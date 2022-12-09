TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, December 9, 2022 | 12:02 AM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

McGuffey 47, Mt. Pleasant 26

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 80, Ringgold 38

Frazier 44, West Greene 37

Hopewell 50, Freedom 35

Highlands 93, Kiski Area 77

Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg, (n)

Montour 57, Upper St. Clair 56

Rochester at New Brighton, (n)

Shady Side Academy 77, Erie 46

South Fayette 51, Shaler 39

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Hillcrest Christian Academy 67, Cheswick Christian Academy 53

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic Tournament

Moon vs. Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Mike Rettger Tournament at Franklin Regional

Baldwin vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Carlynton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

Propel Andrew Street vs. Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

William Penn Tournament

Woodland Hills at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Perry Traditional Academy, 5:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Yough at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Baldwin 61, Shady Side Academy 45

Brownsville 45, Beth-Center 32

Burgettstown 47, Chartiers-Houston 24

Canon-McMillan 61, South Park 26

Derry 51, East Allegheny 36

Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 42

Freedom 41, Beaver 37

Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 17

Gateway 65, Ambridge 13

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 61, Southmoreland 19

Hampton 46, Knoch 44

Highlands 58, Kiski Area 53

Keystone Oaks 54, Brentwood 33

Laurel 64, Rochester 36

Lincoln Park 62, Burrell 26

Mars 48, Franklin Regional 45

McGuffey 54, Carlynton 20

Moon 39, Quaker Valley 34

Mt. Pleasant 49, Yough 44

Central Valley 51, New Castle 44

North Hills 54, West Allegheny 31

Norwin 50, Mt. Lebanon 23

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Allderdice 17

Penn-Trafford 57, Hempfield 46

Riverview 45, Northgate 26

Serra Catholic 53, Elizabeth Forward 45

South Fayette 77, Bethel Park 44

South Side 58, Washington 44

Sto-Rox 36, Jeannette 29

Trinity 49, Bishop Canevin 41

Valley at Leechburg, ppd.

West Mifflin 58, Connellsville 39

Friday’s schedule

She Got Game Classic

Latrobe at King’s Fork (VA), 7:20 p.m.

Shaler at Kennedy Catholic (NY), 9 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Doctor Phillips (FL), 9 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

North Hills at Winchester Thurston, 4:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 5 p.m.

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Derry, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Butler, 6 p.m.

Montour at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s result

Bishop McDevitt 41, Aliquippa 18

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s result

Steelton-Highspire 22, Union 8

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 4, Central Catholic 3 (OT)

Class 2A

Latrobe 7, Meadville 2

Class A

McDowell 5, Blackhawk 1

Shaler 4, Indiana 3

North Hills 6, Beaver 1

Greensburg Salem 14, Wheeling Catholic 0

Varsity D2

Ringgold 4, Morgantown 3

Elizabeth Forward 6, Central Valley 4

Rifle

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 797-47x, West Greene 789-39-x

Washington 780-37x, Indiana 746-16x

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Franklin Regional 92, Plum 71

North Hills 96, Hampton 79

Penn-Trafford 93, Gateway 74

Trinity 67, Chartiers Valley 46

Girls

Gateway 97, Penn-Trafford 86

Hampton 117, North Hills 72

Plum 97, Franklin Regional 84

Trinity 83, Chartiers Valley 80

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 52, North Hills 10

Class 2A

Section 3

Avonworth 56, Quaker Valley 18

Nonsection

Carrick at Norwin, (n)

Indiana at Armstrong, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

