High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 7, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 12:13 AM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 5, Peters Township 4

Canon McMillan 4, Central Catholic 1

Class 2A

Meadville 4, Shaler 2

Class A

McDowell 5, Wheeling Central Catholic 3

Norwin 12, Blackhawk 5

North Catholic 3, Moon 0

Quaker Valley 4, Kiski Area 2

Class B

Wilmington 9, Central Valley 3

Burrell at Connellsville, (n)

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

