High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 19, 2022

By:

Saturday, February 19, 2022 | 11:53 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) vs. North Catholic (18-3), TBA; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

City League

Sunday’s schedule

At Petersen Events Center

Allderdice (16-7) vs. Brashear (7-8), 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Frazier (8-14) at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (7-13) at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. South Side (14-9) at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.

City League

Finals

Sunday’s schedule

Obama Academy (13-5) vs. Allderdice (10-6), 2 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL

Class AA individual championships

At Canon-McMillan

First place

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry, 1:53

113: Colin Bartley, Laurel d. Seth Burns, West Greene, 5-2

120: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, 5-0

126: Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward d. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side, 7-3

132: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center, 6-2

138: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley p. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 5:41

145: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell d. Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan, 5-4

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 3-2, TB2

160: Grant Mackay, Laurel p. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 0:56

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley, 1:56

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 6-3

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 1:12

285: Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown d. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington, 4-1

Third place

106: Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 0:39

113: Giovanni Beatrice, Derry inj. def. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley

120: Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown inj. def. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley

126: Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley p. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 0:26

132: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 10-5

138: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 4-3

145: Ryan Celaschi, Frazier d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 1-0

152: Joey Boughton, Avonworth d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 4-2

160: Christian Hirak, Derry d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 3-1 SV

172: Mike Ewing, Washington inj. def. Aaron Deluca, Montour

189: Cole Clark, Burrell inj. def. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley

215: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland d. Landon Millward, Freedom, 9-8

285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Mason Neiderhiser, Southmoreland, 2:24

Fifth place

106: Killian Turek, South Side p. Donovan Thomas, Valley, 2:04

113: Calio Zanella, Burrell d. James Walzer, Montour, 3-1

120: Tyler Clark, Frazier p. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 2:36

126: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton inj. def. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown

132: Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Tanner Millward, Freedom, 7-1

138: Isaac Lacinski, Burrell d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 9-3

145: Chuck Perkins, Valley p. Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center, 1:56

152: Eric Kovach, Burgettstown d. Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 6-4

160: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown inj. def. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry

172: Jacob Layhue, Beth-Center m.d. Jacob Noyes, Burgettstown, 10-0

189: Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry d. Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center, 3-2 TB2

215: Luke Boylan, Burrell d. Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel, 4-2 SV

285: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks d. Josh Deems, Beth-Center, 6-2

Seventh place

106: Derek Allen, Ellwood City p. Quinn Garda, Keystone Oaks, 3:25

113: Calio Zanella, Burrell d. James Walzer, Montour, 3-1

120: Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 4:02

126: Gavyn McCray, Freedom inj. def. James Brown, Ligonier Valley

132: Ryder Goe, South Side inj. def. Micah Hughes, Valley

138: Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley p. Matt Schultheis, Freedom, 2:30

145: Charles Krepp, Laurel d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton

152: Tristan Ice, Southmoreland inj. def. Aaron Butler, Knoch

160: Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Kyle Brookman, McGuffey, 3-2

172: Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland p. Adam Mcanany, Jefferson Morgan, 2:12

189: Chase Tinstman, Laurel d. Johnny Lampe, West Greene, 8-3

215: Alex Kuzma, Central Valley p. Logan Smith, McGuffey, 1:42

285: Lance Crawley, Central Valley d. Donavin Stifller, Ellwood City, 5-3

Semifinals

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown inj. def.Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley. Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 2:47

113: Seth Burns, West Greene d. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 3-2. Colin Bartley, Laurel d. Giovanni Beatrice, Derry, 5-2

120: Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 1:33. Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 6-1

126: Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward inj. def.Gaven Suica, Burgettstown. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 9-7 SV

132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center m.d. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 11-2. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 6-0

138: Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 3-2. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 5-2

145: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell d. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 10-4. Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan d. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier, 8-2

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Joey Boughton, Avonworth, 9-3. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 8-7

160: Grant Mackay, Laurel inj. def. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center p. Christian Hirak, Derry, 1:03

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 1:47. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley d. Mike Ewing, Washington, 6-2

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley inj. def. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Cole Clark, Burrell, 3-1 SV

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Landon Millward, Freedom, 2:20. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth t.f. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 19-4 3:07

285: Cameron Carter-green, Washington p. Mason Neiderhiser, Southmoreland, 3:41. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown p. Coltin Hill, Laurel, 3:26

City League tournament

At Carrick

First place

106: Matt Mars, Carrick, p. Jakari King, Allderdice, 0:38

113: Jaidon Jones, Carrick, p. Reese Thompson, Allderdice, 0:26

120: Mike Rosario, Allderdice, p. Steve Mrzlack, Carrick, 1:24

126: Ashton Smith, Carrick, p. Jacob Goldberg, Allderdice, 1:33

132: Santiago Bradbury, Westinghouse, p. Da’viere Logan, Perry

138: Christian Hawkins, Obama Academy, p. Arad Shahandeh, Allderdice, 1:53

145: Jai’von Bottoms, Obama Academy, d. Matt Rump, Carrick, 10-8

152: Jermaine Williams, Brasher, p. Dante Duncan, Obama Academy, 1:01

160: Elijah White, Allderdice, d. Caiden Kron, Carrick, 4-2

172: Mateo Bradbury, Westinghouse, inj. def. Malik Goniev, Allderdice

189: Nick Knoblach, Carrick, p. Shawn Soloman, Brashear, 1:25

215: Marcus Wahila, Allderdice, p. Marquese Howard, Perry

285: Rowere Calloway, Brashear, d. Rene Velasquez, Carrick

Third place

106: No bout

113: Cameron Suzensky, Obama Academy, p. Rafael Diaz, Brashear, 5:19

120: No bout

126: Khalil Collins, Obama Academy, wbf.

132: Mason Maxwell, Carrick, p. Zach Schmidtt, Allderdice, 1:22

138: No bout

145: Colin Cooley, Allderdice, p. Dameon Southard, Westinghouse, 3:53

152: Kaileb Wilkinson, Allderdice, m.d. Roman Lewis, Carrick, 14-6

160: Michael Woodson, Brashear, p. Hirai Shauda, Obama Academy, 2:28

172: Etienne Mahano, Brashear, d. Marco Gonzalez, Obama Academy, 8-6

189: Tom Paternoster, Allderdice, wbf.

215: Rio Moon, Brashear, wbf.

285: No bout

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.