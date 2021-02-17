High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 16, 2021
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 12:34 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 74, Greensburg Salem 44
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold 59, Connellsville 47
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 83, Trinity 67
West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 3
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 2
Hopewell 56, Beaver 44
Quaker Valley 67, Lincoln Park 64
Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.
Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 78, Yough 45
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 37, Neshannock 29
Laurel 76, Mohawk 48
Section 2
Aliquippa 51, Avonworth 48
New Brighton 46, Seton LaSalle 45
Section 3
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville 51, Beth-Center 39
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 58, Springdale 38
Riverview at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Section 2
Carlynton 51, Northgate 42
Chartiers-Houston 61, Fort Cherry 53
Section 3
Serra Catholic 80, Clairton 67
Greensburg Central Catholic 89, Winchester Thurston 71
Section 4
Bentworth at Carmichaels, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
Eden Christian at Imani Christian, ppd.
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonconference
Laurel Highlands 64, Norwin 52
South Side 85, Burgettstown 43
Kiski Area 71, Leechburg 64
Fox Chapel 76, Penn Hills 69
Butler 82, Hampton 73
Western Beaver 62, Propel Montour 30
Baldwin 65, Moon 47
South Park 84, Ligonier Valley 54
Frazier 58, Charleroi 46
Jeannette 65, Valley 40
Central Catholic 55, Highlands 53 (OT)
Farrell at New Castle, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Prep, ppd.
City League
Westinghouse 47, Carrick 44
Obama Academy at Brashear, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Southmoreland at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Prep, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 56, Seneca Valley 34
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 49, Hempfield 32
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 68, West Allegheny 28
Section 2
Fox Chapel 65, Kiski Area 35
Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 51, Connellsville 27
Trinity 96, Uniontown 19
Section 4
Woodland Hills 41, Franklin Regional 31
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 65, Derry 48
Valley at Knoch, ppd.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 21
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Riverside, ppd.
Section 2
Waynesburg 52, McGuffey 48
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 48, Shady Side Academy 33
East Allegheny 48, Avonworth 42
Class 2A
Section 2
California 60, Frazier 37
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Jeannette 5
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 43, Union 36
Section 2
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Monessen 33, Mapletown 21
Nonconference
Springdale 25, Valley 10
Central Valley 51, Freedom 42
Mt. Lebanon 55, OLSH 50
Southmoreland 55, Albert Gallatin 52
North Catholic at Moon, ppd.
Brentwood at South Park, ppd.
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, ppd.
City League
Obama Academy 55, Brashear 29
Westinghouse at Carrick, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at North Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Beth-Center at California, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Riverview at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 1
Peters Township 4, Bethel Park 1
Class AA
Armstrong 8, Penn-Trafford 3
Moon 5, Hampton 3
Thomas Jefferson 7, Mars 1
Class A
Greensburg Salem 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (OT)
Quaker Valley 3, Blackhawk 2
Class B
Neshannock 6, Avonworth 3
Swimming
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Belle Vernon 81, Uniontown 63
Hampton 104, Shady Side Academy 65
Beaver 54, Hopewell 40
Carlynton 51, Carrick 8
Northgate 79, Highlands 40
Girls
Uniontown 71, Belle Vernon 63
Hampton 104, Shady Side Academy 74
Hopewell 61, Beaver 30
Carlynton 57, Carrick 9
Northgate 71, Highlands 52
Wrestling
WPIAL Sub-sectionals
Tuesday’s results
Class AA
Section 1A
106: 1. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown. 2. Brennan Cowen, South Park
113: 1. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown. 2. Calvin Miklos, Chartiers-Houston.
120: 1. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown
126: 1. Joey Fischer, South Park. 2. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown.
132: 1. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown. 2. Gregory Wagner, Keystone Oaks
138: 1. Eric Kovatch, Burgettstown. 2. Maddox Kehn, Washington
145: 1. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown. 2. Jesse Orbin, Chartiers-Houston
152: 1. DJ Slovick, Burgettstown. 2. Josh Conner, Chartiers-Houston
160: 1. Ryan Green, Burgettstown. 2. Austin Kuslock, Chartiers-Houston
172: 1. Nate Neal, Burgettstown. 2. Peyton Pauline, South Park
189: 1. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown. 2. Mike Ewing, Washington
215: 1. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown. 2. Joel Rush, Washington
285: 1. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown
Section 1B
106: 1. Seth Burns, West Greene. 2. Max Ivcic, Bentworth
113: 1. Chris Vargo, Bentworth. 2. Tyler Clark, Frazier
120: 1. Jake Thomas, Frazier. 2. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center
126: 1. Chase Framelli, Jefferson-Morgan. 2. Daniel Collins, West Greene
132: 1. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center. 2. Grant Hathaway, Jefferson-Morgan
138: 1. Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center. 2. Adam McAnamy, Jefferson-Morgan
145: 1. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center. 2. Kyle Brookman, McGuffey
152: 1. Nash Bloom, West Greene. 2. Brian Gardner, Frazier
160: 1. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center. 2. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey
172: 1. Rune Lawrence, Frazier. 2. Ethan Barr, McGuffey
189: 1. Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center. 2. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey
215: 1. Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey. 2. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan
285: 1. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth. 2. Matthew Kordich, Frazier
Section 2A
106: 1. Ben Gallenz, Ellwood City. 2. Natalie Alfera, Laurel
113: 1. Colin Bartley, Laurel
120: 1. Cody Patterson, Freedom
126: 1. Tommy Hetzer, Laurel. 2. Olivia Moore, Blackhawk
132: 1. Matthew Schultheis, Freedom. 2. Tyler Hoffman, Ambridge
138: 1. Charles Krepp, Laurel. 2. Trent McCray, Freedom
145: 1. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk. 2. Ryan Kredel, Freedom
152: 1. Grant Mackay, Laurel. 2. Chris Quintanella, Ellwood City
160: 1. Zack Bundy, Central Valley. 2. Zayne Priestas-Kish, Blackhawk
172: 1. Chase Tintsman, Laurel. 2. Collin Keller, Blackhawk
189: 1. Trent Schultheis, Freedom. 2. Ryan DiMuccio, Laurel
215: 1. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley. 2. Domenick Simpson, Ambridge
285: 1. Mitch Miles, Laurel. 2. Ali Alhabib, Blackhawk
Section 2B
106: 1. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley. 2. Anthony Orlandini, Montour
113: 1. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley. 2. Devin Brookmerkel, South Side
120: 1. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton. 2. RJ Cusato, South Side
126: 1. Peter Chacon, Montour. 2. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton
132: 1. Nicholas Allan, Quaker Valley. 2. Elijah Kauer, Avonworth
138: 1. Cole White, Quaker Valley. 2. Luke Hollywood, Avonworth
145: 1. Henry Orlandini, Montour. 2. Anthony Mundorf, Avonworth
152: 1. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley. 2. Aaron DeLuca, Montour
160: 1. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton. 2. Joey Broughton, Avonworth
172: 1. Aidan DeLuca, Montour. 2. Gavin Mee, Avonworth
189: 1. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley. 2. Ben Lueck, Montour
215: 1. Collin Milko, Carlynton. 2. Amir McCracken, Quaker Valley
285: 1. Brandon Halbedl, Montour. 2. Timmy Eng, Avonworth
Section 3A
106: 1. Cooper Hornack, Burrell
113: 1. Matt Frank, Knoch
120: 1. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Charles Perkins, Valley, 1-1
126: 1. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Ryan Long, Valley, 1-1
132: 1. Dion Lyons, Valley, 2-0. 2. Nick Salerno, Burrell, 1-1
138: 1. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 2-0 2. Christopher Michaux, Knoch, 1-1
145: 1. Aaron Edwards, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Gavin McGowan, Knoch, 1-1
152: 1. Damian Barr, Burrell, 3-0. 2. Austin Halaszynski, South Allegheny, 2-1
160: 1. AJ Corrado, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Mason Thomas, South Allegheny, 1-1
172: 1. Colby Christie, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Gio Savko, Riverview, 1-1
189: 1. Cole Clark, Burrell, 2-0. 2. Samuel Freyermuth, Knoch, 1-1
215: 1. Eli Reese, Knoch, 2-0. 2. Dylan Slahtovsky, Burrell, 1-1
285: 1. Logan Klemm, Knoch
Section 3B
106: 1. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 2-0. 2. Dylan Klim, Derry, 1-1.
113: 1. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward 4-0. 2. Shane Momyer, Yough, 3-1.
120: 1. Xavier Merlin, Derry, 1-0. 2. Donovan Woytsek, Elizabeth Forward, 0-1.
126: 1. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 4-0. 2. Charles Banks, Derry, 3-1.
132: 1. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 3-0. 2. Justin Patton, Elizabeth Forward, 2-1.
138: 1. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 5-0. 2. Caden Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 3-2.
145: 1. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 2-0. 2. Connor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 1-1.
152: 1. Khorter Drury, Ligonier Valley, 2-0. 2. Lucas Eicher, Mt. Pleasant, 1-1.
160: 1. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 2-0. 2. Abe Mundorff, Ligonier Valley, 1-1.
172: 1. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 3-0. Josh Thoma, Southmoreland, 2-1.
189: 1. Tiberius Ten, Elizabeth Forward, 4-0. Ben Yeskey, Southmoreland, 3-1.
215: 1. Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, 2-0. 2. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 1-1.
285: 1. Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, 4-0. Nicholas Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 3-1.
Note: The top two finishers in round robin competition at each weight advance to the section tournament.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
