High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 18, 2021
Friday, February 19, 2021 | 12:30 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Fox Chapel 79, Greensburg Salem 34
Class 5A
Section 3
Kiski Area 61, Franklin Regional 53
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 72, Lincoln Park 64
Section 3
South Park at Uniontown, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 4
Frazier 61, California 30
Nonconference
Laurel 69, Freedom 27
OLSH 82, Nazareth Prep 31
Rochester 58, New Brighton 42
Upper St. Clair 69, Gateway 39
Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Christian Academy, (n)
Bentworth at Propel Montour, ppd.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Hempfield, ppd.
Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Frazier at Clairton, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Plum, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Knoch, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
Nonconference
Ringgold at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 50, Pine-Richland 35
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 46, Baldwin 40
Upper St. Clair 50, Bethel Park 42
Class 5A
Section 1
South Fayette 51, West Allegheny 22
Oakland Catholic 53, Moon 36
Section 2
Hampton 58, Kiski Area 25
Fox Chapel 65, Indiana 54
Mars 51, Armstrong 37
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 76, Ringgold 19
Section 4
Woodland Hills 56, Latrobe 43
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Knoch, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 55, Ambridge 18
Quaker Valley 67, Central Valley 23
Beaver 65, New Castle 8
Blackhawk 68, Hopewell 19
Section 3
Southmoreland 43, Belle Vernon 39
West Mifflin 44, Yough 16
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 48, Ellwood City 24
Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 44
North Catholic at Freedom, ppd.
Section 2
South Park at Washington, ppd.
Brownsville at Bentworth, ppd.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 48, Avonworth 43
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 51, Aliquippa 31
Sewickley Academy 35, Neshannock 31
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 49, Frazier 30
Serra Catholic 62, California 39
Section 4
Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 72, Eden Christian 49
Section 3
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Nonconference
McKeesport 60, Hempfield 45
Gateway 64, Freeport 45
Penn Hills 62, Butler 49
Lincoln Park 71, St. Joseph 54
Fort Cherry 49, Monessen 33
Charleroi 52, Burgettstown 44
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.
City League
Allderdice 60, Westinghouse 56
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, ppd.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 3
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Washington at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Carmichaels at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Derry at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Avella at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Bethel Park 5, Cathedral Prep 1
Seneca Valley 6, Mt. Lebanon 2
Class AA
South Fayette 4, Mars 1
Hempfield 4, Franklin Regional 3
Thomas Jefferson 10, Montour 1
Class A
Chartiers Valley 7, Beaver 1
Quaker Valley 4, Sewickley Academy 2
South Park 8, Greensburg Salem 7 (OT)
Class B
Bishop Canevin 10, Burrell 3
Ringgold 7, Carrick 5
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Boys
Hampton 96, Mars 43
Hopewell 58, Central Valley 17
Carlynton 95.5, Brentwood 67.5
Hempfield 92, Latrobe 78
Girls
Hampton 107, Mars 73
Carlynton 123, Brentwood 46
Blackhawk 79, Beaver Falls 53
Hopewell 62, Central Valley 32
Hempfield 88, Latrobe 87
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
