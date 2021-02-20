High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 19, 2021

Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 12:16 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 73, North Allegheny 47

Seneca Valley at North Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 66, Canon-McMillan 36

Section 3

Norwin 67, Greensburg Salem 21

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56

Connellsville 49, West Mifflin 24

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 68, South Fayette 48

Section 4

Highlands 70, Indiana 33

Mars 56, Armstrong 48

Shaler at Plum, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.

Derry at Knoch, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 93, Ambridge 67

Quaker Valley 62, Central Valley 33

Lincoln Park 66, Beaver 52

Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 42, Mt. Pleasant 38

South Park 59, Yough 55

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 72, Riverside 30

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 51, Apollo-Ridge 42

South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 37

Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Washington 64, McGuffey 30

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, ppd.

Section 2

Sto-Rox 37, Carlynton 30

Section 3

Jeannette 73, Serra Catholic 46

Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, ppd.

Section 4

California 57, Bentworth 37

Class A

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40

Section 3

Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 22

Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

Nonconference

West Allegheny 59, Ringgold 37

North Catholic 76, Nazareth Prep 29

Frazier 73, Avella 37

Shenango 51, Mohawk 33

Charleroi 66, Southmoreland 53

Seton LaSalle 45, Moon 38

Chartiers-Houston 53, Freedom 46

Avonworth 86, St. Joseph 52

Riverview, 53, Northgate 20

Beaver Falls 61, Rochester 50

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, ppd.

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, ppd.

Peters Township at Hampton, ppd.

City League

Brashear 51, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Allderdice 75, Carrick 57

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, ppd.

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Portersville Christian 62, Cheswick Christian Academy 37

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 12 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Trinity at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Plum, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 3:30 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4:30 p.m.

South Park at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 3 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, 1 p.m.

Nonconference

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 12 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 12 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.

Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

Springdale at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Upper St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Penn Hills, 2 p.m.

Jeannette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at South Side, 5:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at OLSH, 6 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 29

Shaler at Butler, ppd.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 49

Section 4

McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 35

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 60, Valley 25

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 67, Riverside 9

Section 2

McGuffey 45, Washington 32

Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 16

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33

Section 3

Carlynton 54, Sto-Rox 41

Section 4

Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 53, Propel Andrew Street 21

Nonconference

Derry 54, Jeannette 17

Franklin Regional 32, Kiski Area 26

South Side 47, Union 42

Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37

Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 32

Clairton 69, Avella 48

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Bishop Canevin 31

Shenango 40, Hickory 27

Northgate at South Side, ppd.

City League

Brashear 62, Perry Traditional Academy 12

Obama Academy 61, Westinghouse 37

Carrick at Allderdice, (n)

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Plum, 12:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

California at Seton LaSalle, 12:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 3 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Nonconference

Montour at Moon, 12:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Lincoln Park, 1 p.m.

Norwin at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Side, 3 p.m.

Swimming

Friday’s results

Boys

Penn-Trafford 91, Norwin 77

Belle Vernon 92, South Park 78

Girls

Norwin 92, Penn-Trafford 73

South Park 81, Belle Vernon 63

Wrestling

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

Finals

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Seth Burns, West Greene, 8-4

113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 1:02

120: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Jake Thomas, Frazier, 2:34

126: Joey Fischer, South Park wbf Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown

132: Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 5-3

138: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center p. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 2:59

145: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center t.f. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 17-1, 4:34

152: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown p. Nash Bloom, West Greene, 0:41

160: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 8-2

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier t.f. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 15-0, 4:34

189: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown p. Mike Ewing, Washington, 2:11

215: Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey p. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 3:26

285: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 5-0

Second place

106: Seth Burns, West Greene p. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 3:52

120: Jake Thomas, Frazier d. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 8-4

132: Rudy Brown, Burgettstown p. Gregory Wagner, Keystone Oaks, 0:36

145: Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 4-3

152: Nash Bloom, West Greene p. Brian Gardner, Frazier, 1:52

172: Ethan Barr, McGuffey p. Peyton Pauline, South Park, 1:38

189: Mike Ewing, Washington p. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 2:48

Section 2

Finals

106: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley t.f. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 18-3, 4:16

113: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley m.d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 8-0

120: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton p. RJ Cusato (South Side), 2:35

126: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 11-4

132: Matthew Schultheis, Freedom p. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 2:35

138: Luke Hollywood, Avonworth p. Trent McCray, Freedom, 4:43

145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk p. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 1:22

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel wbf Justin Richey, Quaker Valley

160: Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton d. Joey Boughton, Avonworth, 7-1

172: Aidan Deluca, Montour p. Chase Tinstman, Laurel, 5:31

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 8-4

215: Collin Milko, Carlynton d. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 9-4

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Brandon Halbedl, Montour, 0:08

Second place

138: Charles Krepp, Laurel d. Trent McCray, Freedom, 9-7 SV

145: Henry Orlandini, Montour d. Anthony Mundorf, Avonworth

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 2-1

160: Joey Boughton, Avonworth p. Zayne Priestas-Kish, Blackhawk, 0:27

172: Chase Tinstman, Laurel p. Collin Keller, Blackhawk, 4:43

189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom m.d. Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel, 14-4

285: Brandon Halbedl, Montour p. Timmy Eng, Avonworth, 4:03

Section 3

Finals

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 2:43

113: Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Shane Momyer, Yough, 2:36

120: Niko Ferra, Burrell p. Charles Perkins, Valley, 4:36

126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell d. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 6-0

132: Dion Lyons, Valley d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 2-1

138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 6-3

145: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry t.f. Aaron Edwards, Burrell, 17-1, 4:21

152: Austin Halaszynski, South Allegheny d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 5-3

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland

172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant t.f. Colby Christie, Burrell, 15-0, 3:05

189: Cole Clark, Burrell d. Samuel Freyermuth, Knoch, 12-7

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Eli Reese, Knoch, 1:07

285: Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant p. Nicholas Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 2:47

Second place

106: Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 2:01

132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Justin Patton, Elizabeth Forward, 2-1

138: Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley m.d. Caden Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 12-0

172: Colby Christie, Burrell p. Gio Savko, Riverview, 1:16

