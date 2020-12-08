High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2020
By:
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 8, Canon-McMillan 2
Cathedral Prep 8, Butler 2
Peters Township 6, Central Catholic 1
Class AA
Franklin Regional 3, Latrobe 0
Moon 6, Shaler 3
Class A
North Catholic 8, McDowell 4
Class B
Trinity at Wilmington, (n)
To report scores, email ptrsports@tribweb.com.
