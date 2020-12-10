High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 9, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 12:28 AM

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Shaler at Armstrong at Belmont Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

South Park at Blackhawk at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; North Hills at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Burrell at Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Latrobe 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Leading scorer: James Gatto (L) 631

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Leading scorers: Jordan Harmon (A) 586; Jesse Bernot (SJ) 494

Girls

Latrobe 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Leading scorer: Kaylee Zuzak (L) 427

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Leading scorers: Emily Kuntz (A) 453; Kassandra O’Hara (SJ) 384

To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

