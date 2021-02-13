High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 13, 2021
Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 9:54 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 69, North Hills 68
Class 5A
Section 4
Plum 48, Armstrong 44
Indiana at Shaler, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley 60, Beaver 37
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 4
McGuffey 51, Waynesburg 38
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg 78, Neighborhood Academy 41
Nonsection
Hampton 55, Knoch 46
Laurel 72, Greenville 67
Mt. Lebanon 48, Central Catholic 35
St. Joseph 68, Northgate 52
Seneca Valley 72, North Catholic 68
Seton LaSalle 52, Jeannette 50
South Allegheny 48, Thomas Jefferson 36
North Allegheny 63, Norwin 49
Mt. Pleasant 57, Derry 33
OLSH 73, Highlands 51
Upper St. Clair 65, Allderdice 63
Bishop Canevin 81, Avella 41
Latrobe at Central Catholic, ppd.
Monessen at Washington ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at Shaler, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 52, Mars 41
Plum 36, Armstrong 33
Section 4
Woodland Hills 41, Greensburg Salem 29
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver 60, New Castle 23
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 4
Springdale 42, Jeannette 30
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 56, Bishop Canevin 42
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 63, Waynesburg 42
Bethel Park 62, McKeesport 46
Serra Catholic 53, Belle Vernon 47
Trinity 72, Oakland Catholic 47
Washington 35, Monessen 29
Burrell 56, Apollo-Ridge 51
Peters Township 48, Sewickley Academy 32
Montour 58, Aquinas Academy 25
Lincoln Park 42, Highlands 39
North Catholic 64, OLSH 48
North Allegheny 57, Baldwin 40
Shenango 41, Portersville Christian 32
Central Valley 57, Beaver Falls 34
Rochester 68, Freedom 55
Indiana 63, Redbank Valley 47
Aliquippa 54, Sto-Rox 40
Hempfield 69, Uniontown 42
Bishop Canevin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Neshannock at Greenville, ppd.
New Castle at Farrell, ppd.
Bowling
Saturday’s results
Boys
Latrobe 7, Yough 0
Girls
Latrobe 7, Yough 0
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL Team Tournament
Class AAA
Championship
At Canon-McMillan
Waynesburg 67, Seneca Valley 3
106: Ky Szewczyk (W) wbf
113: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Joe Simon, 8-3
120: Mac Church (W) wbf
126: Zander Phatorus (W) p. Jacob Eubanks, 0:46
132: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Evan Vetter, 6-2
138: Cole Homet (W) t.f. Wayne Pirt, 19-3, 3:15
*145: Wyatt Henson (W) p. Teagan Leighty, 0:51
152: Rocco Welsh (W) p. Andrew Maser, 0:56
160: Nate Stephenson (W) t.f. Marshall Adamson, 16-0, 5:11
172: Darnell Johnson (W) p. Manuel Santos, 3:22
189: Eli Makel (W) p. Aiden Hayes, 2:33
215: Noah Tustine (W) injury default Liam Volk-Klos
285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Sennaca Harney, 3:07
Records: Waynesburg 13-0; Seneca Valley 21-1
(*) match started at 145
Class AA
Championship
At Canon-McMillan
Burrell 38, Burgettstown 18
106: Cooper Hornack (Burr) d. Parker Sentipal, 6-0
113: Dylan Slovick (Burg) wbf
120: Nicholas Ferra (Burr) d. Gaven Suica, 4-3 (UTB)
126: Joey Sentipal (Burg) d. Shawn Szymanski, 3-1
132: Nick Salerno (Burr) m.d. Ruby Brown, 10-1
*138: Aaron Edwards (Bur) d. Eric Kovach, 11-5
145: Ian Oswalt (Burr) m.d. Anthony Lancos, 12-1
152: Damien Barr (Burr) p. D.J. Slovick, 3:07
160: Simon Slahtovsky (Burr) d. Ryan Green, 10-5
172: Colby Christie (Burr) p. Nate Neal, 2:58
189: A.J. Corrado (Burr) p. Turner Lehman, 1:29
215: Shane Kemper (Burg) p. Cole Clark, 1:28
285: Joey Baronick d. dec. Philip Walsh, 5-0
Records: Burrell 12-1; Burgettstown 13-1.
(*) match started at 138.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
