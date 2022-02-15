High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 14, 2022
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
High schools
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 84, Ambridge 32
South Fayette 64, Beaver 35
Bethel Park 74, Sharpsville 50
Butler 72, Hampton 65
Canon-McMillan 57, Hempfield 50
Brentwood 67, Eden Christian 62
Mt. Lebanon 66, Erie 40
Greensburg Salem 71, Indiana 60
Carlynton 51, Keystone Oaks 46
Lincoln Park 89, West Allegheny 74
Mars 87, Shenango 42
Neighborhood Academy 59, Portersville Christian 41
New Brighton at Hopewell, (n)
New Castle 80, Farrell 50
Bishop Canevin 76, North Catholic 49
Norwin 63, Franklin Regional 54
Fox Chapel 63, Penn Hills 56
Chartiers Valley 65, Peters Township 59
St. Joseph 90, Plum 66
Quaker Valley 78, Thomas Jefferson 59
Laurel 56, Rochester 50
Seneca Valley 49, Upper St. Clair 46
Monessen 69, Serra Catholic 55
Deer Lakes 64, Shady Side Academy 59
North Hills 72, Shaler 52
Burgettstown 56, South Side 46
Trinity 65, Elizabeth Forward 57
Laurel Highlands 71, Uniontown 38
Washington 72, Albert Gallatin 58
Yough 57, West Mifflin 55
Penn-Trafford 71, Woodland Hills 40
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Armstrong at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 6:30 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Feb. 22 schedule
North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-14) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (10-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (12-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (20-0) bye; Blackhawk (12-9) at Deer Lakes (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (9-8) at North Catholic (17-3), 7 p.m.; Yough (13-9) at Lincoln Park (15-6), 7 p.m.; Montour (18-4) bye; Elizabeth Forward (14-8) at Burrell (13-8), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (18-3) bye; Freeport (12-9) at Uniontown (14-8), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Feb. 22 schedule
Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-6) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (17-4) bye; Aquinas Academy (11-8) at Rochester (8-11), 7 p.m.; Geibel Catholic (17-5) bye; Mapletown (9-9) vs. Eden Christian (12-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (14-5) bye; Nazareth Prep (5-16) at Neighborhood Academy (11-7), 7 p.m.; Union (20-2) bye; West Greene (7-15) at Leechburg (17-3), 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 68, Canon-McMillan 59
Beaver 60, Mohawk 36
Peters Township 62, Belle Vernon 39
Bethel Park 63, North Catholic 62
Bishop Canevin at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Blackhawk 38, Norwin 33
Keystone Oaks 57, Carlynton 52
Neshannock 67, Eden Christian 62
Pine-Richland 65, Franklin Regional 51
Gateway 39, Plum 36
Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Waynesburg 19
Butler 66, Hampton 57
Hempfield 61, Connellsville 60
Kiski Area 61, Freeport 37
Latrobe 56, Penn-Trafford 37
Lincoln Park 60, Washington 20
Chartiers-Houston 45, McGuffey 24
South Fayette 53, Montour 24
Clairton 43, Mt. Pleasant 34
Indiana 68, North Allegheny 61
Fox Chapel 48, Penn Hills 31
South Park 71, Ringgold 48
Riverview at Jeannette, (n)
Rochester 57, Ambridge 38
South Side 46, Burgettstown 44
St. Joseph 58, Cornell 32
Baldwin 52, Trinity 49
West Shamokin 57, Derry 47
Upper St. Clair 61, Wheeling Park 53
Frazier 37, Bentworth 32
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
West Allegheny at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Girls
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Butler (13-9) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23 schedule
Butler/Peters Township winner at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Feb. 22 schedule
Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (15-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Feb. 22 schedule
Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s schedule
North Catholic (16-5) bye; Charleroi (14-8) at Laurel (12-10), 7 p.m.; South Park (19-3) bye; Brentwood (9-11) at Waynesburg (15-4), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (18-2) bye; Shady Side Academy (9-11) at Mohawk (8-13), 7 p.m.; Freedom (16-4) bye; Brownsville (8-11) at Keystone Oaks (12-9), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Friday’s schedule
Carmichaels (6-12) at Frazier (7-14), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (6-13) at Springdale (5-14), 7 p.m.; South Side (13-9) at Aliquippa (7-13), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Frazier/Carmichaels winner at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis/Springdale winner at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. Aliquippa/South Side winner at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-8), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Mt Lebanon 3, Baldwin 1
Upper Saint Clair 5, Central Catholic 3
Class 2A
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 4, Montour 1
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 4, North Hills 1
Fox Chapel 9, McDowell 4
Moon 3, Kiski Area 2
Greensburg Salem at Plum, (n)
Class B
Elizabeth Forward 11, Central Valley 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Butler at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Park at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Norwin at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Swimming
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Boys
Carlynton 62, West Mifflin 41
Girls
Carlynton 90, West Mifflin 75
Section 2
Boys
Blackhawk 112, Hopewell 67
Girls
Blackhawk 111, Hopewell 35
Nonsection
Boys
Penn-Trafford 86, Shaler 74
Girls
Penn-Trafford 87, Shaler 53
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
