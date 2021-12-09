High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 11:40 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-0) at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (12-2) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (12-1) at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (15-0) vs. Central Valley (14-0) at Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Serra Catholic (15-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-4) vs. Redbank Valley (13-1) at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m

Butler at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m

Class A

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m

Kiski Area at Wheeling Central Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m

Moon at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m

Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m

Wilmington at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m

Avonworth at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m

