High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 18, 2021

Friday, February 19, 2021 | 12:30 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Fox Chapel 79, Greensburg Salem 34

Class 5A

Section 3

Kiski Area 61, Franklin Regional 53

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 72, Lincoln Park 64

Section 3

South Park at Uniontown, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 4

Frazier 61, California 30

Nonconference

Laurel 69, Freedom 27

OLSH 82, Nazareth Prep 31

Rochester 58, New Brighton 42

Upper St. Clair 69, Gateway 39

Cheswick Christian Academy at Hillcrest Christian Academy, (n)

Bentworth at Propel Montour, ppd.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Hempfield, ppd.

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Frazier at Clairton, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Knoch, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

Nonconference

Ringgold at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 50, Pine-Richland 35

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 46, Baldwin 40

Upper St. Clair 50, Bethel Park 42

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette 51, West Allegheny 22

Oakland Catholic 53, Moon 36

Section 2

Hampton 58, Kiski Area 25

Fox Chapel 65, Indiana 54

Mars 51, Armstrong 37

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 76, Ringgold 19

Section 4

Woodland Hills 56, Latrobe 43

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 55, Ambridge 18

Quaker Valley 67, Central Valley 23

Beaver 65, New Castle 8

Blackhawk 68, Hopewell 19

Section 3

Southmoreland 43, Belle Vernon 39

West Mifflin 44, Yough 16

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 48, Ellwood City 24

Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 44

North Catholic at Freedom, ppd.

Section 2

South Park at Washington, ppd.

Brownsville at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 48, Avonworth 43

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 51, Aliquippa 31

Sewickley Academy 35, Neshannock 31

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 49, Frazier 30

Serra Catholic 62, California 39

Section 4

Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 72, Eden Christian 49

Section 3

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Nonconference

McKeesport 60, Hempfield 45

Gateway 64, Freeport 45

Penn Hills 62, Butler 49

Lincoln Park 71, St. Joseph 54

Fort Cherry 49, Monessen 33

Charleroi 52, Burgettstown 44

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, ppd.

City League

Allderdice 60, Westinghouse 56

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, ppd.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 3

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Washington at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Carmichaels at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Derry at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Avella at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Bethel Park 5, Cathedral Prep 1

Seneca Valley 6, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class AA

South Fayette 4, Mars 1

Hempfield 4, Franklin Regional 3

Thomas Jefferson 10, Montour 1

Class A

Chartiers Valley 7, Beaver 1

Quaker Valley 4, Sewickley Academy 2

South Park 8, Greensburg Salem 7 (OT)

Class B

Bishop Canevin 10, Burrell 3

Ringgold 7, Carrick 5

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Boys

Hampton 96, Mars 43

Hopewell 58, Central Valley 17

Carlynton 95.5, Brentwood 67.5

Hempfield 92, Latrobe 78

Girls

Hampton 107, Mars 73

Carlynton 123, Brentwood 46

Blackhawk 79, Beaver Falls 53

Hopewell 62, Central Valley 32

Hempfield 88, Latrobe 87

