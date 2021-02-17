High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 16, 2021

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 12:34 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 74, Greensburg Salem 44

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold 59, Connellsville 47

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 83, Trinity 67

West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 3

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 2

Hopewell 56, Beaver 44

Quaker Valley 67, Lincoln Park 64

Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 78, Yough 45

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 37, Neshannock 29

Laurel 76, Mohawk 48

Section 2

Aliquippa 51, Avonworth 48

New Brighton 46, Seton LaSalle 45

Section 3

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville 51, Beth-Center 39

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 58, Springdale 38

Riverview at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Carlynton 51, Northgate 42

Chartiers-Houston 61, Fort Cherry 53

Section 3

Serra Catholic 80, Clairton 67

Greensburg Central Catholic 89, Winchester Thurston 71

Section 4

Bentworth at Carmichaels, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Eden Christian at Imani Christian, ppd.

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonconference

Laurel Highlands 64, Norwin 52

South Side 85, Burgettstown 43

Kiski Area 71, Leechburg 64

Fox Chapel 76, Penn Hills 69

Butler 82, Hampton 73

Western Beaver 62, Propel Montour 30

Baldwin 65, Moon 47

South Park 84, Ligonier Valley 54

Frazier 58, Charleroi 46

Jeannette 65, Valley 40

Central Catholic 55, Highlands 53 (OT)

Farrell at New Castle, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Prep, ppd.

City League

Westinghouse 47, Carrick 44

Obama Academy at Brashear, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Southmoreland at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Prep, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 56, Seneca Valley 34

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 49, Hempfield 32

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 68, West Allegheny 28

Section 2

Fox Chapel 65, Kiski Area 35

Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 51, Connellsville 27

Trinity 96, Uniontown 19

Section 4

Woodland Hills 41, Franklin Regional 31

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 65, Derry 48

Valley at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 21

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, ppd.

Section 2

Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 48

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 48, Shady Side Academy 33

East Allegheny 48, Avonworth 42

Class 2A

Section 2

California 60, Frazier 37

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Jeannette 5

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 43, Union 36

Section 2

West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Monessen 33, Mapletown 21

Nonconference

Springdale 25, Valley 10

Central Valley 51, Freedom 42

Mt. Lebanon 55, OLSH 50

Southmoreland 55, Albert Gallatin 52

North Catholic at Moon, ppd.

Brentwood at South Park, ppd.

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, ppd.

City League

Obama Academy 55, Brashear 29

Westinghouse at Carrick, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at North Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Beth-Center at California, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Riverview at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 1

Peters Township 4, Bethel Park 1

Class AA

Armstrong 8, Penn-Trafford 3

Moon 5, Hampton 3

Thomas Jefferson 7, Mars 1

Class A

Greensburg Salem 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (OT)

Quaker Valley 3, Blackhawk 2

Class B

Neshannock 6, Avonworth 3

Swimming

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Belle Vernon 81, Uniontown 63

Hampton 104, Shady Side Academy 65

Beaver 54, Hopewell 40

Carlynton 51, Carrick 8

Northgate 79, Highlands 40

Girls

Uniontown 71, Belle Vernon 63

Hampton 104, Shady Side Academy 74

Hopewell 61, Beaver 30

Carlynton 57, Carrick 9

Northgate 71, Highlands 52

Wrestling

WPIAL Sub-sectionals

Tuesday’s results

Class AA

Section 1A

106: 1. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown. 2. Brennan Cowen, South Park

113: 1. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown. 2. Calvin Miklos, Chartiers-Houston.

120: 1. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown

126: 1. Joey Fischer, South Park. 2. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown.

132: 1. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown. 2. Gregory Wagner, Keystone Oaks

138: 1. Eric Kovatch, Burgettstown. 2. Maddox Kehn, Washington

145: 1. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown. 2. Jesse Orbin, Chartiers-Houston

152: 1. DJ Slovick, Burgettstown. 2. Josh Conner, Chartiers-Houston

160: 1. Ryan Green, Burgettstown. 2. Austin Kuslock, Chartiers-Houston

172: 1. Nate Neal, Burgettstown. 2. Peyton Pauline, South Park

189: 1. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown. 2. Mike Ewing, Washington

215: 1. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown. 2. Joel Rush, Washington

285: 1. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown

Section 1B

106: 1. Seth Burns, West Greene. 2. Max Ivcic, Bentworth

113: 1. Chris Vargo, Bentworth. 2. Tyler Clark, Frazier

120: 1. Jake Thomas, Frazier. 2. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center

126: 1. Chase Framelli, Jefferson-Morgan. 2. Daniel Collins, West Greene

132: 1. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center. 2. Grant Hathaway, Jefferson-Morgan

138: 1. Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center. 2. Adam McAnamy, Jefferson-Morgan

145: 1. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center. 2. Kyle Brookman, McGuffey

152: 1. Nash Bloom, West Greene. 2. Brian Gardner, Frazier

160: 1. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center. 2. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey

172: 1. Rune Lawrence, Frazier. 2. Ethan Barr, McGuffey

189: 1. Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center. 2. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey

215: 1. Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey. 2. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan

285: 1. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth. 2. Matthew Kordich, Frazier

Section 2A

106: 1. Ben Gallenz, Ellwood City. 2. Natalie Alfera, Laurel

113: 1. Colin Bartley, Laurel

120: 1. Cody Patterson, Freedom

126: 1. Tommy Hetzer, Laurel. 2. Olivia Moore, Blackhawk

132: 1. Matthew Schultheis, Freedom. 2. Tyler Hoffman, Ambridge

138: 1. Charles Krepp, Laurel. 2. Trent McCray, Freedom

145: 1. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk. 2. Ryan Kredel, Freedom

152: 1. Grant Mackay, Laurel. 2. Chris Quintanella, Ellwood City

160: 1. Zack Bundy, Central Valley. 2. Zayne Priestas-Kish, Blackhawk

172: 1. Chase Tintsman, Laurel. 2. Collin Keller, Blackhawk

189: 1. Trent Schultheis, Freedom. 2. Ryan DiMuccio, Laurel

215: 1. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley. 2. Domenick Simpson, Ambridge

285: 1. Mitch Miles, Laurel. 2. Ali Alhabib, Blackhawk

Section 2B

106: 1. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley. 2. Anthony Orlandini, Montour

113: 1. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley. 2. Devin Brookmerkel, South Side

120: 1. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton. 2. RJ Cusato, South Side

126: 1. Peter Chacon, Montour. 2. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton

132: 1. Nicholas Allan, Quaker Valley. 2. Elijah Kauer, Avonworth

138: 1. Cole White, Quaker Valley. 2. Luke Hollywood, Avonworth

145: 1. Henry Orlandini, Montour. 2. Anthony Mundorf, Avonworth

152: 1. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley. 2. Aaron DeLuca, Montour

160: 1. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton. 2. Joey Broughton, Avonworth

172: 1. Aidan DeLuca, Montour. 2. Gavin Mee, Avonworth

189: 1. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley. 2. Ben Lueck, Montour

215: 1. Collin Milko, Carlynton. 2. Amir McCracken, Quaker Valley

285: 1. Brandon Halbedl, Montour. 2. Timmy Eng, Avonworth

Section 3A

106: 1. Cooper Hornack, Burrell

113: 1. Matt Frank, Knoch

120: 1. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Charles Perkins, Valley, 1-1

126: 1. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Ryan Long, Valley, 1-1

132: 1. Dion Lyons, Valley, 2-0. 2. Nick Salerno, Burrell, 1-1

138: 1. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 2-0 2. Christopher Michaux, Knoch, 1-1

145: 1. Aaron Edwards, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Gavin McGowan, Knoch, 1-1

152: 1. Damian Barr, Burrell, 3-0. 2. Austin Halaszynski, South Allegheny, 2-1

160: 1. AJ Corrado, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Mason Thomas, South Allegheny, 1-1

172: 1. Colby Christie, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Gio Savko, Riverview, 1-1

189: 1. Cole Clark, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Samuel Freyermuth, Knoch, 1-1

215: 1. Eli Reese, Knoch, 2-0. 2. Dylan Slahtovsky, Burrell, 1-1

285: 1. Logan Klemm, Knoch

Section 3B

106: 1. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 2-0. 2. Dylan Klim, Derry, 1-1.

113: 1. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward 4-0. 2. Shane Momyer, Yough, 3-1.

120: 1. Xavier Merlin, Derry, 1-0. 2. Donovan Woytsek, Elizabeth Forward, 0-1.

126: 1. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 4-0. 2. Charles Banks, Derry, 3-1.

132: 1. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 3-0. 2. Justin Patton, Elizabeth Forward, 2-1.

138: 1. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 5-0. 2. Caden Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 3-2.

145: 1. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 2-0. 2. Connor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 1-1.

152: 1. Khorter Drury, Ligonier Valley, 2-0. 2. Lucas Eicher, Mt. Pleasant, 1-1.

160: 1. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 2-0. 2. Abe Mundorff, Ligonier Valley, 1-1.

172: 1. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 3-0. Josh Thoma, Southmoreland, 2-1.

189: 1. Tiberius Ten, Elizabeth Forward, 4-0. Ben Yeskey, Southmoreland, 3-1.

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, 2-0. 2. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 1-1.

285: 1. Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, 4-0. Nicholas Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 3-1.

Note: The top two finishers in round robin competition at each weight advance to the section tournament.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.