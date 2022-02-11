High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022 | 12:42 AM
High schools
Basketball
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
Highlands 74, Indiana 34
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour 73, Ambridge 45
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 57, Western Beaver 51
Nonsection
Erie McDowell 69, Butler 67
Derry 69, Homer-Center 39
McGuffey 52, Frazier 22
Steel Valley at South Fayette, ppd.
City League
Allderdice 71, Brashear 30
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 37, Norwin 30
Butler 45, Seneca Valley 39
Pine-Richland 60, Shaler 51
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 58, Mt. Lebanon 53
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 50, West Allegheny 28
Oakland Catholic 50, Lincoln Park 28
Chartiers Valley 54, South Fayette 49
Section 2
Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.
Hampton 63, Mars 54
Section 3
Connellsville 62, Laurel Highlands 36
Albert Gallatin 59, Uniontown 32
Section 4
Latrobe 56, Greensburg Salem 39
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 51, Deer Lakes 38
Knoch 52, Freeport 49
Burrell 59, Valley 30
Section 2
Beaver 42, Central Valley 28
Blackhawk 67, New Castle 21
Montour 65, Hopewell 41
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 47
Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 18
Southmoreland 47, Yough 46
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom 54, Beaver Falls 49
Mohawk 39, Laurel 23
Ellwood City 49, Riverside 18
Section 2
Charleroi 63, Bentworth 19
McGuffey 37, Washington 31
Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 34
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 41, Brentwood 37
Avonworth 30, Shady Side Academy 10
South Allegheny 49, East Allegheny 22
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 58, Sewickley Academy 18
Neshannock 72, Shenango 25
South Side 46, New Brighton 23
Section 2
Carmichaels 63, Beth-Center 24
California 62, Frazier 33
Serra Catholic 52, Seton LaSalle 44
Section 3
Burgettstown 48, Northgate 7
Fort Cherry 37, Sto-Rox 35
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 70, Jeannette 20
Apollo-Ridge 55, Springdale 25
Winchester Thurston 56, Ellis School 25
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 2, Cornell 0 (forfeit)
Rochester 44, Union 31
Section 2
West Greene 83, Avella 54
Monessen 75, Geibel 17
Section 3
Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy 36
St. Joseph 57, Leechburg 30
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Freedom at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Baldwin 7, Canon-McMillan 0
Pine-Richland 7, Upper Saint Clair 1
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, (n)
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson 6, Indiana 3
Latrobe 4, Shaler 2
Class A
Norwin 3, Freeport 2 (OT)
Wheeling Catholic 3, Wheeling Park 2
Quaker Valley 6, Blackhawk 2
Class B
Burrell 6, Elizabeth Forward 4
Ringgold at Bishop Canevin, (n)
Swimming
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Hempfield 97, Kiski Area 78
Girls
Hempfield 94, Kiski Area 82
Class 2A
Section 2
Boys
Blackhawk 90, Cornell 4
Girls
Blackhawk 80, Cornell 52
Wrestling
Nonsection
Indiana 39, Knoch 24
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s results
At Giant Center
Latrobe 28, Council Rock South 23
Central Dauphin 34, General McLane 24
Connellsville 67, La Salle College 6
Bethlehem Catholic 51, Canon-McMillan 12
Waynesburg 45, Dallastown 21
Mifflin County 31, Quakertown 27
Nazareth 53, Abington Heights 14
Williamsport 34, Gettysburg 33
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Latrobe (14-1) vs. Central Dauphin (16-2), 2 p.m.
Connellsville (19-2) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (14-0), 2 p.m.
Waynesburg (17-0) vs. Mifflin County (12-0), 2 p.m.
Nazareth (16-2) vs. Williamsport (12-1), 2 p.m.
First-round consolations
Council Rock South (11-2) vs. General McLane (9-10), 10 a.m.
La Salle College (9-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-6), 10 a.m.
Dallastown (19-4) vs. Quakertown (15-2), 10 a.m.
Abington Heights (13-2) vs. Gettysburg (21-1),10 a.m.
Class 2A
First round
Thursday’s results
At Giant Center
Benton 36, Faith Christian Academy 30
Brookville 31, Burgettstown 30
Notre Dame-Green Pond 57, Corry 6
Bishop McDevitt 34, Burrell 27
Saucon Valley 45, Quaker Valley 30
Boiling Springs 34, Forest Hills 22
Chestnut Ridge 35, Lackawanna Trail 21
West Perry 42, Hickory 23
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Benton (19-1) vs. Brookville (20-2), noon
Notre Dame-Green Pond (12-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (12-0), noon
Saucon Valley (21-2) vs. Boiling Springs (18-2), noon
Chestnut Ridge (17-0) vs. West Perry (20-5), noon
First-round consolations
Faith Christian (14-1) vs. Burgettstown (15-2), 8 a.m.
Corry (14-4) vs. Burrell (11-6), 8 a.m.
Quaker Valley (17-4) vs. Forest Hills (14-4), 8 a.m.
Lackawanna Trail (10-1) vs. Hickory (12-3), 8 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
