High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022 | 12:42 AM

High schools

Basketball

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

Highlands 74, Indiana 34

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour 73, Ambridge 45

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 57, Western Beaver 51

Nonsection

Erie McDowell 69, Butler 67

Derry 69, Homer-Center 39

McGuffey 52, Frazier 22

Steel Valley at South Fayette, ppd.

City League

Allderdice 71, Brashear 30

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 37, Norwin 30

Butler 45, Seneca Valley 39

Pine-Richland 60, Shaler 51

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 58, Mt. Lebanon 53

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 50, West Allegheny 28

Oakland Catholic 50, Lincoln Park 28

Chartiers Valley 54, South Fayette 49

Section 2

Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.

Hampton 63, Mars 54

Section 3

Connellsville 62, Laurel Highlands 36

Albert Gallatin 59, Uniontown 32

Section 4

Latrobe 56, Greensburg Salem 39

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 51, Deer Lakes 38

Knoch 52, Freeport 49

Burrell 59, Valley 30

Section 2

Beaver 42, Central Valley 28

Blackhawk 67, New Castle 21

Montour 65, Hopewell 41

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 47

Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 18

Southmoreland 47, Yough 46

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 54, Beaver Falls 49

Mohawk 39, Laurel 23

Ellwood City 49, Riverside 18

Section 2

Charleroi 63, Bentworth 19

McGuffey 37, Washington 31

Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 34

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 41, Brentwood 37

Avonworth 30, Shady Side Academy 10

South Allegheny 49, East Allegheny 22

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 58, Sewickley Academy 18

Neshannock 72, Shenango 25

South Side 46, New Brighton 23

Section 2

Carmichaels 63, Beth-Center 24

California 62, Frazier 33

Serra Catholic 52, Seton LaSalle 44

Section 3

Burgettstown 48, Northgate 7

Fort Cherry 37, Sto-Rox 35

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Jeannette 20

Apollo-Ridge 55, Springdale 25

Winchester Thurston 56, Ellis School 25

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 2, Cornell 0 (forfeit)

Rochester 44, Union 31

Section 2

West Greene 83, Avella 54

Monessen 75, Geibel 17

Section 3

Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy 36

St. Joseph 57, Leechburg 30

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Freedom at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Baldwin 7, Canon-McMillan 0

Pine-Richland 7, Upper Saint Clair 1

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, (n)

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 6, Indiana 3

Latrobe 4, Shaler 2

Class A

Norwin 3, Freeport 2 (OT)

Wheeling Catholic 3, Wheeling Park 2

Quaker Valley 6, Blackhawk 2

Class B

Burrell 6, Elizabeth Forward 4

Ringgold at Bishop Canevin, (n)

Swimming

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Hempfield 97, Kiski Area 78

Girls

Hempfield 94, Kiski Area 82

Class 2A

Section 2

Boys

Blackhawk 90, Cornell 4

Girls

Blackhawk 80, Cornell 52

Wrestling

Nonsection

Indiana 39, Knoch 24

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s results

At Giant Center

Latrobe 28, Council Rock South 23

Central Dauphin 34, General McLane 24

Connellsville 67, La Salle College 6

Bethlehem Catholic 51, Canon-McMillan 12

Waynesburg 45, Dallastown 21

Mifflin County 31, Quakertown 27

Nazareth 53, Abington Heights 14

Williamsport 34, Gettysburg 33

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Latrobe (14-1) vs. Central Dauphin (16-2), 2 p.m.

Connellsville (19-2) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (14-0), 2 p.m.

Waynesburg (17-0) vs. Mifflin County (12-0), 2 p.m.

Nazareth (16-2) vs. Williamsport (12-1), 2 p.m.

First-round consolations

Council Rock South (11-2) vs. General McLane (9-10), 10 a.m.

La Salle College (9-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-6), 10 a.m.

Dallastown (19-4) vs. Quakertown (15-2), 10 a.m.

Abington Heights (13-2) vs. Gettysburg (21-1),10 a.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s results

At Giant Center

Benton 36, Faith Christian Academy 30

Brookville 31, Burgettstown 30

Notre Dame-Green Pond 57, Corry 6

Bishop McDevitt 34, Burrell 27

Saucon Valley 45, Quaker Valley 30

Boiling Springs 34, Forest Hills 22

Chestnut Ridge 35, Lackawanna Trail 21

West Perry 42, Hickory 23

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Benton (19-1) vs. Brookville (20-2), noon

Notre Dame-Green Pond (12-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (12-0), noon

Saucon Valley (21-2) vs. Boiling Springs (18-2), noon

Chestnut Ridge (17-0) vs. West Perry (20-5), noon

First-round consolations

Faith Christian (14-1) vs. Burgettstown (15-2), 8 a.m.

Corry (14-4) vs. Burrell (11-6), 8 a.m.

Quaker Valley (17-4) vs. Forest Hills (14-4), 8 a.m.

Lackawanna Trail (10-1) vs. Hickory (12-3), 8 a.m.

