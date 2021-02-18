High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 17, 2021
By:
Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 12:43 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 87, North Hills 60
Seneca Valley 71, North Allegheny 70
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 19
Ringgold 65, West Mifflin 49
Section 2
New Castle 55, South Fayette 39
Section 3
Latrobe 56, Franklin Regional 53
Section 4
Plum 51, Armstrong 42 (OT)
Highlands at Shaler, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 54, Knoch 44
Section 2
Central Valley 77, Ambridge 52
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 69, Mohawk 36
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 75, East Allegheny 58
Shady Side Academy 68, South Allegheny 61
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Charleroi 67, Brentwood 44
McGuffey 48, Waynesburg 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 42, Riverview 16
Springdale 62, South Side 50
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 63, Clairton 48
Jeannette 59, Propel Braddock Hills 53
Section 4
California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 54
Class A
Section 1
Union 46, Nazareth Prep 35
Section 2
Avella 69, Mapletown 53
Section 3
St. Joseph 57, Propel Andrew Street 30
Nonconference
Imani Christian 73, Sto-Rox 54
Geibel 72, Southmoreland 56
Bishop Canevin 71, Central Catholic 42
Hempfield 58, Bethel Park 56
Imani Christian 73, Sto-Rox 54
Riverside 47, Wilmington 45
Cornerstone Christian Prep 47, Cheswick Christian Academy 43
Mars 65, Shenango 48
Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, ppd.
Avonworth at Eden Christian, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, ppd.
City League
Allderdice 53, Perry Traditional Academy 36
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Bentworth at Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 68, Pine-Richland 40
Butler at North Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Baldwin 63, Canon-McMillan 28
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic 52, Chartiers Valley 40
Section 2
Hampton 39, Armstrong 28
Section 4
McKeesport 65, Woodland Hills 60
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 47, Highlands 39
Section 2
Central Valley 60, Ambridge 47
Beaver 52, Hopewell 20
Quaker Valley 51, New Castle 21
Blackhawk 70, Montour 51
Section 3
Yough 47, Ligonier Valley 27
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 64, South Allegheny 60 (OT)
Class 2A
Section 2
California 53, Beth-Center 12
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 63, Jeannette 22
Class A
Section 3
Clairton 44, Riverview 17
Nonconference
Carlynton 54, Cornell 24
Fort Cherry 56, New Brighton 26
Burgettstown 49, Lincoln Park 43
Laurel 52, Seneca Valley 47
South Fayette 62, Gateway 54
Greensburg Salem 56, Ringgold 17
Butler at Hampton, ppd.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Shenango, 6:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Monessen at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Mars at South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 7:10 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Montour at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; South Park at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:35 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
