High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2020

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 11:28 PM

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 8, Canon-McMillan 2

Cathedral Prep 8, Butler 2

Peters Township 6, Central Catholic 1

Class AA

Franklin Regional 3, Latrobe 0

Moon 6, Shaler 3

Class A

North Catholic 8, McDowell 4

Class B

Trinity at Wilmington, (n)

