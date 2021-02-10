High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2021
By:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 11:33 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 81, Butler 74
Class 5A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 92, Moon 48
Section 3
Penn Hills 71, Kiski Area 32
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Hampton 51, Indiana 31
Mars 65, Armstrong 47
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 69, Keystone Oaks 59
Section 2
Quaker Valley 72, Blackhawk 60
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 63, Southmoreland 21
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 76, East Allegheny 61
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Section 4
McGuffey 53, Beth-Center 36
Class 2A
Section 2
Sto-Rox 50, Chartiers-Houston 44
Class A
Section 1
Union 76, Cornell 55
Nonconference
Propel Braddock Hills 53, West Greene 30
Carmichaels 57, Mapletown 34
South Fayette 61, Montour 57
Thomas Jefferson 39, Mt. Lebanon 35
South Allegheny 68, Springdale 43
Redbank Valley 60, Laurel 52
New Brighton 54, Riverside 35
Trinity 69, Baldwin 66
Avella 63, Burgettstown 54
Rochester 64, Mohawk 55
Cornell at Brentwood, ppd.
Rochester at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Northgate at St. Joseph, ppd.
Burrell at South Park, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 7:15 p.m.
Wilmington at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 47, Canon-McMillan 28
Bethel Park 73, Hempfield 32
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong 44, Fox Chapel, 35
Plum 47, Kiski Area 30
Section 4
Franklin Regional 54, Greensburg Salem 37
Class 3A
Section 2
South Park at Charleroi, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.
Nonconference
Rochester 57, Aliquippa 40
Gateway 47, Baldwin 46
McKeesport 66, Elizabeth Forward 27
Carlynton 51, Burrell 46
West Greene 71, Waynesburg 53
Frazier at Highlands, ppd.
Eden Christian at Northgate, ppd.
New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.
Latrobe at Southmoreland, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, ppd.
Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 2
Bentworth at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at South Side, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Nazareth Prep at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 5:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Park, ppd.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Plum at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Indiana at Blackhawk at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Trinity at The Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.; Central Valley at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Rifle
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Hempfield 800-59x, Penn-Trafford 797-49x
Swimming
WPIAL
Boys
Nonsection
Kiski Area 59, Highlands 43
Hempfield 91, Mt. Pleasant 81
Girls
Nonsection
Kiski Area 66, Highlands 47
Hempfield 96, Mt. Pleasant 87
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL Team Championships
Class AAA
At Canon-McMillan
Quarterfinals
North Allegheny 53,Thomas Jefferson 9
Semifinals
Waynesburg 51, North Allegheny 9
At Seneca Valley
Quarterfinals
Connellsville 46, Penn-Trafford 18
Seneca Valley 60, Peters Township 14
Semifinals
Seneca Valley 42, Connellsville 24
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Waynesburg (11-0) vs. Seneca Valley (20-1) at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
At Burrell
Quarterfinals
Quaker Valley 36, Mt. Pleasant 32
Semifinals
Burrell 41, Quaker Valley 27
At Burgettstown
Quarterfinals
Beth-Center 45, Montour 28
Semifinals
Burgettstown 48, Beth-Center 11
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Burrell (11-1) vs. Burgettstown (13-0) at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver 34, Hopewell 12
Ringgold 45, Elizabeth Forward 30
Bethel Park 35, West Greene 30
Baldwin at McKeesport, (n)
Carlynton at New Castle, (n)
Central Valley at West Allegheny, (n)
Hampton at Mars, (n)
Knoch at Indiana, (n)
Carlynton at Freedom, (n)
Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, (n)
Upper St. Clair at Fort Cherry, (n)
Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, ppd.
Yough at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Wednesday’s summaries
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Quaker Valley 36, Mt. Pleasant 32
106: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Joe Longhi, 1:59
113: Logan Richey (QV) p. Sean Cain, 3:18
120: Greg Shaulis (MP) wbf
126: Brady Poole (MP) d. Michael Carmody, 7-6
*132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) t.f. Nick Allan, 15-0
138: Lucas Shaulis (MP) d. Cole White, 5-1
145: Conor Johnson (MP) p. Jamir Steffey, 2:47
152: Dom Floro (QV) p. Lucas Eicher 4:16
160: Justin Richey (QV) p. Jackson Hutter 1:06
172: Conner Redinger (QV) p. Noah Gnibus, 1:15
189: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Aaron Stasko, 2:18
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf
285: Ian Fasano (MP) d. Amir McCracken, 4-0
Semifinals
Burrell 41, Quaker Valley 27
106:Jack Kazalas (QV) wbf.
113: Cooper Hornack (B) Isaac Maccaglia,:54
120: Niko Ferra (B) d. Logan Richey, 10-9
126: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Michael Carmody, 15-6
132: Nicholas Salerno (B) p. Nicholas Allan, 1:03
*138: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Jamir Steffey, 1:44
145: Aaron Edwards (B) m.d. Cole White, 14-4
152: Justin Richey (QV) d. Damian Barr, 5-4
160: AJ Corrado (B) p. Gino Angeletti,:23
172: Colby Christie (B) inj. def. Will Campbell, 4:27
189: Conner Redinger (QV) p. Cole Clark, 1:32
215: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Dylan Slahovsky, Fall 1:25
285: Amir McCracken (QV p. Philip Walsh, 4:55
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Connellsville 46, Penn-Trafford 18
106: Jacob Layton (C) p. Draven Hanford, 3:26.
113: Gavin Ellwood (PT) wbf
120: Chad Ozias (C) d. Hayden Coy, 8-6.
126: Mason Prinkey (C) p. Dominique Davis, :55.
132: Jace Ross (C) p. Brett Hampton, :34.
138: Gabriel Ruggieri (C) d. Ryan Auel, 4-1.
145: Owen Ott (PT) d. Hunter Claycomb, 10-6.
152: Jared Keslar (C) p. Lucas Paszek, 2:18.
*160: Wesley Stull (PT) d. Ethan Ansell, 5-3.
172: George Shultz (C) m.d. Ryan Bachar, 11-3.
189: Dennis Nichelson (C) p. Adam Hall, 1:53.
215: Michael Lancaster (C) p. Chris Hartman, 3:39.
285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf
Seneca Valley 60, Peters Township 14
106: Connor Smith (SV) p. Issac Meyers, 1:16.
113: Tyler Chappell (SV) p. Richard Meyers, 3:18.
120: Hunter Swedish (SV) p. Jackson Spiteri, 1:00.
126: Chris Cibrone (PT) d. Jacob Eubanks, 9-4.
132: Tyler Chappell (SV) p. Logan Shaffer, 1:44.
138: Eliot Schratz (PT) p. Teagan Leighty, 2:44.
145: Noah Schratz (PT) p. Andrew Maser, :44.
152: Alehandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Aaron Slizik, :38.
*160: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Jiovanni DeChicchis, 2.50.
172: Manuel Santos (SV) p. Caleb Bebout, 1:28.
189: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Phillip Nave, 1:23.
215: Tyler Yurich (SV) p. Max Balistreri, 2:37
285: Senneca Haney (SV) p. Rob Williams, 2:37.
Semifinals
Seneca Valley 42, Connellsville 24
106: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Jacob Layton, 5-0.
113: Connor Smith (SV) wbf
120: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Chas Ozias, 3-2.
126: Mason Prinkey (C) t.f. Jacob Eubanks, 17-1 (4:12).
132: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Jace Ross, 3:12.
138: Zach Bigam (C) p. Evan Vetter, 1:27.
145: Hunter Claycomb (C) d. Wayne Pirt, 15-9.
152: Jared Kesler (C) p. Andrew Maser, :51.
160: Ethan Ansell (C) m.d. Marshall Adamson, 15-1.
*172: Manuel Santos (SV) p. George Shultz, 5:05.
189: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Dennis Nichelson, 3:23.
215: T.J. Border (SV) p. Cameron Mickulicz, :57.
285: Sennaca Harney (SV) wbf
*-Match started
Thursday’s schedule
Nonconference
Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Moon, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
