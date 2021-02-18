High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 17, 2021

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 12:43 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 87, North Hills 60

Seneca Valley 71, North Allegheny 70

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 19

Ringgold 65, West Mifflin 49

Section 2

New Castle 55, South Fayette 39

Section 3

Latrobe 56, Franklin Regional 53

Section 4

Plum 51, Armstrong 42 (OT)

Highlands at Shaler, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 54, Knoch 44

Section 2

Central Valley 77, Ambridge 52

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 69, Mohawk 36

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 75, East Allegheny 58

Shady Side Academy 68, South Allegheny 61

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Charleroi 67, Brentwood 44

McGuffey 48, Waynesburg 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 42, Riverview 16

Springdale 62, South Side 50

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 63, Clairton 48

Jeannette 59, Propel Braddock Hills 53

Section 4

California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 54

Class A

Section 1

Union 46, Nazareth Prep 35

Section 2

Avella 69, Mapletown 53

Section 3

St. Joseph 57, Propel Andrew Street 30

Nonconference

Imani Christian 73, Sto-Rox 54

Geibel 72, Southmoreland 56

Bishop Canevin 71, Central Catholic 42

Hempfield 58, Bethel Park 56

Riverside 47, Wilmington 45

Cornerstone Christian Prep 47, Cheswick Christian Academy 43

Mars 65, Shenango 48

Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, ppd.

Avonworth at Eden Christian, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, ppd.

City League

Allderdice 53, Perry Traditional Academy 36

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Bentworth at Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 68, Pine-Richland 40

Butler at North Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Baldwin 63, Canon-McMillan 28

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 52, Chartiers Valley 40

Section 2

Hampton 39, Armstrong 28

Section 4

McKeesport 65, Woodland Hills 60

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 47, Highlands 39

Section 2

Central Valley 60, Ambridge 47

Beaver 52, Hopewell 20

Quaker Valley 51, New Castle 21

Blackhawk 70, Montour 51

Section 3

Yough 47, Ligonier Valley 27

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 64, South Allegheny 60 (OT)

Class 2A

Section 2

California 53, Beth-Center 12

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 63, Jeannette 22

Class A

Section 3

Clairton 44, Riverview 17

Nonconference

Carlynton 54, Cornell 24

Fort Cherry 56, New Brighton 26

Burgettstown 49, Lincoln Park 43

Laurel 52, Seneca Valley 47

South Fayette 62, Gateway 54

Greensburg Salem 56, Ringgold 17

Butler at Hampton, ppd.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 6:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Monessen at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Mars at South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 7:10 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Montour at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; South Park at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:35 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:35 p.m.