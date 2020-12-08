High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 11:28 PM

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 8, Canon-McMillan 2

Cathedral Prep 8, Butler 2

Peters Township 6, Central Catholic 1

Class AA

Franklin Regional 3, Latrobe 0

Moon 6, Shaler 3

Class A

North Catholic 8, McDowell 4

Class B

Trinity at Wilmington, (n)

To report scores, email ptrsports@tribweb.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

