High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 7, 2021
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 12:13 AM
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 5, Peters Township 4
Canon McMillan 4, Central Catholic 1
Class 2A
Meadville 4, Shaler 2
Class A
McDowell 5, Wheeling Central Catholic 3
Norwin 12, Blackhawk 5
North Catholic 3, Moon 0
Quaker Valley 4, Kiski Area 2
Class B
Wilmington 9, Central Valley 3
Burrell at Connellsville, (n)
