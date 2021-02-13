High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 13, 2021

By:

Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 9:54 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 69, North Hills 68

Class 5A

Section 4

Plum 48, Armstrong 44

Indiana at Shaler, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley 60, Beaver 37

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey 51, Waynesburg 38

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg 78, Neighborhood Academy 41

Nonsection

Hampton 55, Knoch 46

Laurel 72, Greenville 67

Mt. Lebanon 48, Central Catholic 35

St. Joseph 68, Northgate 52

Seneca Valley 72, North Catholic 68

Seton LaSalle 52, Jeannette 50

South Allegheny 48, Thomas Jefferson 36

North Allegheny 63, Norwin 49

Mt. Pleasant 57, Derry 33

OLSH 73, Highlands 51

Upper St. Clair 65, Allderdice 63

Bishop Canevin 81, Avella 41

Latrobe at Central Catholic, ppd.

Monessen at Washington ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at Shaler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 52, Mars 41

Plum 36, Armstrong 33

Section 4

Woodland Hills 41, Greensburg Salem 29

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 60, New Castle 23

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 4

Springdale 42, Jeannette 30

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 56, Bishop Canevin 42

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 63, Waynesburg 42

Bethel Park 62, McKeesport 46

Serra Catholic 53, Belle Vernon 47

Trinity 72, Oakland Catholic 47

Washington 35, Monessen 29

Burrell 56, Apollo-Ridge 51

Peters Township 48, Sewickley Academy 32

Montour 58, Aquinas Academy 25

Lincoln Park 42, Highlands 39

North Catholic 64, OLSH 48

North Allegheny 57, Baldwin 40

Shenango 41, Portersville Christian 32

Central Valley 57, Beaver Falls 34

Rochester 68, Freedom 55

Indiana 63, Redbank Valley 47

Aliquippa 54, Sto-Rox 40

Hempfield 69, Uniontown 42

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Neshannock at Greenville, ppd.

New Castle at Farrell, ppd.

Bowling

Saturday’s results

Boys

Latrobe 7, Yough 0

Girls

Latrobe 7, Yough 0

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL Team Tournament

Class AAA

Championship

At Canon-McMillan

Waynesburg 67, Seneca Valley 3

106: Ky Szewczyk (W) wbf

113: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Joe Simon, 8-3

120: Mac Church (W) wbf

126: Zander Phatorus (W) p. Jacob Eubanks, 0:46

132: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Evan Vetter, 6-2

138: Cole Homet (W) t.f. Wayne Pirt, 19-3, 3:15

*145: Wyatt Henson (W) p. Teagan Leighty, 0:51

152: Rocco Welsh (W) p. Andrew Maser, 0:56

160: Nate Stephenson (W) t.f. Marshall Adamson, 16-0, 5:11

172: Darnell Johnson (W) p. Manuel Santos, 3:22

189: Eli Makel (W) p. Aiden Hayes, 2:33

215: Noah Tustine (W) injury default Liam Volk-Klos

285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Sennaca Harney, 3:07

Records: Waynesburg 13-0; Seneca Valley 21-1

(*) match started at 145

Class AA

Championship

At Canon-McMillan

Burrell 38, Burgettstown 18

106: Cooper Hornack (Burr) d. Parker Sentipal, 6-0

113: Dylan Slovick (Burg) wbf

120: Nicholas Ferra (Burr) d. Gaven Suica, 4-3 (UTB)

126: Joey Sentipal (Burg) d. Shawn Szymanski, 3-1

132: Nick Salerno (Burr) m.d. Ruby Brown, 10-1

*138: Aaron Edwards (Bur) d. Eric Kovach, 11-5

145: Ian Oswalt (Burr) m.d. Anthony Lancos, 12-1

152: Damien Barr (Burr) p. D.J. Slovick, 3:07

160: Simon Slahtovsky (Burr) d. Ryan Green, 10-5

172: Colby Christie (Burr) p. Nate Neal, 2:58

189: A.J. Corrado (Burr) p. Turner Lehman, 1:29

215: Shane Kemper (Burg) p. Cole Clark, 1:28

285: Joey Baronick d. dec. Philip Walsh, 5-0

Records: Burrell 12-1; Burgettstown 13-1.

(*) match started at 138.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.