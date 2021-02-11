High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 11, 2021
Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 11:42 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 70, Derry 49
Section 2
Blackhawk 52, Beaver 49
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 67, Ligonier Valley 57
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry 64, Northgate 29
Nonconference
Perry 34, Nazareth Prep 32
Imani Christian 68, Westinghouse 37
Hempfield 84, McKeesport 74
Cheswick Christian Academy 61, Plants and Pillars 43
Neshannock 50, Wilmington 17
Kiski Area 59, Valley 35
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Riverside, ppd.
Section 2
Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at California, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Nonconference
South Park at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 61, North Hills 12
Butler 49, Seneca Valley 41
Norwin 40, Penn-Trafford 29
Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 57, South Fayette 36
Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Mars 55, Kiski Area 31
Indiana 66, Armstrong 60 (OT)
Section 3
Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 30
Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 16
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, ppd.
Section 4
Latrobe 58, Greensburg Salem 28
Woodland Hills 45, Penn Hills 34
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, ppd.
Knoch at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 27
Blackhawk 72, New Castle 38
Montour 48, Hopewell 25
Beaver 60, Central Valley 21
Section 3
Southmoreland 46, Yough 12
Mt. Pleasant 65, Ligonier Valley 30
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom 60, Beaver Falls 52
Ellwood City at Riverside, ppd.
Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 2
Washington 61, McGuffey 46
Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.
Bentworth at Charleroi, ppd.
Section 3
Brentwood 33, Keystone Oaks 30
Avonworth 33, Shady Side Academy 18
East Allegheny 43, South Allegheny 38
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 29, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21
South Side 71, New Brighton 33
Neshannock 48, Shenango 33
Section 2
Serra Catholic 54, Seton LaSalle 37
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
California at Frazier, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton 46, Chartiers-Houston 37
Sto-Rox 55, Fort Cherry 42
Burgettstown at Northgate, ppd.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Jeannette 15
Apollo-Ridge 62, Springdale 31
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 57, Union 34
Bishop Canevin 48, Cornell 15
Section 2
Monessen 80, Geibel 8
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton 70, Propel Andrew Street 11
Aquinas Academy 39, Riverview 10
St. Joseph 58, Leechburg 16
Nonconference
North Catholic 61, Mt. Lebanon 43
Oakland Catholic 59, Pine-Richland 44
South Park 52, Lincoln Park 47
Nazareth Prep at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
West Mifflin at South Park, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Plum at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Frazier at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Nonconference
North Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.
Bowling
Thursday’s results
Boys
Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0
Girls
Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Peters Township 2, North Allegheny 1
Cathedral Prep 5, Bethel Park 4
Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, (n)
Class AA
Hempfield 6, South Fayette 5 (OT)
Class A
Indiana 7, Blackhawk 2
Sewickley Academy at South Park, (n)
Greensburg Salem 4, Westmont Hilltop 3 (OT)
Class B
Connellsville 8, Trinity 0
Avonworth 6, Central Valley 5 (OT)
Swimming
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Boys
Class AAA
Section 3
Plum 65, Penn Hills 38
Class AA
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 74, Highlands 40
Section 5
Belle Vernon 45, Steel Valley 26
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 91, Greensburg Salem 47
Girls
Class AAA
Section 3
Plum 80, Penn Hills 75
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 103, Cornell 29
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 88, Highlands 41
Section 5
Belle Vernon 63, Steel Valley 57
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 86, Greensburg Salem 74
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Nonconference
Highlands 40, Moon 30
North Hills 50, Gateway 3
Ringgold 45, Belle Vernon 24
Pine-Richland 41, Mt. Lebanon 27
Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, (n)
Baldwin at Peters Township, (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Pine-Richland, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL Team Tournament
Class AAA
Championship
Waynesburg (11-0) vs. Seneca Valley (20-1) at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Burrell (11-1) vs. Burgettstown (13-0) at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
