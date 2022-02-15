High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 14, 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 12:22 AM

High schools

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 84, Ambridge 32

South Fayette 64, Beaver 35

Bethel Park 74, Sharpsville 50

Butler 72, Hampton 65

Canon-McMillan 57, Hempfield 50

Brentwood 67, Eden Christian 62

Mt. Lebanon 66, Erie 40

Greensburg Salem 71, Indiana 60

Carlynton 51, Keystone Oaks 46

Lincoln Park 89, West Allegheny 74

Mars 87, Shenango 42

Neighborhood Academy 59, Portersville Christian 41

New Brighton at Hopewell, (n)

New Castle 80, Farrell 50

Bishop Canevin 76, North Catholic 49

Norwin 63, Franklin Regional 54

Fox Chapel 63, Penn Hills 56

Chartiers Valley 65, Peters Township 59

St. Joseph 90, Plum 66

Quaker Valley 78, Thomas Jefferson 59

Laurel 56, Rochester 50

Seneca Valley 49, Upper St. Clair 46

Monessen 69, Serra Catholic 55

Deer Lakes 64, Shady Side Academy 59

North Hills 72, Shaler 52

Burgettstown 56, South Side 46

Trinity 65, Elizabeth Forward 57

Laurel Highlands 71, Uniontown 38

Washington 72, Albert Gallatin 58

Yough 57, West Mifflin 55

Penn-Trafford 71, Woodland Hills 40

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 6:30 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-14) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (10-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (12-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (20-0) bye; Blackhawk (12-9) at Deer Lakes (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (9-8) at North Catholic (17-3), 7 p.m.; Yough (13-9) at Lincoln Park (15-6), 7 p.m.; Montour (18-4) bye; Elizabeth Forward (14-8) at Burrell (13-8), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (18-3) bye; Freeport (12-9) at Uniontown (14-8), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-6) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (17-4) bye; Aquinas Academy (11-8) at Rochester (8-11), 7 p.m.; Geibel Catholic (17-5) bye; Mapletown (9-9) vs. Eden Christian (12-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (14-5) bye; Nazareth Prep (5-16) at Neighborhood Academy (11-7), 7 p.m.; Union (20-2) bye; West Greene (7-15) at Leechburg (17-3), 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 68, Canon-McMillan 59

Beaver 60, Mohawk 36

Peters Township 62, Belle Vernon 39

Bethel Park 63, North Catholic 62

Bishop Canevin at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Blackhawk 38, Norwin 33

Keystone Oaks 57, Carlynton 52

Neshannock 67, Eden Christian 62

Pine-Richland 65, Franklin Regional 51

Gateway 39, Plum 36

Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Waynesburg 19

Butler 66, Hampton 57

Hempfield 61, Connellsville 60

Kiski Area 61, Freeport 37

Latrobe 56, Penn-Trafford 37

Lincoln Park 60, Washington 20

Chartiers-Houston 45, McGuffey 24

South Fayette 53, Montour 24

Clairton 43, Mt. Pleasant 34

Indiana 68, North Allegheny 61

Fox Chapel 48, Penn Hills 31

South Park 71, Ringgold 48

Riverview at Jeannette, (n)

Rochester 57, Ambridge 38

South Side 46, Burgettstown 44

St. Joseph 58, Cornell 32

Baldwin 52, Trinity 49

West Shamokin 57, Derry 47

Upper St. Clair 61, Wheeling Park 53

Frazier 37, Bentworth 32

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

West Allegheny at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Butler (13-9) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Butler/Peters Township winner at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (15-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Feb. 22 schedule

Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-5) bye; Charleroi (14-8) at Laurel (12-10), 7 p.m.; South Park (19-3) bye; Brentwood (9-11) at Waynesburg (15-4), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (18-2) bye; Shady Side Academy (9-11) at Mohawk (8-13), 7 p.m.; Freedom (16-4) bye; Brownsville (8-11) at Keystone Oaks (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Friday’s schedule

Carmichaels (6-12) at Frazier (7-14), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (6-13) at Springdale (5-14), 7 p.m.; South Side (13-9) at Aliquippa (7-13), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Frazier/Carmichaels winner at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis/Springdale winner at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. Aliquippa/South Side winner at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-8), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Mt Lebanon 3, Baldwin 1

Upper Saint Clair 5, Central Catholic 3

Class 2A

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 4, Montour 1

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 4, North Hills 1

Fox Chapel 9, McDowell 4

Moon 3, Kiski Area 2

Greensburg Salem at Plum, (n)

Class B

Elizabeth Forward 11, Central Valley 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Butler at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Park at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Norwin at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Swimming

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Boys

Carlynton 62, West Mifflin 41

Girls

Carlynton 90, West Mifflin 75

Section 2

Boys

Blackhawk 112, Hopewell 67

Girls

Blackhawk 111, Hopewell 35

Nonsection

Boys

Penn-Trafford 86, Shaler 74

Girls

Penn-Trafford 87, Shaler 53

