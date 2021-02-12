High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 12, 2021

By:

Friday, February 12, 2021 | 11:28 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 60, North Allegheny 41

Pine-Richland 79, Seneca Valley 59

Section 2

Peters Township 51, Canon-McMillan 45

Upper St. Clair 68, Bethel Park 58

Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Section 3

Hempfield 82, Greensburg Salem 38

Penn-Trafford 53, Norwin 50

Fox Chapel 64, Central Catholic 52

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 32

Laurel Highlands 70, Connellsville 46

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 77, New Castle 59

South Fayette 66, Trinity 50

Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.

Section 3

Gateway 61, Franklin Regional 28

Latrobe 83, Kiski Area 49

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Armstrong 52, Indiana 29

Mars 69, Hampton 53

Highlands 53, Plum 50

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 61, Keystone Oaks 42

Knoch 71, Freeport 55

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Quaker Valley 91, Ambridge 72

Montour 66, Hopewell 41

Lincoln Park 75, Blackhawk 56

Central Valley 55, Beaver 50

Section 3

Yough 64, Southmoreland 30

Mt. Pleasant 54, Uniontown 48

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 62, Riverside 28

Mohawk at Neshannock, ppd.

Laurel at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 2

New Brighton 71, Freedom 47

Avonworth 59, Seton LaSalle 46

Section 3

South Allegheny 63, East Allegheny 25

Apollo-Ridge 67, Ligonier Valley 49

Shady Side Academy 63, Valley 34

Section 4

Washington 62, McGuffey 36

Brownsville 65, Waynesburg 52

Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45, Sewickley Academy 29

Springdale 48, Riverview 30

Shenango at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 36

Sto-Rox 56, Fort Cherry 45

Northgate 55, Burgettstown 53

Section 3

Jeannette 55, Clairton 43

Propel Braddock Hills 81, Winchester Thurston 72

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Frazier 64, Bentworth 31

Carmichaels 81, Jefferson-Morgan 68

Monessen at Frazier, ppd.

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 24

Union 62, Western Beaver 42

Section 2

Geibel 71, Mapletown 36

Avella 59, West Greene 49

Bishop Canevin 85, Propel Montour 38

Section 3

Eden Christian 73, Aquinas Academy 54

Leechburg 83, St. Joseph 69

City League

Allderdice 78, Westinghouse 54

Carrick 64, Brashear 41

Obama Academy 48, Perry Traditional Academy 27

Nonconference

South Park 50, Brentwood 39

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Plum at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Shaler, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 2 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, 1 p.m.

Nonconference

Knoch at Hampton, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Northgate, 12 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 2:30 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

OLSH at Highlands, 5:30 p.m.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Central Catholic, ppd.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 33

Baldwin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 46, West Allegheny 33

Section 2

Fox Chapel 60, Plum 52

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 66, Uniontown 34

Section 4

Gateway 46, Franklin Regional 29

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 53, Derry 43

Valley at Burrell, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Waynesburg 67, Brownsville 55

Class 2A

Section 2

Carmichaels 36, Frazier 20

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 80, Avella 35

City League

Brashear 62, Carrick 0

Obama Academy 69, Perry Traditional Academy 12

Nonconference

North Allegheny 61, Chartiers Valley 59

Upper St. Clair 61, Hempfield 25

Winchester Thurston 78, St. Joseph 25

Cornell 41, Bentworth 28

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at Shaler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum at Armstrong, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 12 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Trinity, 12 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Montour, 12 p.m.

New Castle at Farrell, 12:30 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 1 p.m.

Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.

Highlands at Lincoln Park, 1:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Shenango, 1:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Greenville, 2:30 p.m.

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

North Catholic at OLSH, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Swimming

WPIAL

Boys

Belle Vernon 59, East Allegheny 48

Central Catholic 94, Baldwin 75

Girls

Oakland Catholic 110, Baldwin 66

East Allegheny 73, Belle Vernon 65

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Nonconference

Hampton 38, Moon 27

Mars 34, Mt. Lebanon 30

North Hills 48, Central Catholic 25

Southmoreland 33, Plum 32

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL Team Tournament

Class AAA

Championship

Waynesburg (11-0) vs. Seneca Valley (20-1) at Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Burrell (11-1) vs. Burgettstown (13-0) at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.