High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2021
By:
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 11:40 PM
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m
Class 2A
Franklin Regional at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m
Butler at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m
Class A
North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m
Kiski Area at Wheeling Central Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m
Moon at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m
Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m
Wilmington at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m
Avonworth at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
