High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 5, 2022
Monday, December 5, 2022 | 11:26 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Laurel Tournament
Ellwood City 61, Laurel 46
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 64, Propel Andrew Street 45
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Ligonier Valley 39
Neighborhood Academy 70, Carrick 42
Southmoreland 75, Frazier 38
Springdale 66, Valley 63
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Allderdice at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Brashear at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at South Side, 5:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Propel Braddock Hills, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 49, Canon-McMillan 42
Allderdice 57, Ambridge 32
Aquinas Academy 45, St. Joseph 32
Armstrong 58, Pine-Richland 40
Baldwin 57, Belle Vernon 43
Beaver 51, Burgettstown 36
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, ppd.
Beth-Center 44, Mapletown 26
Cambridge Springs 60, Eden Christian 45
Cathedral Prep 46, Mt. Lebanon 42
Fox Chapel 57, Woodland Hills 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Neshannock 56
Highlands at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Nazareth Prep 45, Hillel Academy 35
Keystone Oaks 58, West Mifflin 50
Laurel Highlands 59, Brownsville 26
New Castle 44, West Allegheny 42
Peters Township 63, Bishop Canevin 45
Plum 48, Seneca Valley 43
Quaker Valley 44, Rochester 33
Riverside 51, New Brighton 4
Shady Side Academy 47, Freeport 46
Thomas Jefferson 72, Southmoreland 32
Waynesburg 51, Carmichaels 24
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Allderdice at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Shaler at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 5
Upper Saint Clair 6, Central Catholic 4
Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 1
Mt Lebanon 3, Baldwin 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 6, South Fayette 3
Class A
Shaler 4, Wheeling Catholic 2
McDowell 4, West Allegheny 1
Moon 5, Wheeling Park 1
Kiski at Plum, (n)
Montour 6, Avonworth 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Armstrong at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Indiana at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Hampton at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Belle Vernon 69, Derry 53
Penn-Trafford 91, Greensburg Salem 50
Girls
Derry 80, Belle Vernon 59
Penn-Trafford 87, Greensburg Salem 72
Wrestling
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Frazier 72, Blackhawk 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
