High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 12, 2021
Friday, February 12, 2021 | 11:28 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 60, North Allegheny 41
Pine-Richland 79, Seneca Valley 59
Section 2
Peters Township 51, Canon-McMillan 45
Upper St. Clair 68, Bethel Park 58
Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Section 3
Hempfield 82, Greensburg Salem 38
Penn-Trafford 53, Norwin 50
Fox Chapel 64, Central Catholic 52
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 32
Laurel Highlands 70, Connellsville 46
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 77, New Castle 59
South Fayette 66, Trinity 50
Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.
Section 3
Gateway 61, Franklin Regional 28
Latrobe 83, Kiski Area 49
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Armstrong 52, Indiana 29
Mars 69, Hampton 53
Highlands 53, Plum 50
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 61, Keystone Oaks 42
Knoch 71, Freeport 55
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Quaker Valley 91, Ambridge 72
Montour 66, Hopewell 41
Lincoln Park 75, Blackhawk 56
Central Valley 55, Beaver 50
Section 3
Yough 64, Southmoreland 30
Mt. Pleasant 54, Uniontown 48
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 62, Riverside 28
Mohawk at Neshannock, ppd.
Laurel at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 2
New Brighton 71, Freedom 47
Avonworth 59, Seton LaSalle 46
Section 3
South Allegheny 63, East Allegheny 25
Apollo-Ridge 67, Ligonier Valley 49
Shady Side Academy 63, Valley 34
Section 4
Washington 62, McGuffey 36
Brownsville 65, Waynesburg 52
Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45, Sewickley Academy 29
Springdale 48, Riverview 30
Shenango at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 36
Sto-Rox 56, Fort Cherry 45
Northgate 55, Burgettstown 53
Section 3
Jeannette 55, Clairton 43
Propel Braddock Hills 81, Winchester Thurston 72
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Frazier 64, Bentworth 31
Carmichaels 81, Jefferson-Morgan 68
Monessen at Frazier, ppd.
Bentworth at California, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 24
Union 62, Western Beaver 42
Section 2
Geibel 71, Mapletown 36
Avella 59, West Greene 49
Bishop Canevin 85, Propel Montour 38
Section 3
Eden Christian 73, Aquinas Academy 54
Leechburg 83, St. Joseph 69
City League
Allderdice 78, Westinghouse 54
Carrick 64, Brashear 41
Obama Academy 48, Perry Traditional Academy 27
Nonconference
South Park 50, Brentwood 39
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Plum at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Shaler, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 4
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 2 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, 1 p.m.
Nonconference
Knoch at Hampton, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph at Northgate, 12 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 2:30 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Norwin at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
OLSH at Highlands, 5:30 p.m.
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Central Catholic, ppd.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 33
Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 46, West Allegheny 33
Section 2
Fox Chapel 60, Plum 52
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 66, Uniontown 34
Section 4
Gateway 46, Franklin Regional 29
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 53, Derry 43
Valley at Burrell, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
Waynesburg 67, Brownsville 55
Class 2A
Section 2
Carmichaels 36, Frazier 20
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 80, Avella 35
City League
Brashear 62, Carrick 0
Obama Academy 69, Perry Traditional Academy 12
Nonconference
North Allegheny 61, Chartiers Valley 59
Upper St. Clair 61, Hempfield 25
Winchester Thurston 78, St. Joseph 25
Cornell 41, Bentworth 28
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at Shaler, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum at Armstrong, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 1:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 12 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Trinity, 12 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Montour, 12 p.m.
New Castle at Farrell, 12:30 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 1 p.m.
Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.
Highlands at Lincoln Park, 1:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Shenango, 1:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Greenville, 2:30 p.m.
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
North Catholic at OLSH, 4 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Swimming
WPIAL
Boys
Belle Vernon 59, East Allegheny 48
Central Catholic 94, Baldwin 75
Girls
Oakland Catholic 110, Baldwin 66
East Allegheny 73, Belle Vernon 65
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Nonconference
Hampton 38, Moon 27
Mars 34, Mt. Lebanon 30
North Hills 48, Central Catholic 25
Southmoreland 33, Plum 32
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL Team Tournament
Class AAA
Championship
Waynesburg (11-0) vs. Seneca Valley (20-1) at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Burrell (11-1) vs. Burgettstown (13-0) at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
