High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 11, 2021

By:

Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 11:42 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 70, Derry 49

Section 2

Blackhawk 52, Beaver 49

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 67, Ligonier Valley 57

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry 64, Northgate 29

Nonconference

Perry 34, Nazareth Prep 32

Imani Christian 68, Westinghouse 37

Hempfield 84, McKeesport 74

Cheswick Christian Academy 61, Plants and Pillars 43

Neshannock 50, Wilmington 17

Kiski Area 59, Valley 35

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Riverside, ppd.

Section 2

Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Nonconference

South Park at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 61, North Hills 12

Butler 49, Seneca Valley 41

Norwin 40, Penn-Trafford 29

Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 57, South Fayette 36

Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Mars 55, Kiski Area 31

Indiana 66, Armstrong 60 (OT)

Section 3

Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 30

Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 16

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 4

Latrobe 58, Greensburg Salem 28

Woodland Hills 45, Penn Hills 34

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, ppd.

Knoch at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 27

Blackhawk 72, New Castle 38

Montour 48, Hopewell 25

Beaver 60, Central Valley 21

Section 3

Southmoreland 46, Yough 12

Mt. Pleasant 65, Ligonier Valley 30

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom 60, Beaver Falls 52

Ellwood City at Riverside, ppd.

Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Washington 61, McGuffey 46

Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.

Bentworth at Charleroi, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood 33, Keystone Oaks 30

Avonworth 33, Shady Side Academy 18

East Allegheny 43, South Allegheny 38

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 29, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21

South Side 71, New Brighton 33

Neshannock 48, Shenango 33

Section 2

Serra Catholic 54, Seton LaSalle 37

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

California at Frazier, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 46, Chartiers-Houston 37

Sto-Rox 55, Fort Cherry 42

Burgettstown at Northgate, ppd.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Jeannette 15

Apollo-Ridge 62, Springdale 31

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 57, Union 34

Bishop Canevin 48, Cornell 15

Section 2

Monessen 80, Geibel 8

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton 70, Propel Andrew Street 11

Aquinas Academy 39, Riverview 10

St. Joseph 58, Leechburg 16

Nonconference

North Catholic 61, Mt. Lebanon 43

Oakland Catholic 59, Pine-Richland 44

South Park 52, Lincoln Park 47

Nazareth Prep at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

West Mifflin at South Park, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Plum at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Nonconference

North Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.

Bowling

Thursday’s results

Boys

Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0

Girls

Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Peters Township 2, North Allegheny 1

Cathedral Prep 5, Bethel Park 4

Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Class AA

Hempfield 6, South Fayette 5 (OT)

Class A

Indiana 7, Blackhawk 2

Sewickley Academy at South Park, (n)

Greensburg Salem 4, Westmont Hilltop 3 (OT)

Class B

Connellsville 8, Trinity 0

Avonworth 6, Central Valley 5 (OT)

Swimming

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Boys

Class AAA

Section 3

Plum 65, Penn Hills 38

Class AA

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 74, Highlands 40

Section 5

Belle Vernon 45, Steel Valley 26

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 91, Greensburg Salem 47

Girls

Class AAA

Section 3

Plum 80, Penn Hills 75

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 103, Cornell 29

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 88, Highlands 41

Section 5

Belle Vernon 63, Steel Valley 57

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 86, Greensburg Salem 74

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Nonconference

Highlands 40, Moon 30

North Hills 50, Gateway 3

Ringgold 45, Belle Vernon 24

Pine-Richland 41, Mt. Lebanon 27

Ligonier Valley at Meyersdale, (n)

Baldwin at Peters Township, (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Pine-Richland, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL Team Tournament

Class AAA

Championship

Waynesburg (11-0) vs. Seneca Valley (20-1) at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Burrell (11-1) vs. Burgettstown (13-0) at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.