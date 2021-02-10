High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2021

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 11:33 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 81, Butler 74

Class 5A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 92, Moon 48

Section 3

Penn Hills 71, Kiski Area 32

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Hampton 51, Indiana 31

Mars 65, Armstrong 47

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 69, Keystone Oaks 59

Section 2

Quaker Valley 72, Blackhawk 60

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 63, Southmoreland 21

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 76, East Allegheny 61

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey 53, Beth-Center 36

Class 2A

Section 2

Sto-Rox 50, Chartiers-Houston 44

Class A

Section 1

Union 76, Cornell 55

Nonconference

Propel Braddock Hills 53, West Greene 30

Carmichaels 57, Mapletown 34

South Fayette 61, Montour 57

Thomas Jefferson 39, Mt. Lebanon 35

South Allegheny 68, Springdale 43

Redbank Valley 60, Laurel 52

New Brighton 54, Riverside 35

Trinity 69, Baldwin 66

Avella 63, Burgettstown 54

Rochester 64, Mohawk 55

Cornell at Brentwood, ppd.

Rochester at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Northgate at St. Joseph, ppd.

Burrell at South Park, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 7:15 p.m.

Wilmington at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 47, Canon-McMillan 28

Bethel Park 73, Hempfield 32

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 44, Fox Chapel, 35

Plum 47, Kiski Area 30

Section 4

Franklin Regional 54, Greensburg Salem 37

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.

Nonconference

Rochester 57, Aliquippa 40

Gateway 47, Baldwin 46

McKeesport 66, Elizabeth Forward 27

Carlynton 51, Burrell 46

West Greene 71, Waynesburg 53

Frazier at Highlands, ppd.

Eden Christian at Northgate, ppd.

New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.

Latrobe at Southmoreland, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, ppd.

Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at South Side, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Nazareth Prep at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 5:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Park, ppd.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Plum at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Indiana at Blackhawk at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Trinity at The Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.; Central Valley at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Rifle

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Hempfield 800-59x, Penn-Trafford 797-49x

Swimming

WPIAL

Boys

Nonsection

Kiski Area 59, Highlands 43

Hempfield 91, Mt. Pleasant 81

Girls

Nonsection

Kiski Area 66, Highlands 47

Hempfield 96, Mt. Pleasant 87

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL Team Championships

Class AAA

At Canon-McMillan

Quarterfinals

North Allegheny 53,Thomas Jefferson 9

Semifinals

Waynesburg 51, North Allegheny 9

At Seneca Valley

Quarterfinals

Connellsville 46, Penn-Trafford 18

Seneca Valley 60, Peters Township 14

Semifinals

Seneca Valley 42, Connellsville 24

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Waynesburg (11-0) vs. Seneca Valley (20-1) at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

At Burrell

Quarterfinals

Quaker Valley 36, Mt. Pleasant 32

Semifinals

Burrell 41, Quaker Valley 27

At Burgettstown

Quarterfinals

Beth-Center 45, Montour 28

Semifinals

Burgettstown 48, Beth-Center 11

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Burrell (11-1) vs. Burgettstown (13-0) at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver 34, Hopewell 12

Ringgold 45, Elizabeth Forward 30

Bethel Park 35, West Greene 30

Baldwin at McKeesport, (n)

Carlynton at New Castle, (n)

Central Valley at West Allegheny, (n)

Hampton at Mars, (n)

Knoch at Indiana, (n)

Carlynton at Freedom, (n)

Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, (n)

Upper St. Clair at Fort Cherry, (n)

Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, ppd.

Yough at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Wednesday’s summaries

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Quaker Valley 36, Mt. Pleasant 32

106: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Joe Longhi, 1:59

113: Logan Richey (QV) p. Sean Cain, 3:18

120: Greg Shaulis (MP) wbf

126: Brady Poole (MP) d. Michael Carmody, 7-6

*132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) t.f. Nick Allan, 15-0

138: Lucas Shaulis (MP) d. Cole White, 5-1

145: Conor Johnson (MP) p. Jamir Steffey, 2:47

152: Dom Floro (QV) p. Lucas Eicher 4:16

160: Justin Richey (QV) p. Jackson Hutter 1:06

172: Conner Redinger (QV) p. Noah Gnibus, 1:15

189: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Aaron Stasko, 2:18

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf

285: Ian Fasano (MP) d. Amir McCracken, 4-0

Semifinals

Burrell 41, Quaker Valley 27

106:Jack Kazalas (QV) wbf.

113: Cooper Hornack (B) Isaac Maccaglia,:54

120: Niko Ferra (B) d. Logan Richey, 10-9

126: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Michael Carmody, 15-6

132: Nicholas Salerno (B) p. Nicholas Allan, 1:03

*138: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Jamir Steffey, 1:44

145: Aaron Edwards (B) m.d. Cole White, 14-4

152: Justin Richey (QV) d. Damian Barr, 5-4

160: AJ Corrado (B) p. Gino Angeletti,:23

172: Colby Christie (B) inj. def. Will Campbell, 4:27

189: Conner Redinger (QV) p. Cole Clark, 1:32

215: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Dylan Slahovsky, Fall 1:25

285: Amir McCracken (QV p. Philip Walsh, 4:55

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Connellsville 46, Penn-Trafford 18

106: Jacob Layton (C) p. Draven Hanford, 3:26.

113: Gavin Ellwood (PT) wbf

120: Chad Ozias (C) d. Hayden Coy, 8-6.

126: Mason Prinkey (C) p. Dominique Davis, :55.

132: Jace Ross (C) p. Brett Hampton, :34.

138: Gabriel Ruggieri (C) d. Ryan Auel, 4-1.

145: Owen Ott (PT) d. Hunter Claycomb, 10-6.

152: Jared Keslar (C) p. Lucas Paszek, 2:18.

*160: Wesley Stull (PT) d. Ethan Ansell, 5-3.

172: George Shultz (C) m.d. Ryan Bachar, 11-3.

189: Dennis Nichelson (C) p. Adam Hall, 1:53.

215: Michael Lancaster (C) p. Chris Hartman, 3:39.

285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf

Seneca Valley 60, Peters Township 14

106: Connor Smith (SV) p. Issac Meyers, 1:16.

113: Tyler Chappell (SV) p. Richard Meyers, 3:18.

120: Hunter Swedish (SV) p. Jackson Spiteri, 1:00.

126: Chris Cibrone (PT) d. Jacob Eubanks, 9-4.

132: Tyler Chappell (SV) p. Logan Shaffer, 1:44.

138: Eliot Schratz (PT) p. Teagan Leighty, 2:44.

145: Noah Schratz (PT) p. Andrew Maser, :44.

152: Alehandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Aaron Slizik, :38.

*160: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Jiovanni DeChicchis, 2.50.

172: Manuel Santos (SV) p. Caleb Bebout, 1:28.

189: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Phillip Nave, 1:23.

215: Tyler Yurich (SV) p. Max Balistreri, 2:37

285: Senneca Haney (SV) p. Rob Williams, 2:37.

Semifinals

Seneca Valley 42, Connellsville 24

106: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Jacob Layton, 5-0.

113: Connor Smith (SV) wbf

120: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Chas Ozias, 3-2.

126: Mason Prinkey (C) t.f. Jacob Eubanks, 17-1 (4:12).

132: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Jace Ross, 3:12.

138: Zach Bigam (C) p. Evan Vetter, 1:27.

145: Hunter Claycomb (C) d. Wayne Pirt, 15-9.

152: Jared Kesler (C) p. Andrew Maser, :51.

160: Ethan Ansell (C) m.d. Marshall Adamson, 15-1.

*172: Manuel Santos (SV) p. George Shultz, 5:05.

189: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Dennis Nichelson, 3:23.

215: T.J. Border (SV) p. Cameron Mickulicz, :57.

285: Sennaca Harney (SV) wbf

*-Match started

Thursday’s schedule

Nonconference

Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Moon, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

