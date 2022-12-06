TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 5, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, December 5, 2022 | 11:26 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Laurel Tournament

Ellwood City 61, Laurel 46

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 64, Propel Andrew Street 45

Armstrong 64, Leechburg 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Ligonier Valley 39

Hopewell at Freedom, ppd.

Neighborhood Academy 70, Carrick 42

Southmoreland 75, Frazier 38

Springdale 66, Valley 63

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at South Side, 5:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Propel Braddock Hills, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 49, Canon-McMillan 42

Allderdice 57, Ambridge 32

Aquinas Academy 45, St. Joseph 32

Armstrong 58, Pine-Richland 40

Baldwin 57, Belle Vernon 43

Beaver 51, Burgettstown 36

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, ppd.

Beth-Center 44, Mapletown 26

Cambridge Springs 60, Eden Christian 45

Cathedral Prep 46, Mt. Lebanon 42

Cornell at Jeannette, ppd.

Fox Chapel 57, Woodland Hills 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Neshannock 56

Highlands at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Nazareth Prep 45, Hillel Academy 35

Keystone Oaks 58, West Mifflin 50

Laurel Highlands 59, Brownsville 26

New Castle 44, West Allegheny 42

Peters Township 63, Bishop Canevin 45

Plum 48, Seneca Valley 43

Quaker Valley 44, Rochester 33

Riverside 51, New Brighton 4

Shady Side Academy 47, Freeport 46

Thomas Jefferson 72, Southmoreland 32

Waynesburg 51, Carmichaels 24

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Allderdice at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Shaler at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 5

Upper Saint Clair 6, Central Catholic 4

Seneca Valley 8, Bethel Park 1

Mt Lebanon 3, Baldwin 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 6, South Fayette 3

Butler 7, Mars 3

Class A

Shaler 4, Wheeling Catholic 2

McDowell 4, West Allegheny 1

Moon 5, Wheeling Park 1

Kiski at Plum, (n)

Montour 6, Avonworth 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Indiana at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Belle Vernon 69, Derry 53

Penn-Trafford 91, Greensburg Salem 50

Girls

Derry 80, Belle Vernon 59

Penn-Trafford 87, Greensburg Salem 72

Wrestling

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Frazier 72, Blackhawk 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

