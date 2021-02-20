High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 19, 2021
Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 12:16 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 73, North Allegheny 47
Seneca Valley at North Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 66, Canon-McMillan 36
Section 3
Norwin 67, Greensburg Salem 21
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 58, Thomas Jefferson 56
Connellsville 49, West Mifflin 24
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 68, South Fayette 48
Section 4
Highlands 70, Indiana 33
Mars 56, Armstrong 48
Shaler at Plum, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.
Derry at Knoch, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 93, Ambridge 67
Quaker Valley 62, Central Valley 33
Lincoln Park 66, Beaver 52
Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 42, Mt. Pleasant 38
South Park 59, Yough 55
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 72, Riverside 30
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 51, Apollo-Ridge 42
South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 37
Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Washington 64, McGuffey 30
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Springdale, ppd.
Section 2
Sto-Rox 37, Carlynton 30
Section 3
Jeannette 73, Serra Catholic 46
Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, ppd.
Section 4
California 57, Bentworth 37
Class A
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 96, West Greene 40
Section 3
Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 22
Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
Nonconference
West Allegheny 59, Ringgold 37
North Catholic 76, Nazareth Prep 29
Frazier 73, Avella 37
Shenango 51, Mohawk 33
Charleroi 66, Southmoreland 53
Seton LaSalle 45, Moon 38
Chartiers-Houston 53, Freedom 46
Avonworth 86, St. Joseph 52
Riverview, 53, Northgate 20
Beaver Falls 61, Rochester 50
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, ppd.
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, ppd.
Peters Township at Hampton, ppd.
City League
Brashear 51, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Allderdice 75, Carrick 57
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, ppd.
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Portersville Christian 62, Cheswick Christian Academy 37
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 12 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Trinity at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.
Section 4
Hampton at Plum, 4:15 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 3:30 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4:30 p.m.
South Park at Uniontown, 12 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 3 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, 1 p.m.
Nonconference
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 12 p.m.
Freeport at Armstrong, 12 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.
Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.
Springdale at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Upper St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Penn Hills, 2 p.m.
Jeannette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at South Side, 5:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at OLSH, 6 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 29
Shaler at Butler, ppd.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 49
Section 4
McKeesport 51, Greensburg Salem 35
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 60, Valley 25
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 46, Elizabeth Forward 32
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 67, Riverside 9
Section 2
McGuffey 45, Washington 32
Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 16
Class 2A
Section 2
Frazier 44, Carmichaels 33
Section 3
Carlynton 54, Sto-Rox 41
Section 4
Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 53, Propel Andrew Street 21
Nonconference
Derry 54, Jeannette 17
Franklin Regional 32, Kiski Area 26
South Side 47, Union 42
Butler 74, Canon-McMillan 37
Nazareth Prep 46, Cornell 32
Clairton 69, Avella 48
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Bishop Canevin 31
Shenango 40, Hickory 27
Northgate at South Side, ppd.
City League
Brashear 62, Perry Traditional Academy 12
Obama Academy 61, Westinghouse 37
Carrick at Allderdice, (n)
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy at Portersville Christian, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Plum, 12:30 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 1:30 p.m.
Section 4
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 2 p.m.
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 12:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
California at Seton LaSalle, 12:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Carmichaels, 3 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Avella, 2 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Nonconference
Montour at Moon, 12:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Lincoln Park, 1 p.m.
Norwin at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at South Side, 3 p.m.
Swimming
Friday’s results
Boys
Penn-Trafford 91, Norwin 77
Belle Vernon 92, South Park 78
Girls
Norwin 92, Penn-Trafford 73
South Park 81, Belle Vernon 63
Wrestling
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 1
Finals
106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Seth Burns, West Greene, 8-4
113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 1:02
120: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Jake Thomas, Frazier, 2:34
126: Joey Fischer, South Park wbf Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown
132: Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 5-3
138: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center p. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 2:59
145: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center t.f. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 17-1, 4:34
152: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown p. Nash Bloom, West Greene, 0:41
160: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 8-2
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier t.f. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 15-0, 4:34
189: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown p. Mike Ewing, Washington, 2:11
215: Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey p. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 3:26
285: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 5-0
Second place
106: Seth Burns, West Greene p. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 3:52
120: Jake Thomas, Frazier d. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 8-4
132: Rudy Brown, Burgettstown p. Gregory Wagner, Keystone Oaks, 0:36
145: Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 4-3
152: Nash Bloom, West Greene p. Brian Gardner, Frazier, 1:52
172: Ethan Barr, McGuffey p. Peyton Pauline, South Park, 1:38
189: Mike Ewing, Washington p. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 2:48
Section 2
Finals
106: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley t.f. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 18-3, 4:16
113: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley m.d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 8-0
120: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton p. RJ Cusato (South Side), 2:35
126: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 11-4
132: Matthew Schultheis, Freedom p. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 2:35
138: Luke Hollywood, Avonworth p. Trent McCray, Freedom, 4:43
145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk p. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 1:22
152: Grant Mackay, Laurel wbf Justin Richey, Quaker Valley
160: Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton d. Joey Boughton, Avonworth, 7-1
172: Aidan Deluca, Montour p. Chase Tinstman, Laurel, 5:31
189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 8-4
215: Collin Milko, Carlynton d. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 9-4
285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Brandon Halbedl, Montour, 0:08
Second place
138: Charles Krepp, Laurel d. Trent McCray, Freedom, 9-7 SV
145: Henry Orlandini, Montour d. Anthony Mundorf, Avonworth
152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 2-1
160: Joey Boughton, Avonworth p. Zayne Priestas-Kish, Blackhawk, 0:27
172: Chase Tinstman, Laurel p. Collin Keller, Blackhawk, 4:43
189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom m.d. Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel, 14-4
285: Brandon Halbedl, Montour p. Timmy Eng, Avonworth, 4:03
Section 3
Finals
106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 2:43
113: Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Shane Momyer, Yough, 2:36
120: Niko Ferra, Burrell p. Charles Perkins, Valley, 4:36
126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell d. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 6-0
132: Dion Lyons, Valley d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 2-1
138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 6-3
145: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry t.f. Aaron Edwards, Burrell, 17-1, 4:21
152: Austin Halaszynski, South Allegheny d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 5-3
160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland
172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant t.f. Colby Christie, Burrell, 15-0, 3:05
189: Cole Clark, Burrell d. Samuel Freyermuth, Knoch, 12-7
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Eli Reese, Knoch, 1:07
285: Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant p. Nicholas Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 2:47
Second place
106: Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 2:01
132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Justin Patton, Elizabeth Forward, 2-1
138: Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley m.d. Caden Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 12-0
172: Colby Christie, Burrell p. Gio Savko, Riverview, 1:16
