High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 15, 2021

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 10:27 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Pine-Richland at North Hills, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 4

Carmichaels at California, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Avella 58, West Greene 46

Nonsection

Brownsville at California, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Central Catholic at Baldwin, ppd.

Clairton at North Allegheny, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Riverview, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Frazier at McGuffey, ppd.

Freeport at Kiski Area, ppd.

Hampton at Butler, ppd.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Jeannette at Cornell, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, ppd.

Mohawk at Rochester, ppd.

Montour at Shaler, ppd.

New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Plum at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Seneca Valley at New Castle, ppd.

Shenango at Mars, ppd.

South Fayette at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

South Park at Beaver, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.

Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Washington at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Western Beaver at Freedom, ppd.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, ppd.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Carmichaels, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Eden Christian at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Side, 7 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Prep, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Farrell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, ppd.

North Hills at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Section 2

Mars at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

Ringgold at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 4

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Knoch at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Beaver at Hopewell, ppd.

Blackhawk at Montour, ppd.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Section 3

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, ppd.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at California, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton at Northgate, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Union, ppd.

Section 2

West Greene 82, Monessen 30

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.

Clairton at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Trinity, ppd.

Beaver at Armstrong, ppd.

Blackhawk at Norwin, ppd.

Brentwood at South Park, ppd.

Brownsville at California, ppd.

Burgettstown at South Side, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Hampton, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, ppd.

East Allegheny at Yough, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

Freeport at Gateway, ppd.

Leechburg at Highlands, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.

North Catholic at Bethel Park, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Redbank Valley at Shenango, ppd.

Ringgold at Washington, ppd.

Shaler at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Southmoreland at South Fayette, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, ppd,

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, ppd.

Section 2

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier at California, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Brentwood at South Park, 5 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Butler at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, ppd.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class AA

Moon at Plum, ppd.

Shaler at Hampton, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Mars, ppd.

Class A

Blackhawk at North Hills, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Quaker Valley, ppd.

McDowell at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Norwin at Kiski Area, ppd.

Class B

Burrell at Trinity, ppd.

Central Valley at Carrick, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Moon at Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Mars at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Peters Township at North Hills, ppd.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.