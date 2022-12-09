High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 8, 2022
By:
Friday, December 9, 2022 | 12:02 AM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
McGuffey 47, Mt. Pleasant 26
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 80, Ringgold 38
Frazier 44, West Greene 37
Highlands 93, Kiski Area 77
Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg, (n)
Montour 57, Upper St. Clair 56
Rochester at New Brighton, (n)
Shady Side Academy 77, Erie 46
South Fayette 51, Shaler 39
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Hillcrest Christian Academy 67, Cheswick Christian Academy 53
Friday’s schedule
Central Catholic Tournament
Moon vs. Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
Mike Rettger Tournament at Franklin Regional
Baldwin vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Carlynton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Tournament
Propel Andrew Street vs. Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
William Penn Tournament
Woodland Hills at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 7:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Perry Traditional Academy, 5:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
Yough at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Baldwin 61, Shady Side Academy 45
Brownsville 45, Beth-Center 32
Burgettstown 47, Chartiers-Houston 24
Canon-McMillan 61, South Park 26
Derry 51, East Allegheny 36
Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 42
Freedom 41, Beaver 37
Freeport 42, Deer Lakes 17
Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 61, Southmoreland 19
Highlands 58, Kiski Area 53
Keystone Oaks 54, Brentwood 33
Laurel 64, Rochester 36
Lincoln Park 62, Burrell 26
Mars 48, Franklin Regional 45
Moon 39, Quaker Valley 34
Mt. Pleasant 49, Yough 44
Central Valley 51, New Castle 44
North Hills 54, West Allegheny 31
Norwin 50, Mt. Lebanon 23
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Allderdice 17
Penn-Trafford 57, Hempfield 46
Serra Catholic 53, Elizabeth Forward 45
South Fayette 77, Bethel Park 44
South Side 58, Washington 44
Trinity 49, Bishop Canevin 41
Valley at Leechburg, ppd.
West Mifflin 58, Connellsville 39
Friday’s schedule
She Got Game Classic
Latrobe at King’s Fork (VA), 7:20 p.m.
Shaler at Kennedy Catholic (NY), 9 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Doctor Phillips (FL), 9 p.m.
St. Joseph Tournament
North Hills at Winchester Thurston, 4:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 5 p.m.
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Derry, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Butler, 6 p.m.
Montour at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Ringgold at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s result
Bishop McDevitt 41, Aliquippa 18
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s result
Steelton-Highspire 22, Union 8
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 4, Central Catholic 3 (OT)
Class 2A
Class A
McDowell 5, Blackhawk 1
Shaler 4, Indiana 3
North Hills 6, Beaver 1
Greensburg Salem 14, Wheeling Catholic 0
Varsity D2
Ringgold 4, Morgantown 3
Elizabeth Forward 6, Central Valley 4
Rifle
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 797-47x, West Greene 789-39-x
Washington 780-37x, Indiana 746-16x
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Franklin Regional 92, Plum 71
North Hills 96, Hampton 79
Penn-Trafford 93, Gateway 74
Trinity 67, Chartiers Valley 46
Girls
Gateway 97, Penn-Trafford 86
Hampton 117, North Hills 72
Plum 97, Franklin Regional 84
Trinity 83, Chartiers Valley 80
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 52, North Hills 10
Class 2A
Section 3
Avonworth 56, Quaker Valley 18
Nonsection
Indiana at Armstrong, (n)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 7, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 6, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 5, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 3, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 2, 2022