30, 2022
By:
Friday, December 30, 2022 | 11:06 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Avella Tournament
Seventh place
South Side 41, Propel Montour 17
Fifth place
Western Beaver 54, Avella 41
Third place
McGuffey 59, Burgettstown 45
Championship
Fort Cherry 59, Chartiers-Houston 36
Brooke (WV) Tournament
Championship
Armstrong 50, Hampshire (WV) 44
Carolina Lowcountry Invitational
Allderdice 64, Virginia Episcopal 59
Central Valley Roundball Classic
Blackhawk 53, Pine-Richland 51
Sto-Rox 64, Central Valley, 59
Chartiers Valley 52, Aliquippa 49
Laurel Highlands 43, West Philadelphia 42
Lincoln Park 72, Archbishop Wood 64
Penn Hills 43, Highlands 42
Governor’s Challenge
Central Catholic 80, John Carroll (MD) 74
Holiday Bash at Butler
Franklin Regional 75, Plum 48
McKeesport 59, Kennedy Catholic 46
Central Florida Christian (FL) 72, North Catholic 71
Bethel Park 81, Butler 66
Neshannock Tournament
Consolation
Greenville 59, Wilmington 41
Championship
Union 57, Neshannock 39
Northgate Tournament
Carlynton 59, Sewickley Academy 30
Parkersburg South tournament
Mt. Lebanon 88, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 50
Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament
Kiski Area 67, Fox Chapel 64
Woodland Hills 75, Shady Side Academy 56
Nonsection
Mars 64, Farrell 55
Girls
Friday’s results
Central Valley Roundball Classic
Moon 56, Central Valley 36
Laurel Highlands Tournament
Bridgeport (WV) vs. Washington, (n)
Albert Gallatin 51, Preston (WV) 21
Mercer Tournament
Consolation
Sharon 59, Ambridge 33
Championship
Mercer 47, Moniteau 42
Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Fox Chapel 48, Pine-Richland 37
Kiski Area 53, Ellis School 11
Knoch 34, Seneca Valley 32
Shady Side Academy 50, South Side 23
Nonsection
Penn Hills 64, Riverview 29
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Powerade Tournament
Championship
107: Davis Motyka, Wyoming Seminary d. Jojo Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain (TN), 5-3 sv
114: Bo Bassett, Bishop McCort t.f. Louie Gill, Reynolds, 25-9 5:23
121: Jax Forrest, Bishop McCort d. Luke Lilledahl, Wyoming Seminary, 3-1
127: Nikolas O’Neill, Malvern Prep p. Draegen Orine, Wyoming Seminary, 1:29
133: Vincent Robinson, Homewood Flossmoor (IL) d. Dalton Perry, Central Mountain, 3-2
139: Tyler Vazquez, Delbarton (NJ) d. Ryan Bennett, St. Edward (OH), 5-2
145: Jaydon Robinson, Homewood Flossmoor (IL) d. Cameron Catrabone, Williamsville North (NY), 3-1 sv
152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Cooper Haase, Kissimmee Osceola- (L), 5-2
160: Joe Sealey, Wyoming Seminary d. Alessio Perentin, Delbarton (NJ), 11-6
172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Gage Wright, Parkersburg South (WV), 5-3
189: Jude Correa, Wyoming Seminary m.d. Michael Dellagatta, St. Joseph Regional (NJ), 8-0
215: Austin Johnson, Muncy d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 8-3
285: Jim Mullen, St. Joseph Regional (NJ) d. Riley Robel, Bishop McDevitt, 2-1
Third place
107: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame Green Pond d. Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1 tb2
114: Karson Brown, St. Edward (OH) d. Jayden James, Delbarton (NJ), 13-10
121: Thomas Link, Malvern Prep d. Dan Jones, Delbarton (NJ), 4-2
127: Eren Sement, Council Rock North d. Caleb Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain (TN), 1-0
133: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Jaxon Joy, Wadsworth (OH), 2:45
139: Pierson Manville, State College d. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain, 5-2
145: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Vince Bouzakis, Notre Dame GP, 5-1
152: Chris Crawford, Wyoming Seminary d. Claudio Torres, Lake Highland Prep (FL), 6-3
160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 2-1 tb2
172: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Dom Federici, Wyoming Seminary, 3-2
189: Vincent Lee, Delbarton (NJ) d. Nick Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep, 3-1 sv
215: Josh Cordio, Wyoming Seminary d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 5-0
285: Nick Pavlechko, State College p. Ty Banco, Trinity, 1:32
Fifth place
107: Ethan Timar, St. Edward (OH) d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 11-5
114: Ethan Rivera, Lake Highland Prep (FL) wbf. Anthony Mutarelli, Malvern Prep
121: Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport m.d. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 13-2
127: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 5-1
133: Jack Consiglio, Malvern Prep d. Conor Collins, Southern Regional (NJ), 4-3
139: Eligh Rivera, Lake Highland Prep (FL) d. Spencer Barnhart, Malvern Prep, 3-1 sv
145: Asher Cunningham, State College d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 2-1
152: Matt Henrich, Southern Regional (NJ) default Cross Wasilewski, Delbarton (NJ)
160: Reed Fullmer, Malvern Prep d. Ryan Burton, St. Joseph Regional (NJ), 4-2
172: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame GP d. Rocco Dellagatta, St. Joseph Regional (NJ), 5-2
189: Kingsley Menifee, Fauquier (VA) wbf Rune Lawrence, Frazier
215: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 4:46
285: Aiden Compton, Notre Dame GP p. Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland), 4:07
Seventh place
107: Liam Davis, Lake Highland Prep (FL) d. Anthony Mason, Southern Regional (NJ), 8-6
114: Connor Smith, Seneca Valley d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 1-0
121: Adam Butler, St. Edward (OH) d. Cooper Smith, West Allegheny, 4-0
127: Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan d. Manuel Saldate, Slam Academy (NV), 12-6
133: Zeno Moore, Lake Highland Prep (FL) d. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 5-4
139: Devon Magro, Bishop McCort m.d. Eli Carr, Hempfield, 9-0
145: Anderson Heap, Kissimmee Osceola (FL) d. Smokey McClure, Wyoming Seminary, 5-1
152: Luke Sipes, Altoona d. Nathan Rickards, Malvern Prep, 3-2
160: Chris Earnest, Wadsworth (OH) d. Gage Laplante, Starpoint (NY), 5-1
172: Bodie Morgan, Trinity d. Landon Jobber-Spence, Fauquier (VA), 4-2
189: Coen Grimm, Wadsworth (OH) d. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 3-1
215: Wyatt Bush, Grundy (VA) p. Riley O’Boyle, Southern Regional (NJ), 3:00
285: Aaron Ries, Wadsworth (OH) d. Lucas Stuenrenberg, Moeller (OH), 2-1
Team scores: 1. Wyoming Seminary 233.5; 2. Malvern Prep 182; 3. Delbarton (NJ) 172; 4. St. Joseph Regional (NJ) 149; 5. St. Edward (OH) 132.5; 6. Notre Dame GP 123; 7. Lake Highland Prep (FL) 120.5; 8. Waynesburg 114.5; 9. Bishop McCort 103.5; 10. Wadsworth (OH) 97
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 29, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 28, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 27, 2022
• Freeport volleyball’s Phillips leads Alle-Kiski hall of fame class
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 22, 2022